Erdogan Urges ‘All Turkish Citizens’ to Keep Their Savings in Lira…Again

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged Turks to keep all their savings in lira, arguing that the recent exchange rate volatility was largely under control after the national currency has weakened sharply in the past few months

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged Turks to keep all their savings in lira, arguing that the recent exchange rate volatility was largely under control after the country's national currency weakened sharply over the past few months.Addressing a business group in Istanbul on Friday, Erdogan said that he wants “all Turkish citizens to run all their business with” the country’s “own money” and that he would “recommend this”.He also called on Turks to bring their gold savings into the banking system, reiterating his unorthodox view that interest rates were the cause of inflation.He spoke a few weeks after the Turkish lira crashed seven percent, falling to a record of almost 15 to the dollar, amid concerns over Erdogan’s new economic policy and prospects of another interest rate cut.The fall was the latest in a series of such slumps in the past three years, which reignited fears about Turkey’s high external debt and the central bank's shrinking liquidity.Last year, the Turkish president attributed permanent drops in the exchange rate of the national currency to fluctuations on the financial market.In November 2019, the president called on Turks to convert their foreign currency to Turkish lira, asking them to abandon the dollar."Leave the dollar and the rest. Let's turn to our money, the Turkish lira. The Turkish lira doesn't lose value anymore. Let's show our patriotism like this”, he said.

