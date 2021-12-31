Registration was successful!
Omicron COVID Strain
The new COVID variant was initially detected in South Africa and Botswana and sparked major concerns due to its high number of mutations (32). The WHO dubbed the strain Omicron and warned it may prove to be more transmissible and dangerous than other coronavirus variants.
https://sputniknews.com/20211231/bong-londons-big-ben-to-strike-at-midnight-for-first-time-in-five-years--over-empty-square-1091949611.html
BONG! London’s Big Ben to Strike at Midnight for First Time in Five Years — Over Empty Square
The famous chimes of Big Ben will ring in the New Year for the first time since 2016 — over deserted streets if the British capital.
Big Ben, the great bell that chimes the hours in the clock tower of the Houses of Parliament, last sounded the twelve New Year's Eve 'bongs' on the last night of 2016.It has been silent since renovations on the tower and its massive clock began in August 2017, but now the work is finished and the scaffolding on the 316-foot (96m) structure is coming down.But the customary mass NYE celebrations in the nearby Trafalgar Squarre and Parliament Square will not be seen this year thanks once again to the COVID-19 pandemic. Labour Mayor of London Sadiq Khan announced last week that a special event for 6,500 key workers and members of the public would be cancelled over fears of the new Omicron variant of the virus."This will be very disappointing for many Londoners," Khan said. "But we must take the right steps to reduce the spread of the virus."Khan is one of several regional leaders from opposition parties who have ordered nightclubs closed and restrictions on drinking in pubs over the festive season in response to the more-transmissible yet far-less deadly strain.But just hours before midnight the mayor relented on his order to cancel the annual fireworks display on the Thames by Parliament, giving the green light to a televised-only display that he said would show "the best of our city".However, he urged Londoners to stay away from the city centre and enjoy the new year in a "sensible and cautious way" by staying at home and watching it on TV.Khan's decision prompted an angry rant by Talk Radio presenter Cristo Foufas.
https://sputniknews.com/20211228/crappy-new-year-nightclubs-slaughtered-as-grinch-sturgeon-says-hogma-nae-to-nye-1091867232.html
BONG! London's Big Ben to Strike at Midnight for First Time in Five Years — Over Empty Square

18:47 GMT 31.12.2021
© REUTERS / TOBY MELVILLEA man walks near the Big Ben, ahead of New Year's Eve events when all four faces will be visible for first time to ring in the new year since restoration works commenced in 2017 at the Houses of Parliament, in London
A man walks near the Big Ben, ahead of New Year's Eve events when all four faces will be visible for first time to ring in the new year since restoration works commenced in 2017 at the Houses of Parliament, in London - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.12.2021
© REUTERS / TOBY MELVILLE
James Tweedie
James Tweedie
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan had cancelled the annual New Year's Eve fireworks display on the Thames over fears of the new Omicron variant of COVID-19, but relented just hours before midnight to allow it to go ahead — without spectators.
The famous chimes of Big Ben will ring in the New Year for the first time since 2016 — over deserted streets if the British capital.
Big Ben, the great bell that chimes the hours in the clock tower of the Houses of Parliament, last sounded the twelve New Year's Eve 'bongs' on the last night of 2016.
It has been silent since renovations on the tower and its massive clock began in August 2017, but now the work is finished and the scaffolding on the 316-foot (96m) structure is coming down.
But the customary mass NYE celebrations in the nearby Trafalgar Squarre and Parliament Square will not be seen this year thanks once again to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Labour Mayor of London Sadiq Khan announced last week that a special event for 6,500 key workers and members of the public would be cancelled over fears of the new Omicron variant of the virus.
"This will be very disappointing for many Londoners," Khan said. "But we must take the right steps to reduce the spread of the virus."
People on the dancefloor of a nightclub in London - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.12.2021
Khan is one of several regional leaders from opposition parties who have ordered nightclubs closed and restrictions on drinking in pubs over the festive season in response to the more-transmissible yet far-less deadly strain.
But just hours before midnight the mayor relented on his order to cancel the annual fireworks display on the Thames by Parliament, giving the green light to a televised-only display that he said would show "the best of our city".
However, he urged Londoners to stay away from the city centre and enjoy the new year in a "sensible and cautious way" by staying at home and watching it on TV.
Khan's decision prompted an angry rant by Talk Radio presenter Cristo Foufas.
