Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211231/erdogan-urges-all-turkish-citizens-to-keep-their-savings-in-liraagain-1091943934.html
Erdogan Urges ‘All Turkish Citizens’ to Keep Their Savings in Lira…Again
Erdogan Urges ‘All Turkish Citizens’ to Keep Their Savings in Lira…Again
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged Turks to keep all their savings in lira, arguing that the recent exchange rate volatility was largely under control after the national currency has weakened sharply in the past few months
2021-12-31T12:54+0000
2021-12-31T12:54+0000
recep tayyip erdogan
turkey
inflation
debt
national currency
turkish lira
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103366/21/1033662184_0:144:2469:1533_1920x0_80_0_0_32689db7860d792e4329a75bb72b8b31.jpg
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged Turks to keep all their savings in lira, arguing that the recent exchange rate volatility was largely under control after the country's national currency weakened sharply over the past few months.Addressing a business group in Istanbul on Friday, Erdogan said that he wants “all Turkish citizens to run all their business with” the country’s “own money” and that he would “recommend this”.He also called on Turks to bring their gold savings into the banking system, reiterating his unorthodox view that interest rates were the cause of inflation.He spoke a few weeks after the Turkish lira crashed seven percent, falling to a record of almost 15 to the dollar, amid concerns over Erdogan’s new economic policy and prospects of another interest rate cut.The fall was the latest in a series of such slumps in the past three years, which reignited fears about Turkey’s high external debt and the central bank's shrinking liquidity.Last year, the Turkish president attributed permanent drops in the exchange rate of the national currency to fluctuations on the financial market.In November 2019, the president called on Turks to convert their foreign currency to Turkish lira, asking them to abandon the dollar."Leave the dollar and the rest. Let's turn to our money, the Turkish lira. The Turkish lira doesn't lose value anymore. Let's show our patriotism like this”, he said.
https://sputniknews.com/20180816/turkey-lira-inflation--1067252618.html
turkey
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103366/21/1033662184_117:0:2352:1676_1920x0_80_0_0_2a080fad67556119d51070ad3556c669.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
recep tayyip erdogan, turkey, inflation, debt, national currency, turkish lira

Erdogan Urges ‘All Turkish Citizens’ to Keep Their Savings in Lira…Again

12:54 GMT 31.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / TARIK TINAZAYTurkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan holds a board featuring the new Turkish lira samples (File)
Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan holds a board featuring the new Turkish lira samples (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / TARIK TINAZAY
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
Since 2018, Turkey’s national currency has been in a downward slide due to a combination of factors, such as geopolitical tensions with the West, shrinking currency reserves, growing debt and Ankara’s reluctance to raise interest rates to tackle inflation.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged Turks to keep all their savings in lira, arguing that the recent exchange rate volatility was largely under control after the country's national currency weakened sharply over the past few months.
Addressing a business group in Istanbul on Friday, Erdogan said that he wants “all Turkish citizens to run all their business with” the country’s “own money” and that he would “recommend this”.
© AP Photo / Lefteris Pitarakis In this Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, file photo a worker at a currency exchange shop exhibits Turkish lira banknotes bearing pictures of modern Turkey's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, in Istanbul.(file photo)
In this Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, file photo a worker at a currency exchange shop exhibits Turkish lira banknotes bearing pictures of modern Turkey's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, in Istanbul.(file photo) - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.12.2021
In this Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, file photo a worker at a currency exchange shop exhibits Turkish lira banknotes bearing pictures of modern Turkey's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, in Istanbul.(file photo)
© AP Photo / Lefteris Pitarakis
"Let's not forget this: as long as we don't take our own money as a benchmark, we are doomed to sink. The Turkish Lira, our money, that is what we will go forward with. Not with this foreign currency, that foreign currency”, the president asserted.
He also called on Turks to bring their gold savings into the banking system, reiterating his unorthodox view that interest rates were the cause of inflation.
