Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211231/bidens-year-in-review-highs-lows-and-whats-next-for-the-white-house-1091806344.html
Biden's Year in Review: Highs, Lows, and What's Next for the White House
Biden's Year in Review: Highs, Lows, and What's Next for the White House
Over 11 months, US President Joe Biden's administration has managed to lower unemployment, sign a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill into law, and reverse a number of Trump-era executive orders. Despite these and more accomplishments, a large portion of US voters remain unimpressed by the work of Biden and Democrats, who control Congress.
2021-12-31T19:00+0000
2021-12-31T19:00+0000
france
joe biden
donald trump
us-mexico border
pandemic
us
climate change
white house
approval rating
us environmental protection agency (epa)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1a/1091805701_0:134:3073:1862_1920x0_80_0_0_c27cde98b6fc51b6053fa4a6fb8eecb0.jpg
Upon entering office in January, one of Biden's main goals was to carry out a proper rollout for COVID-19 vaccines, setting a goal of administering 100 million jabs within his first 100 days in the White House.The US president would go on to achieve this goal within 58 days, just days after he signed into law the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill geared toward repairing the US economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.The legislation not only delivered direct cash payments to Americans, but also provided enhanced unemployment benefits and additional funding for COVID-19 vaccine distribution.However, the Biden administration has not been as successful with managing misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines, which likely explains why the US is trailing behind other countries with comparable means.As of this article's publication, more than 204 million Americans have been vaccinated against COVID-19, representing 61.7% of the US population, according to the CDC.In September, the administration received staunch legal pushback from Republicans and even Democrats after issuing two executive orders that required federal employees and government contractors to be vaccinated against the contagious disease and called for companies of 100 or more individuals to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for employees, or implement regular testing schedules.The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), in November, moved to suspend the government's vaccine mandate for companies with 100 or more workers, pending a court order.The US 6th Circuit Court of Appeals, however, has since lifted its legal block on the matter, which opens the way for enforcement in 2022. OSHA has said it will not issue citations for non-compliance prior to 9 February, though the federal mandate is slated to begin 10 January.Climate Change and Environmental Protections Combating climate change was also a top priority and campaign promise of the Biden administration — so much so that the US president moved to immediately sign two executive orders on climate change during the same day as his inauguration.The move included Biden's commitment to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement, which the US officially withdrew from in November 2020, under then-President Donald Trump.Earlier this month, Biden issued another related executive order that set new greenhouse gas emission reduction standards in three major areas: buildings, electricity generation, and transportation.Per the order, the government plans to use 100% net-zero electricity by 2030, with 50% of that energy being generated from wind and solar sources. Federal buildings are expected to halve their emissions by 2032, and reach net-zero by 2045.The US is currently committed to a clean energy path to achieve net-zero emissions, economy-wide, by 2050 at the latest.Biden achieved another environmental win for his base with the rejection of a key border crossing permit for the Keystone XL pipeline, a contentious tar sands pipeline project intended to transport crude oil from western Canada to Steele, Nebraska. The 1,200-mile (1,931-kilometre) pipeline project spanned three presidential administrations and endured opposing executive orders.Despite appeals from Canadian government officials, Biden refused to reverse his decision, which led to the termination of the Keystone XL pipeline project by government agencies and TC Energy, a Canadian energy infrastructure company providing corporate backing for the project.While many Americans lauded the act and subsequent abandoning of the project as a win for the environment, critics claimed that Biden's order was responsible for the loss of well over 10,000 US jobs tied to the construction.The Biden administration has expressed commitment to reversing a number of Trump-era environmental rollbacks, including one regarding water regulations. In November, the Environmental Protection Agency announced the reinstatement of a law that effectively restored federal protections to hundreds of thousands of water sources around the nation.Judicial Appointments During Trump's tenure in the White House, Congress confirmed approximately 234 Trump-nominated judges, including Supreme Court of the US Associate Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett.With a conservative-stacked US Supreme Court, Democrats have found themselves on the offensive regarding judicial appointments. Since Biden took office, the Senate has confirmed a total of 40 nominated judges, the most appointed in a president's first year since former US President Ronald Reagan was in office.Of those appointed, 80% of the judges are women and 53% are people of colour, according to the White House.A total of 76 nominations have been submitted by Biden.While Trump averaged around 61 judicial appointments per year, the Senate only confirmed 18 circuit and district court judges during his first year.West Wing vs Vice President Kamala Harris Despite these accomplishments over the past several months, it would appear that the White House has not been running as efficiently as possible.Both current and former White House staffers broke their silence on the inner discord last month, after a USA Today-Suffolk University poll found that 28% of US voters approve of Vice President Kamala Harris' work, while a whopping 51% of those surveyed disapprove of Harris' efforts. Biden was not popular with the masses either, as his approval rating at the time plummeted to a new low of 38%, with 58% of respondents disapproving of the president's performance.White House aides, as well as nearly three dozen former and current aides of Harris, Biden administration officials, Democratic operatives, political donors, and outside advisers were interviewed by CNN and documented their side of the squabble between the president and vice president's camps.According to key West Wing aides at the time, Biden's team was worn out by Harris and her camp amid a frenzy of public criticism and an approval rating worse than that of the US president.On Harris' side, aides and supporters claimed that, despite the campaign promise of bringing about a