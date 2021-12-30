Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211230/what-does-the-maxwell-verdict-mean-for-prince-andrew--other-alleged-high-profile-sex-abusers-1091917159.html
What Does the Maxwell Verdict Mean for Prince Andrew & Other Alleged High-Profile Sex Abusers?
What Does the Maxwell Verdict Mean for Prince Andrew & Other Alleged High-Profile Sex Abusers?
Ghislaine Maxwell, 60, a British socialite and daughter of a media mogul, was found guilty by a US jury on Wednesday of conspiring with American millionaire and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to groom and sexually abuse underage girls.
2021-12-30T13:25+0000
2021-12-30T13:25+0000
bill clinton
trial
sex abuse
world
us
opinion
ghislaine maxwell
prince andrew
jeffrey epstein
sex trafficking
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/0f/1081461300_0:64:1549:935_1920x0_80_0_0_5aacf2a18f91641faafb601cef01a186.jpg
According to the verdict, read by Judge Alison J. Nathan on Wednesday, the British socialite was found guilty on five of six counts, including sex trafficking of a minor, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and three counts of conspiracy. She was acquitted of one count of enticing a minor to travel across state lines to engage in an illegal sexual act.Maxwell's trial was largely seen as a continuation of the legal process against American millionaire and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein who was arrested in July 2019 and committed suicide a Manhattan jail cell the following month.Epstein Conspiracy Has Already Ruined Prince Andrew's LifeVirginia Giuffre (nee Roberts) an alleged victim of Epstein, praised the guilty verdict in the Maxwell trial, calling it "another step towards justice" and adding that more people must be held accountable in an apparent reference to British Queen Elizabeth II's son, Prince Andrew.Earlier, prosecutors in the Maxwell case decided not to bring charges in connection with Giuffre, who alleges that Epstein and Maxwell flew her around the world when she was 17 and 18 for sexual encounters with billionaires, politicians, heads of state, and royals, including the British prince. Los Angeles attorney Lisa Bloom, who represents several of Epstein's alleged victims, told the Daily Mail that Maxwell's conviction ought to be a warning for Prince Andrew.On 9 August 2021, Guiffre filed a lawsuit in a federal court in New York against Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, accusing him of sexually abusing her when she was under the age of 18. "US District Judge Lewis Kaplan is due to rule on this on 4 January", notes Fitzwilliams. "If he rules it should go to trial this is expected to be in the latter part of 2022". This is not the first time Guiffre has brought forward accusations against the Duke of York. In 2014, she launched legal action in a Florida state court, claiming that Epstein offered her to his influential peers, including the Prince Andrew. The British prince has repeatedly rejected the allegations.Fitzwilliams has drawn attention to the embattled prince being forced to step down from royal duties in the wake of the scandal and it appears inconceivable that he will ever resume them. Following the controversial November 2019 interview the prince retired from royal duties, while in February 2020 his name was removed from Pitch@Palace, the startup-mentoring platform founded by him in 2014. He lost patronages and has been missing from military events since the sex scandal erupted."At 61, he does not appear to have a future and his friendships have, without doubt, proven catastrophic", Fitzwilliams highlights.Maxwell Verdict 'Akin to Prosecuting Getaway Driver But Not Bank Robbers'The outcome of the Maxwell trial has left more questions than answers, Jonathan Turley, an American attorney, legal writer, and a professor of public interest law at George Washington University, who has followed the legal process from the start, argues on Twitter.Turley refers to the Daily Mail's August 2020 bombshell, showing never-before-seen photographs featuring Bill Clinton and alleged Epstein victim Chauntae Davies. "When you consider these five convictions for Maxwell, this picture becomes more glaring in the total absence of prosecution for the men on the other end of these flights", the American attorney emphasises.
https://sputniknews.com/20211230/prince-andrew-should-be-quaking-in-his-boots-after-ghislaine-maxwells-guilty-verdict-lawyer-says-1091903207.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211218/prince-andrews-bid-to-portray-accuser-as-money-hungry-sex-kitten-dismissed-as-pr-stunt-by-judge-1091628286.html
7 Start now earning every week more than $5,000 by doing very simple and easy home based job online. Last month i have made $19735 by doing this online job just in my part time for only 2 hrs. a day using my laptop. This job is just awesome and easy to do in part time. Everybody can now get this and start earning more dollars online just by follow instructions here just copy and paste____________ www.cash46.com
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Ekaterina Blinova
Ekaterina Blinova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/0f/1081461300_108:0:1439:998_1920x0_80_0_0_66df94ada6abd8a105d764d0fc1cbf77.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
bill clinton, trial, sex abuse, world, us, opinion, ghislaine maxwell, prince andrew, jeffrey epstein, sex trafficking

What Does the Maxwell Verdict Mean for Prince Andrew & Other Alleged High-Profile Sex Abusers?

