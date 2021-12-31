https://sputniknews.com/20211231/bong-londons-big-ben-to-strike-at-midnight-for-first-time-in-five-years--over-empty-square-1091949611.html

BONG! London’s Big Ben to Strike at Midnight for First Time in Five Years — Over Empty Square

BONG! London’s Big Ben to Strike at Midnight for First Time in Five Years — Over Empty Square

The famous chimes of Big Ben will ring in the New Year for the first time since 2016 — over deserted streets if the British capital.

2021-12-31T18:47+0000

2021-12-31T18:47+0000

2021-12-31T18:47+0000

london

new year

britain

great britain

sadiq khan

uk parliament

houses of parliament

big ben bell

uk

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1f/1091949840_0:303:3101:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_c263984f2d79d364f77ab3f7c4d4f9a2.jpg

The famous chimes of Big Ben will ring in the New Year for the first time since 2016 — over deserted streets if the British capital.Big Ben, the great bell that chimes the hours in the clock tower of the Houses of Parliament, last sounded the twelve New Year's Eve 'bongs' on the last night of 2016.It has been silent since renovations on the tower and its massive clock began in August 2017, but now the work is finished and the scaffolding on the 316-foot (96m) structure is coming down.But the customary mass NYE celebrations in the nearby Trafalgar Squarre and Parliament Square will not be seen this year thanks once again to the COVID-19 pandemic. Labour Mayor of London Sadiq Khan announced last week that a special event for 6,500 key workers and members of the public would be cancelled over fears of the new Omicron variant of the virus."This will be very disappointing for many Londoners," Khan said. "But we must take the right steps to reduce the spread of the virus."Khan is one of several regional leaders from opposition parties who have ordered nightclubs closed and restrictions on drinking in pubs over the festive season in response to the more-transmissible yet far-less deadly strain.But just hours before midnight the mayor relented on his order to cancel the annual fireworks display on the Thames by Parliament, giving the green light to a televised-only display that he said would show "the best of our city".However, he urged Londoners to stay away from the city centre and enjoy the new year in a "sensible and cautious way" by staying at home and watching it on TV.Khan's decision prompted an angry rant by Talk Radio presenter Cristo Foufas.

https://sputniknews.com/20211228/crappy-new-year-nightclubs-slaughtered-as-grinch-sturgeon-says-hogma-nae-to-nye-1091867232.html

london

britain

great britain

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

london, new year, britain, great britain, sadiq khan, uk parliament, houses of parliament, big ben bell, uk, covid-19