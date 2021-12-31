Registration was successful!
Cracks in US Empire Widened in 2021 as Progressive Politics Surged
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman discuss a clip from Mumia Abu-Jamal eulogizing the recently passed Archbishop Desmond Tutu and why we need hope in the coming new year.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Abdulahi Osman, Executive Director of the New Dawn Education Group to discuss the current political conflict in Somalia and the illegal sacking of the prime minister by President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, the US interest in the unrest in Somalia and in the horn of Africa, and how international geopolitical conflict has played out in the horn of Africa and Somalia.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of Red Spin Sports to discuss the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in sports and the mental health of athletes and fans, the lifelong commitment that athletes make to team sports and how that is disrupted by issues like cancellations, the NFL’s marijuana policy and substance abuse issues in the league, and the impact of John Madden on athletes and the sport of football.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Gerald Horne, Moores Professor of History and African American Studies at the University of Houston, and author of dozens of books, most recently “The Bittersweet Science: Racism, Racketeering, and the Political Economy of Boxing” to discuss the talks between the US and Russia and the continued tensions between Washington and Moscow and Washington and Beijing, how the new Cold War drive against Russia and China is playing in the international arena, the record of Desmond Tutu on anti-imperialist causes, the role internationalism must play in striking at the core of empire historically and in 2022, and the reactionary origins of Texas and dispelling myths about Juneteenth.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
31.12.2021
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman discuss a clip from Mumia Abu-Jamal eulogizing the recently passed Archbishop Desmond Tutu and why we need hope in the coming new year.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Abdulahi Osman, Executive Director of the New Dawn Education Group to discuss the current political conflict in Somalia and the illegal sacking of the prime minister by President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, the US interest in the unrest in Somalia and in the horn of Africa, and how international geopolitical conflict has played out in the horn of Africa and Somalia.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of Red Spin Sports to discuss the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in sports and the mental health of athletes and fans, the lifelong commitment that athletes make to team sports and how that is disrupted by issues like cancellations, the NFL’s marijuana policy and substance abuse issues in the league, and the impact of John Madden on athletes and the sport of football.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Gerald Horne, Moores Professor of History and African American Studies at the University of Houston, and author of dozens of books, most recently “The Bittersweet Science: Racism, Racketeering, and the Political Economy of Boxing” to discuss the talks between the US and Russia and the continued tensions between Washington and Moscow and Washington and Beijing, how the new Cold War drive against Russia and China is playing in the international arena, the record of Desmond Tutu on anti-imperialist causes, the role internationalism must play in striking at the core of empire historically and in 2022, and the reactionary origins of Texas and dispelling myths about Juneteenth.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
