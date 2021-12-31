https://sputniknews.com/20211231/ghislaine-maxwell-verdict-2021-year-in-review-2022-predictions-1091929487.html

Ghislaine Maxwell Verdict; 2021 Year-In-Review; 2022 Predictions

Ghislaine Maxwell Verdict; 2021 Year-In-Review; 2022 Predictions

Looking back on a tumultuous 2021. What will 2022 be like in the world of Politics and Culture? 31.12.2021

Ghislaine Maxwell Verdict; 2021 Year-In-Review; 2022 Predictions Looking back on a tumultuous 2021. What will 2022 be like in the world of Politics and Culture?

Dr. Peter Kuznick, professor of history and director of the Nuclear Studies Institute at American University, joins us to talk about what year did 2021 most resemble historically in either US or global history, how we are moving from a unilateral to multi-polar world as U.S. hegemony is challenged, the state of global economic inequality, the ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the looming catastrophe brought forth by anthropogenic climate change, and what changes we could see in 2022 to tackle challenges facing humanity.Jacqui Luqman and Sean Blackmon, hosts of By Any Means Necessary on Radio Sputnik, join us to talk about the most important stories covered on their show in 2021, including the trial and verdict of Derek Chauvin, the indictment of Igor Danchenko and the collapse of the Russiagate conspiracy theory, the continuity we saw between the Biden and Trump administrations, particularly concerning immigration, the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, and billionaires in space.Medea Benjamin, anti-war and anti-torture activist and the co-founder of Code Pink, and Monica Cruz, host and reporter with BreakThrough News, join us to talk about the positive stories that have come out of the pandemic, which saw people help out their neighbors and strangers through mutual aid and organizing, the possibility of a return to labor power, the end of the war in Afghanistan, and what we need to keep doing to change the world through people power.John Kiriakou, co-host of The Backstory on Radio Sputnik, talks to us about what’s in and out in 2022 with the Great Procrastination taking the place of the Great Resignation, meme stocks versus troll philanthropy, the great Tesla recall, and the prospects for peace on the Korean peninsula.The Misfits also talk about the trial of the Ghislaine Maxwell trial, where the jury delivered a guilty verdict on five out of six counts related to sex trafficking, whether there will be further repercussions for others related to this scandal, and look back to a year of protests and political movements locally and across the globe.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