transformational government, Harris was being left out and placed in a losing situation with the public, likening the sidelining to a satirical article from The Onion: "White House Urges Kamala Harris to Sit at Computer All Day in Case Emails Come Through".One of those losing situations happened to be her appointment as the Northern Triangle diplomacy point-person, which Harris' allies viewed as a "no-win political situation" and an attempt to dash any future presidential aspirations.Other individuals were also caught in the report's crosshairs, like Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, a former contender for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.Those from Harris' camp pointed out that the White House was quick to come to Buttigieg's defence when he received backlash for being granted paternity leave, but appeared laissez-faire when it came to media criticism of the vice president.Neither Biden, Harris, nor Buttigieg engaged in commentary on the report, and the White House rebuked the claims, arguing that the vice president is valuable to the administration.But Harris' allies are not letting up on the issue.In a 23 December report from The New York Times, both Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA) and Mark Buell, a prominent Democratic donor in San Francisco, California, came to the vice president's defence."I think she was an enormous help to the ticket during the campaign", said Mark Buell, one of Harris' earliest fundraisers since her first race for district attorney in San Francisco. "I would like to see her employed in the same way, now that they're implementing their objectives or goals".Their comments came ahead of Harris' interview with CBS' Margaret Brennan, who directly asked the vice president to name her "biggest failure" during her vice presidency."People have a right to know and believe that their government actually sees and hears them", she said during a "Face the Nation" broadcast. "And my biggest concern is I don't ever want to be in a bubble when it comes to being aware of and in touch with what people need at any given moment in time".AUKUS and Relations With FranceIn September, Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson each delivered an address in which they announced the formation of AUKUS, a trilateral security partnership for advanced defence-tech sharing between the three nations.The moment of unity did not last too long, however, as the leaders also revealed that their first initiative would be to deliver Australia its first nuclear-powered submarine fleet.The initiative, which relies on the US and US-based contractors, ultimately led to Australia cancelling an estimated $37 billion deal with France's Naval Group, which expressed "deep disappointment" in the decision to reject its diesel-powered submarines.France, despite being a Western ally, only found out about AUKUS hours before the announcement.At the time, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian described the pact as a "stab in the back" and the French government recalled its ambassadors to Washington and Canberra for consultations.US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has since met with French President Emmanuel Macron and has spoken with Le Drian on several occasions.A test of US-French communication may be on the horizon, as the US State Department has approved a $9.4 billion foreign military sale geared toward the modernisation of Greece's Hellenic Navy MEKO Class frigates and the delivery of four Multi-Mission Surface Combatant (MMSC) ships.However, Naval Group is also intending to secure a tentative $3.4 billion deal to sell Greece three frigates, with the option for the future procurement of a fourth frigate. Athens has also signed a "Memorandum of Understanding" regarding negotiations.2022 and Beyond Per a recent Politico-Morning Consult survey, some 41% of registered US voters claimed Biden and the Democrats in Congress have failed to meet expectations and underperformed during 2021. Meanwhile, 32% of respondents said their expectations were met, and 10% claimed Biden and his Democratic allies performed beyond their initial belief.The Biden administration and Democrats' inability to pass voting rights legislation following the 2020 presidential election has unnerved many, including religious leaders led by Martin Luther King III and his wife, Arndrea Waters King, who recently urged Congress to take action "for the work that remains unfinished".The stalling has been mainly due to Republicans successfully filibustering the proposed legislation on four separate occasions.On the most recent occasion, it was the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, named after the late civil rights leader and long-term congressman. The proposed legislation seeks to outlaw excessive gerrymandering, and implement early voting, mail-in voting, and same-day voter registration.The removal of the filibuster would move the vote threshold for passage from 60 to 50 votes, and, in the event of a tie in the 50-50 split Senate, Harris, president of the Senate, will be the deciding vote.Another key issue up in the air is Biden's "Build Back Better Act", which is now in jeopardy of being shaved down yet again after Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) refused to back the bill.Per The Washington Post's Jeff Stein, Manchin's proposal to the White House included a wealth tax for billionaires, which may trigger backlash from Senatore Krysten Sinema (D-AZ), who has expressed opposition to raising revenue through such means.With pandemic pressures progressing into their third year and the 2022 midterm elections drawing near, it will be on the Biden administration next year to increase Democrats' favourability and electability by making further progress on a wide range of issues, like racial equity, climate change, healthcare, and immigration.
https://sputniknews.com/20211218/appeals-court-reinstates-bidens-vaccine-or-testing-mandate-rules-for-large-businesses--1091625511.html
https://sputniknews.com/20210823/keystone-xl-pipeline-spilled-11000-barrels-of-oil-in-2017-2019-report-1083694732.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211116/despite-photo-ops-biden-harris-admin-clearly-experiencing-less-unity---gop-strategist-1090762107.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211212/ally-anxiety-us-may-block-another-french-naval-deal-after-approving-94-bln-sale-to-greece-1091450751.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211216/dems-hold-closed-door-meetings-on-reforming-filibuster-amid-sinema-manchin-obstruction-1091582442.html
france
white house
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evan Craighead
Evan Craighead
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1a/1091805701_76:0:2807:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3770e2d6420bfeb76c27119b57e9fd0d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, joe biden, donald trump, us-mexico border, pandemic, us, climate change, white house, approval rating, us environmental protection agency (epa), voting rights, kamala harris, vaccines, covid-19, biden administration, aukus, build back better

