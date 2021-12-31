https://sputniknews.com/20211231/bangin-retired-army-general-pushes-drug-ecstasy-as-cure-for-shellshock-1091948523.html

Bangin'! Retired Army General Pushes Drug Ecstasy as Cure for 'Shellshock'

Bangin'! Retired Army General Pushes Drug Ecstasy as Cure for 'Shellshock'

Trials of MDMA, the psychedelic drug known to nightclub-goers as ecstasy, for treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder are already ongoing in the US, and... 31.12.2021, Sputnik International

2021-12-31T17:35+0000

2021-12-31T17:35+0000

2021-12-31T17:35+0000

britain

great britain

uk

ecstasy

mdma

british army

nick carter

shellshock

post-traumatic stress disorder (ptsd)

bbc radio 4 today

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106095/55/1060955505_0:67:1280:787_1920x0_80_0_0_546b7d9bd4c139277728487fdc980b5d.jpg

A retired British Army general has publicised research into giving soldiers the party drug ecstasy as treatment for shellshock.General Sir Nick Carter was guest editor on Thursday's edition of BBC Radio 4's Today programme.It reported on trials of the drug, formally known as MDMA, would begin at King's College London in the New Year for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), a psychological condition suffered by many combat veterans or others who have suffered life-threatening experiences.Listeners heard how the drug has already been given experimentally to patients in the US — in conjunction with psychotherapy sessions — and could be approved for prescription as soon as 2023. Vietnam War veteran John Reisenweber said he had benefitted from the drug.

https://sputniknews.com/20210527/andrew-yang-pushes-to-legalize-psychedelics-for-therapeutic-use-in-veterans-suffering-from-ptsd-1083012102.html

britain

great britain

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

britain, great britain, uk, ecstasy, mdma, british army, nick carter, shellshock, post-traumatic stress disorder (ptsd), bbc radio 4 today