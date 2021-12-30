https://sputniknews.com/20211230/we-wont-stop-marching-queens-guard-tramples-careless-child---video-1091905245.html

We Won't Stop: Marching Queen's Guard Tramples Careless Child - Video

We Won't Stop: Marching Queen's Guard Tramples Careless Child - Video

The British Guards are stoic and unflappable, so nothing can stop them - but they can be made to stumble.

The Queen's Guard accidentally knocked down a child while marching, as the minor got in the way of a patrol at the Tower of London. A video taken at the site of the incident shows two Coldstream Guards marching when the child suddenly ran in front of them. One of the soldiers can be heard shouting to warn the kid, who is not looking, so the guard knocks the kid down and then proceeds marching like nothing happened.Luckily, the child managed to stand up swiftly after the incident and seemed to be unharmed."Following the incident, the soldier checked on the child and was reassured that all was well".A spokesperson from the Tower of London also commented on the video.