Biden's Year in Review: Highs, Lows, and What's Next for the White House

19:00 GMT 31.12.2021
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUEU.S. President Joe Biden reacts as he speaks about the country's fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 21, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
U.S. President Joe Biden reacts as he speaks about the country's fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 21, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.12.2021
© REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
Subscribe
Evan Craighead
All materialsWrite to the author
Over 11 months, US President Joe Biden's administration has managed to lower unemployment, sign a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill into law, and reverse a number of Trump-era executive orders. Despite these and more accomplishments, a large portion of US voters remain unimpressed by the work of Biden and Democrats, who control Congress.
Upon entering office in January, one of Biden's main goals was to carry out a proper rollout for COVID-19 vaccines, setting a goal of administering 100 million jabs within his first 100 days in the White House.
The US president would go on to achieve this goal within 58 days, just days after he signed into law the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill geared toward repairing the US economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The legislation not only delivered direct cash payments to Americans, but also provided enhanced unemployment benefits and additional funding for COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
However, the Biden administration has not been as successful with managing misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines, which likely explains why the US is trailing behind other countries with comparable means.
As of this article's publication, more than 204 million Americans have been vaccinated against COVID-19, representing 61.7% of the US population, according to the CDC.
In September, the administration received staunch legal pushback from Republicans and even Democrats after issuing two executive orders that required federal employees and government contractors to be vaccinated against the contagious disease and called for companies of 100 or more individuals to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for employees, or implement regular testing schedules.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), in November, moved to suspend the government's vaccine mandate for companies with 100 or more workers, pending a court order.
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the authorization of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11, during a speech in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building’s South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 3, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.12.2021
Appeals Court Reinstates Biden’s Vaccine-or-Testing Mandate Rules for Large Businesses
18 December, 12:21 GMT
The US 6th Circuit Court of Appeals, however, has since lifted its legal block on the matter, which opens the way for enforcement in 2022. OSHA has said it will not issue citations for non-compliance prior to 9 February, though the federal mandate is slated to begin 10 January.