13:25 GMT 30.12.2021
© AP Photo / Chris Isonn this Sept. 2, 2000 file photo, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, driven by Britain's Prince Andrew leaves the wedding of a former girlfriend of the prince, Aurelia Cecil, at the Parish Church of St Michael in Compton Chamberlayne near Salisbury, England. The FBI said Thursday July 2, 2020, Ghislaine Maxwell, who was accused by many women of helping procure underage sex partners for Jeffrey Epstein, has been arrested in New Hampshire.
n this Sept. 2, 2000 file photo, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, driven by Britain's Prince Andrew leaves the wedding of a former girlfriend of the prince, Aurelia Cecil, at the Parish Church of St Michael in Compton Chamberlayne near Salisbury, England. The FBI said Thursday July 2, 2020, Ghislaine Maxwell, who was accused by many women of helping procure underage sex partners for Jeffrey Epstein, has been arrested in New Hampshire. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.12.2021
© AP Photo / Chris Ison
Subscribe
Ekaterina Blinova
All materialsWrite to the author
Ghislaine Maxwell, 60, a British socialite and daughter of a media mogul, was found guilty by a US jury on Wednesday of conspiring with American millionaire-paedophile Jeffrey Epstein to groom and sexually abuse underage girls.
According to the verdict, read by Judge Alison J. Nathan on Wednesday, the British socialite was found guilty on five of six counts, including sex trafficking of a minor, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and three counts of conspiracy. She was acquitted of one count of enticing a minor to travel across state lines to engage in an illegal sexual act.
Maxwell's trial was largely seen as a continuation of the legal process against American millionaire and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein who was arrested in July 2019 and committed suicide a Manhattan jail cell the following month.

Epstein Conspiracy Has Already Ruined Prince Andrew's Life

Virginia Giuffre (nee Roberts) an alleged victim of Epstein, praised the guilty verdict in the Maxwell trial, calling it "another step towards justice" and adding that more people must be held accountable in an apparent reference to British Queen Elizabeth II's son, Prince Andrew.
Earlier, prosecutors in the Maxwell case decided not to bring charges in connection with Giuffre, who alleges that Epstein and Maxwell flew her around the world when she was 17 and 18 for sexual encounters with billionaires, politicians, heads of state, and royals, including the British prince. Los Angeles attorney Lisa Bloom, who represents several of Epstein's alleged victims, told the Daily Mail that Maxwell's conviction ought to be a warning for Prince Andrew.

"Andrew's accuser, Virginia Roberts Giuffre was not, as many expected, called as a witness against Maxwell", Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal commentator and consultant, said. "There was speculation this might be because of possible inconsistencies in any testimony she might give. Andrew was hardly mentioned during the trial, only as a passenger on Epstein's private jet. Andrew's legal team has applied for her civil lawsuit against him for sexual assault to be dismissed".

Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, attends a ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Bruges on September 7, 2019 in Bruges - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.12.2021
Prince Andrew 'Should Be Quaking in His Boots' After Ghislaine Maxwell's Guilty Verdict, Lawyer Says
05:48 GMT
On 9 August 2021, Guiffre filed a lawsuit in a federal court in New York against Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, accusing him of sexually abusing her when she was under the age of 18. "US District Judge Lewis Kaplan is due to rule on this on 4 January", notes Fitzwilliams. "If he rules it should go to trial this is expected to be in the latter part of 2022". This is not the first time Guiffre has brought forward accusations against the Duke of York. In 2014, she launched legal action in a Florida state court, claiming that Epstein offered her to his influential peers, including the Prince Andrew. The British prince has repeatedly rejected the allegations.

"Even if he were to win the case [in 2022], Andrew's 'car crash' interview on the BBC's Newsnight programme in November 2019 was calamitous as it turned public opinion against him", says the royal commentator. "It also appears he has not, as he promised to do, cooperate with the FBI, who seek Epstein's accomplices. His inability to explain the photograph with Virginia Roberts (now Giuffre) and Maxwell, reportedly taken in 2001, is a huge liability".

