We Won't Stop: Marching Queen's Guard Tramples Careless Child - Video

The Queen's Guard accidentally knocked down a child while marching, as the minor got in the way of a patrol at the Tower of London. A video taken at the site of the incident shows two Coldstream Guards marching when the child suddenly ran in front of them. One of the soldiers can be heard shouting to warn the kid, who is not looking, so the guard knocks the kid down and then proceeds marching like nothing happened.Luckily, the child managed to stand up swiftly after the incident and seemed to be unharmed."Following the incident, the soldier checked on the child and was reassured that all was well".A spokesperson from the Tower of London also commented on the video.
The British Guards are stoic and unflappable, so nothing can stop them - but they can be made to stumble.
The Queen's Guard accidentally knocked down a child while marching, as the minor got in the way of a patrol at the Tower of London.
A video taken at the site of the incident shows two Coldstream Guards marching when the child suddenly ran in front of them. One of the soldiers can be heard shouting to warn the kid, who is not looking, so the guard knocks the kid down and then proceeds marching like nothing happened.
Luckily, the child managed to stand up swiftly after the incident and seemed to be unharmed.
"We are aware of an incident at the Tower of London earlier today during a routine patrol", a UK Army spokesperson said. According to the British military, the guardsmen on duty had "warned members of the public that a patrol was approaching, but the child, unfortunately, ran out in front of the soldier unexpectedly".
"Following the incident, the soldier checked on the child and was reassured that all was well".
A spokesperson from the Tower of London also commented on the video.
"The guard at the Tower do take care to warn the public when they're moving, and this was an unfortunate accident. Our staff and the soldier checked in on the family afterwards, and were reassured that all was well".