Climate Change and Environmental Protections

Combating climate change was also a top priority and campaign promise of the Biden administration — so much so that the US president moved to immediately sign two executive orders on climate change during the same day as his inauguration.
The move included Biden's commitment to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement, which the US officially withdrew from in November 2020, under then-President Donald Trump.
Earlier this month, Biden issued another related executive order that set new greenhouse gas emission reduction standards in three major areas: buildings, electricity generation, and transportation.
Per the order, the government plans to use 100% net-zero electricity by 2030, with 50% of that energy being generated from wind and solar sources. Federal buildings are expected to halve their emissions by 2032, and reach net-zero by 2045.
The US is currently committed to a clean energy path to achieve net-zero emissions, economy-wide, by 2050 at the latest.
Biden achieved another environmental win for his base with the rejection of a key border crossing permit for the Keystone XL pipeline, a contentious tar sands pipeline project intended to transport crude oil from western Canada to Steele, Nebraska. The 1,200-mile (1,931-kilometre) pipeline project spanned three presidential administrations and endured opposing executive orders.
A depot used to store pipes for Transcanada Corp's planned Keystone XL oil pipeline is seen in Gascoyne, North Dakota November 14, 2014 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.08.2021
Keystone XL Pipeline Reportedly Spilled 11,000 Barrels of Oil in 2017 and 2019
23 August, 16:58 GMT
Despite appeals from Canadian government officials, Biden refused to reverse his decision, which led to the termination of the Keystone XL pipeline project by government agencies and TC Energy, a Canadian energy infrastructure company providing corporate backing for the project.
While many Americans lauded the act and subsequent abandoning of the project as a win for the environment, critics claimed that Biden's order was responsible for the loss of well over 10,000 US jobs tied to the construction.
The Biden administration has expressed commitment to reversing a number of Trump-era environmental rollbacks, including one regarding water regulations. In November, the Environmental Protection Agency announced the reinstatement of a law that effectively restored federal protections to hundreds of thousands of water sources around the nation.

Judicial Appointments

During Trump's tenure in the White House, Congress confirmed approximately 234 Trump-nominated judges, including Supreme Court of the US Associate Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett.
With a conservative-stacked US Supreme Court, Democrats have found themselves on the offensive regarding judicial appointments. Since Biden took office, the Senate has confirmed a total of 40 nominated judges, the most appointed in a president's first year since former US President Ronald Reagan was in office.
Of those appointed, 80% of the judges are women and 53% are people of colour, according to the White House.
A total of 76 nominations have been submitted by Biden.
While Trump averaged around 61 judicial appointments per year, the Senate only confirmed 18 circuit and district court judges during his first year.

