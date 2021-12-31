https://sputniknews.com/20211231/bangin-retired-army-general-pushes-drug-ecstasy-as-cure-for-shellshock-1091948523.html
Bangin'! Retired Army General Pushes Drug Ecstasy as Cure for 'Shellshock'
Bangin'! Retired Army General Pushes Drug Ecstasy as Cure for 'Shellshock'
Trials of MDMA, the psychedelic drug known to nightclub-goers as ecstasy, for treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder are already ongoing in the US, and... 31.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-31T17:35+0000
2021-12-31T17:35+0000
2021-12-31T17:35+0000
britain
great britain
uk
ecstasy
mdma
british army
nick carter
shellshock
post-traumatic stress disorder (ptsd)
bbc radio 4 today
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106095/55/1060955505_0:67:1280:787_1920x0_80_0_0_546b7d9bd4c139277728487fdc980b5d.jpg
A retired British Army general has publicised research into giving soldiers the party drug ecstasy as treatment for shellshock.General Sir Nick Carter was guest editor on Thursday's edition of BBC Radio 4's Today programme.It reported on trials of the drug, formally known as MDMA, would begin at King's College London in the New Year for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), a psychological condition suffered by many combat veterans or others who have suffered life-threatening experiences.Listeners heard how the drug has already been given experimentally to patients in the US — in conjunction with psychotherapy sessions — and could be approved for prescription as soon as 2023. Vietnam War veteran John Reisenweber said he had benefitted from the drug.
https://sputniknews.com/20210527/andrew-yang-pushes-to-legalize-psychedelics-for-therapeutic-use-in-veterans-suffering-from-ptsd-1083012102.html
britain
great britain
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106095/55/1060955505_72:0:1209:853_1920x0_80_0_0_5a00fc34c73e33055911b8b802f707e4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
britain, great britain, uk, ecstasy, mdma, british army, nick carter, shellshock, post-traumatic stress disorder (ptsd), bbc radio 4 today
Bangin'! Retired Army General Pushes Drug Ecstasy as Cure for 'Shellshock'
Trials of MDMA, the psychedelic drug known to nightclub-goers as ecstasy, for treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder are already ongoing in the US, and will soon begin at King's College in London.
A retired British Army general has publicised research into giving soldiers the party drug ecstasy as treatment for shellshock.
General Sir Nick Carter was guest editor on Thursday's edition of BBC Radio 4's Today
programme.
It reported on trials of the drug, formally known as MDMA
, would begin at King's College London in the New Year for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder
(PTSD), a psychological condition suffered by many combat veterans or others who have suffered life-threatening experiences.
"PTSD can be a life altering and extremely debilitating illness," said consultant psychiatrist Dr James Rucker from King's. "We are close to signing a contract to host a trial that is committed to finding an effective treatment for PTSD via MDMA-assisted therapy. We anticipate it will be signed in the very near future."
Listeners heard how the drug has already been given experimentally to patients in the US — in conjunction with psychotherapy sessions — and could be approved for prescription as soon as 2023. Vietnam War veteran John Reisenweber said he had benefitted from the drug.
"I was in Vietnam in 1968-69 and suffered for more than 50 years before joining this research," the former soldier said. "I was suffering from a lot of anger but I could finally release it. MDMA and the therapy calmed me down and I gained a tool kit for fixing negativity."