Fitzwilliams has drawn attention to the embattled prince being forced to step down from royal duties in the wake of the scandal and it appears inconceivable that he will ever resume them. Following the controversial November 2019 interview the prince retired from royal duties, while in February 2020 his name was removed from Pitch@Palace, the startup-mentoring platform founded by him in 2014. He lost patronages and has been missing from military events since the sex scandal erupted.
"At 61, he does not appear to have a future and his friendships have, without doubt, proven catastrophic", Fitzwilliams highlights.
Britain's Prince Andrew attends the Sunday service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, following the announcement of Prince Philip, in England, Sunday, April 11, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.12.2021
Prince Andrew's Bid to Portray Accuser as 'Money-Hungry Sex Kitten' Dismissed as PR Stunt by Judge
18 December, 16:06 GMT

Maxwell Verdict 'Akin to Prosecuting Getaway Driver But Not Bank Robbers'

The outcome of the Maxwell trial has left more questions than answers, Jonathan Turley, an American attorney, legal writer, and a professor of public interest law at George Washington University, who has followed the legal process from the start, argues on Twitter.

"One glaring issue in the conviction is that Maxwell conspired to transport girls for sex but, beyond Epstein, none of the men who allegedly had sex with these girls have been prosecuted", Turley writes. "It is akin to prosecuting a getaway driver but not the bank robbers. Maxwell was an enabler not just for Epstein but his high-profile friends. Those 'Lolita Express' flights [were] transporting girls for these men".

Turley refers to the Daily Mail's August 2020 bombshell, showing never-before-seen photographs featuring Bill Clinton and alleged Epstein victim Chauntae Davies. "When you consider these five convictions for Maxwell, this picture becomes more glaring in the total absence of prosecution for the men on the other end of these flights", the American attorney emphasises.

Turley laments that even though the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York "expressed outrage" over the sex crimes and "aggressively pursued Maxwell", that "unrelenting" effort is likely to stop with Maxwell.

110000
Discuss
Popular comments
7 Start now earning every week more than $5,000 by doing very simple and easy home based job online. Last month i have made $19735 by doing this online job just in my part time for only 2 hrs. a day using my laptop. This job is just awesome and easy to do in part time. Everybody can now get this and start earning more dollars online just by follow instructions here just copy and paste____________ www.cash46.com
Meri Brown
30 December, 17:06 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:06 GMTIndia: Mumbai Cancels Holidays for Police as It Sounds Alert Over Terror Threat
14:00 GMTUK COVID-19 Cases Soar as Deaths Slump — Is This The Omicron Effect?
13:59 GMTWorld War II Shell Explodes in Solomon Islands Leaving One Dead and One Injured, Reports Say
13:51 GMTGermany Doesn't Rule Out New Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2
13:38 GMTFrance to Penalise Companies Not Complying With Remote Work Requirement
13:38 GMTAfghanistan's Resistance Movement Calls For 'Global Support' as It Ramps Up Attacks Against Taliban
13:25 GMTWhat Does the Maxwell Verdict Mean for Prince Andrew & Other Alleged High-Profile Sex Abusers?
13:09 GMTFormer Australian Parliament Building Set on Fire Amid Aboriginal Rights Protest - Photo, Video
13:04 GMTTop CNN Producer Resigns Amid Allegations of 'Misconduct Involving Juvenile Victims'
12:49 GMTPassengers Vandalise Bus as Delhi Reduces Capacity on Public Transport Over Omicron - Video
12:43 GMTVideo: Peruvian Shamans 'Cleanse' Int'l Relations From Negativity With Portraits of Putin, Biden
12:29 GMTMan Who Shot Two People Over Argument About Hillary Clinton Sentenced to 35 Years, Report Says
12:19 GMTEurotunnel Bans EU-Based Britons Driving Through France to Get Home From UK
12:00 GMTBollywood Actor Naseeruddin Shah in Hot Water for Calling Mughals 'Refugees' - Video
11:45 GMTTrump Asks SCOTUS to Look Into 6 Jan Panel Chair's WaPo Interview, Seeking to Block Records Release
11:44 GMTMigrant Workers in Panic After Night Curfew Imposed in Delhi Over Rising COVID Cases
11:42 GMTNovak Djokovic Set to Skip Australian Open After Medical Exemption Denied, Media Claims
11:41 GMTPhilippines Sets Aside Budget for Acquisition of BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile
11:36 GMTEx-First Lady Melania Trump Returns to Public Eye With NFTs Aimed at Helping Children in Foster Care
11:31 GMTEx-Austrian Chancellor Kurz to Join US Company Owned by Trump Supporter, Reports Say