West Wing vs Vice President Kamala Harris

Despite these accomplishments over the past several months, it would appear that the White House has not been running as efficiently as possible.
Both current and former White House staffers broke their silence on the inner discord last month, after a USA Today-Suffolk University poll found that 28% of US voters approve of Vice President Kamala Harris' work, while a whopping 51% of those surveyed disapprove of Harris' efforts. Biden was not popular with the masses either, as his approval rating at the time plummeted to a new low of 38%, with 58% of respondents disapproving of the president's performance.
White House aides, as well as nearly three dozen former and current aides of Harris, Biden administration officials, Democratic operatives, political donors, and outside advisers were interviewed by CNN and documented their side of the squabble between the president and vice president's camps.
According to key West Wing aides at the time, Biden's team was worn out by Harris and her camp amid a frenzy of public criticism and an approval rating worse than that of the US president.
On Harris' side, aides and supporters claimed that, despite the campaign promise of bringing about a transformational government, Harris was being left out and placed in a losing situation with the public, likening the sidelining to a satirical article from The Onion: "White House Urges Kamala Harris to Sit at Computer All Day in Case Emails Come Through".
U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris shake hands during a ceremony to sign the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 15, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.11.2021
Despite Photo-Ops, Biden-Harris Admin Clearly Experiencing 'Less Unity' - GOP Strategist
16 November, 02:33 GMT
One of those losing situations happened to be her appointment as the Northern Triangle diplomacy point-person, which Harris' allies viewed as a "no-win political situation" and an attempt to dash any future presidential aspirations.
Other individuals were also caught in the report's crosshairs, like Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, a former contender for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.
Those from Harris' camp pointed out that the White House was quick to come to Buttigieg's defence when he received backlash for being granted paternity leave, but appeared laissez-faire when it came to media criticism of the vice president.
Neither Biden, Harris, nor Buttigieg engaged in commentary on the report, and the White House rebuked the claims, arguing that the vice president is valuable to the administration.
But Harris' allies are not letting up on the issue.
In a 23 December report from The New York Times, both Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA) and Mark Buell, a prominent Democratic donor in San Francisco, California, came to the vice president's defence.
"I think she was an enormous help to the ticket during the campaign", said Mark Buell, one of Harris' earliest fundraisers since her first race for district attorney in San Francisco. "I would like to see her employed in the same way, now that they're implementing their objectives or goals".

"What the White House could've done is been clearer with the expectations of what was supposed to happen under her watch", said Rep. Bass, who was on Biden's vice presidential shortlist.

Their comments came ahead of Harris' interview with CBS' Margaret Brennan, who directly asked the vice president to name her "biggest failure" during her vice presidency.

"To not get out of DC more", Harris said with a laugh.

"People have a right to know and believe that their government actually sees and hears them", she said during a "Face the Nation" broadcast. "And my biggest concern is I don't ever want to be in a bubble when it comes to being aware of and in touch with what people need at any given moment in time".

AUKUS and Relations With France

In September, Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson each delivered an address in which they announced the formation of AUKUS, a trilateral security partnership for advanced defence-tech sharing between the three nations.
The moment of unity did not last too long, however, as the leaders also revealed that their first initiative would be to deliver Australia its first nuclear-powered submarine fleet.The initiative, which relies on the US and US-based contractors, ultimately led to Australia cancelling an estimated $37 billion deal with France's Naval Group, which expressed "deep disappointment" in the decision to reject its diesel-powered submarines.
France, despite being a Western ally, only found out about AUKUS hours before the announcement.
At the time, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian described the pact as a "stab in the back" and the French government recalled its ambassadors to Washington and Canberra for consultations.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has since met with French President Emmanuel Macron and has spoken with Le Drian on several occasions.

"We could and we should have communicated better", Blinken told Macron in October, speaking in French. "We sometimes tend to take for granted a relationship as important and deep as the one that links France and the United States".

A test of US-French communication may be on the horizon, as the US State Department has approved a $9.4 billion foreign military sale geared toward the modernisation of Greece's Hellenic Navy MEKO Class frigates and the delivery of four Multi-Mission Surface Combatant (MMSC) ships.
Artist rendering of Lockheed Martin's Hellenic Future Frigate (HF2). The US-based contractor declares HF2 could be produced in Greece, which would build Greece’s shipbuilding capabilities and bring hundreds of high-quality jobs to the country for decades. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.12.2021
AUKUS
Ally Anxiety: US May Block Another French Naval Deal After Approving $9.4 Bln Sale to Greece
12 December, 01:11 GMT
However, Naval Group is also intending to secure a tentative $3.4 billion deal to sell Greece three frigates, with the option for the future procurement of a fourth frigate. Athens has also signed a "Memorandum of Understanding" regarding negotiations.