"For some time, we have been waging the battle of saving the Turkish economy from the cycle of high interest rates and high inflation, and taking it on the path of growth through investment, employment, production, exports and current account surplus. Interest rates down, interest rates up. My friends, let us please take this out of our books. Interest rates make the rich richer and the poor poorer”, Erdogan claimed.
He spoke a few weeks after the Turkish lira crashed seven percent, falling to a record of almost 15 to the dollar, amid concerns over Erdogan’s new economic policy and prospects of another interest rate cut.
The fall was the latest in a series of such slumps in the past three years, which reignited fears about Turkey’s high external debt and the central bank's shrinking liquidity.
A businessman holding U.S. dollars poses for his friend in front of a currency exchange office in response to the call of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Turks to sell their dollar and euro savings to support the lira, in Ankara, Turkey August 14, 2018 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.08.2018
Turkey to Adhere to Strict Fiscal Policy to Reduce Inflation - Minister
16 August 2018, 18:44 GMT
Last year, the Turkish president attributed permanent drops in the exchange rate of the national currency to fluctuations on the financial market.
“Such fluctuations happen, rates move in zigzags. Everything will fall into place”, Erdogan told reporters. He also argued that the national economy had become healthier since his party came to power in 2002 and blamed "enemies abroad" for stoking fears inside the country.
In November 2019, the president called on Turks to convert their foreign currency to Turkish lira, asking them to abandon the dollar.
"Leave the dollar and the rest. Let's turn to our money, the Turkish lira. The Turkish lira doesn't lose value anymore. Let's show our patriotism like this”, he said.
003000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:00 GMTYear-End Review: What Were 2021’s Top 10 US Headlines?
12:54 GMTErdogan Urges ‘All Turkish Citizens’ to Keep Their Savings in Lira…Again
12:39 GMTWhether One Likes Prince Andrew or Not, He's Innocent Until Proven Guilty, Royal Expert Says
12:37 GMTBiden Talked to Senator Manchin After Latter Rejected BBB Bill, White House Official Says
12:26 GMTHungarian Foreign Minister Calls EU's Non-Recognition of Sputnik V Politically Motivated
12:00 GMTMalian Armed Forces Say 8 Soldiers Died, 7 Injured After Recent Terrorist Attack
12:00 GMTSo That Was 2021! Trump Leaves White House, Taliban Retakes Kabul, But Mostly That Infernal Virus
11:55 GMTJ.K. Rowling: 'I've Never Said There Are Only Two Genders'
10:53 GMTHuawei’s Revenues Nosedive 29% in 2021 Amid US Sanctions
10:40 GMTGazprom Once Again Skips Booking Yamal-Europe's Capacity for Gas Transit
10:31 GMTHell Breaks Loose After Elon Musk Posts Controversial Meme About COVID-19
10:01 GMTJan. 6 Panel Wants Supreme Court to Scrap Trump Privilege Claim in Capitol Riot Probe
09:48 GMTJohnson Says UK in Better Position Than Last Year as COVID-19 Infections Soar
09:30 GMTAfter 14-Day Protest Over Delay in Medical Exam Counselling, Doctors Call Off Strike in India
09:15 GMTTeva Pharmaceuticals Says to Appeal US Court Decision Implicating Company in Opioid Crisis
09:04 GMTCar Bomb Blast in Central African Republic Injures 3 UN Peacekeepers
08:54 GMT'Bye, Sh**head!' New York Mayor Bill de Blasio Forced to Hold Final Presser Indoors Due to Protests
08:37 GMTVirginia Giuffre's Lawyers Demand Prince Andrew Prove His 'Inability to Sweat'
08:30 GMTChina Warns Indian MPs Against Backing 'Tibetan Independence Forces' After They Attend Dinner
08:23 GMTDialogue Between US, Russia Serves Security in Central Europe, Hungarian Foreign Minister Says