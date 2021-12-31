https://sputniknews.com/20211231/beijing-china-values-putins-remarks-on-bilateral-relations-and-believes-in-development-1091947628.html

Beijing: China Values Putin's Remarks on Bilateral Relations and Believes in Development

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Friday that China appreciates Russian President Vladimir Putin's remarks on bilateral relations and is assured that prospects for further cooperation between two states are promising.

China-Russia bilateral relations were brought to a higher level with higher "quality and standards" contributing to upholding peace and stability in the world, the spokesman noted.China believes in the continued development of bilateral relations with Russia and in the joint development of a global agenda leading to the establishment of "a new type of international relations and a community with a shared future for mankind," Zhao concluded.On Thursday, in a congratulatory message to Chinese Leader Xi Jinping, Putin stressed that Russia and China maintained a productive dialogue in 2021 and achieved a high level of cooperation in trade and science leading to practical results despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He also said he is looking forward to meeting with Xi at the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics.

