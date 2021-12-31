Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211231/case-dismissed-against-prison-guards-who-failed-to-check-on-epstein-when-he-died-1091943285.html
Case Dismissed Against Prison Guards Who Failed to Check on Epstein When He Died
Earlier in the week, Jeffrey Epstein's ex-girlfriend and "madam" Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of 5 sex trafficking counts. According to the prosecution, Maxwell was the one who procured underage girls to the late financier and even participated in their sexual abuse.
2021-12-31T19:02+0000
2021-12-31T19:02+0000
jeffrey epstein
19:02 GMT 31.12.2021
Daria Bedenko
Earlier this week, Jeffrey Epstein's ex-girlfriend and "madam" Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty on five sex trafficking counts. According to the prosecution, Maxwell procured underage girls for the late financier and even participated in their sexual abuse.
US federal prosecutors revealed on Thursday that they have dismissed the case against the prison guards who failed to carry out mandatory checks on Jeffrey Epstein on the night he was found hanging in his prison cell.
Tova Noel, 33, and Michael Thomas, 43, earlier admitted to falsifying their prison records on the night of Epstein's suicide, taking naps and browsing the Internet instead of checking on him every 30 minutes.
Their nolle prosequi court filing was made public just a day after the guilty verdict of Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein's ex-girlfriend and alleged "madam".
They reached a no-jail deal with the prosecution in May and were supposed to do community service as well as cooperate with a federal probe into Epstein's death. According to the notice, the two guards have "satisfactorily complied" with the terms of their deal, having completed their community service.
Epstein, whose dead body was discovered in his prison cell on 10 August 2019, had been on suicide watch after he was found 23 July 2019 on his cell floor with bruises on his neck. About a week before his death, he was taken off the watch, but was still supposed to be checked on every 30 minutes.
In May 2021, the two guards admitted to falsifying their records and said they were sleeping on the job instead of doing the mandatory checks.