2022 and Beyond

Per a recent Politico-Morning Consult survey, some 41% of registered US voters claimed Biden and the Democrats in Congress have failed to meet expectations and underperformed during 2021. Meanwhile, 32% of respondents said their expectations were met, and 10% claimed Biden and his Democratic allies performed beyond their initial belief.
The Biden administration and Democrats' inability to pass voting rights legislation following the 2020 presidential election has unnerved many, including religious leaders led by Martin Luther King III and his wife, Arndrea Waters King, who recently urged Congress to take action "for the work that remains unfinished".
The stalling has been mainly due to Republicans successfully filibustering the proposed legislation on four separate occasions.
On the most recent occasion, it was the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, named after the late civil rights leader and long-term congressman. The proposed legislation seeks to outlaw excessive gerrymandering, and implement early voting, mail-in voting, and same-day voter registration.

"If the only thing standing between getting voting rights legislation passed and not getting passed is the filibuster, I support making the exception of voting rights for the filibuster", Biden recently told ABC News.

The removal of the filibuster would move the vote threshold for passage from 60 to 50 votes, and, in the event of a tie in the 50-50 split Senate, Harris, president of the Senate, will be the deciding vote.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., left, walks with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., after attending a Democratic policy luncheon, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.12.2021
Dems Hold Closed-Door Meetings on Reforming Filibuster Amid Sinema, Manchin Obstruction
16 December, 20:34 GMT
Another key issue up in the air is Biden's "Build Back Better Act", which is now in jeopardy of being shaved down yet again after Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) refused to back the bill.
Per The Washington Post's Jeff Stein, Manchin's proposal to the White House included a wealth tax for billionaires, which may trigger backlash from Senatore Krysten Sinema (D-AZ), who has expressed opposition to raising revenue through such means.
With pandemic pressures progressing into their third year and the 2022 midterm elections drawing near, it will be on the Biden administration next year to increase Democrats' favourability and electability by making further progress on a wide range of issues, like racial equity, climate change, healthcare, and immigration.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:11 GMTAmerican Comedian And 'Golden Girls' Actress Betty White Dead at 99 - Report
19:02 GMTCase Dismissed Against Prison Guards Who Failed to Check on Epstein When He Died
19:00 GMTBiden's Year in Review: Highs, Lows, and What's Next for the White House
18:47 GMTBONG! London’s Big Ben to Strike at Midnight for First Time in Five Years — Over Empty Square
18:45 GMT2021: Modi Government's Decisions That May Influence India's Foreign Policy in Years to Come
18:44 GMTDelta COVID Wave, Protesting Farmers, Border Tensions & More: Events That Shaped 2021 for India
17:49 GMTJapan Plans to Launch World's First ‘Wooden’ Satellite in 2023 – Reports
17:35 GMTBangin'! Retired Army General Pushes Drug Ecstasy as Cure for 'Shellshock'
17:15 GMTColorado Governor Says Biden Approved Declaration of Emergency in State Over Wildfires
17:13 GMTNHS Chief Says Don’t Panic — as BoJo Warns Britons to Get COVID-19 Booster
15:22 GMTWill Ghislaine Maxwell Try to Seek Deal With Prosecutors and 'Name Names' to Reduce Sentence?
15:04 GMTUK Vows to Help Ukraine Reduce Its Dependence on ‘Russian Fuel’
14:20 GMTIsrael to Procure Attack Helicopters, Air Tankers From Lockheed Martin, Boeing
13:58 GMTBeijing: China Values Putin's Remarks on Bilateral Relations and Believes in Development
13:53 GMTHuge Asteroid Larger Than Big Ben Approaching Earth, Report Says
13:51 GMTUK Regulator Approves Oral COVID-19 Medication Paxlovid
13:44 GMTGermany to Extend Saudi Arms Export Ban Into 2022, Reports Say
13:31 GMTTed Cruz Mocked Online For Mixing Up Washington State With Western Australia in Rant on COVID-19
13:00 GMTYear-End Review: What Were 2021’s Top 10 US Headlines?
12:54 GMTErdogan Urges ‘All Turkish Citizens’ to Keep Their Savings in Lira…Again