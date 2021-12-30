Registration was successful!
US to Clear Pfizer's COVID-19 Booster Vaccine for 12-15 Year Old Adolescents - Reports
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is planning to allow the Pfizer coronavirus "booster" vaccines to be used on 12 to 15-year-old adolescents
vaccinations
booster
food and drug administration (fda)
The FDA is also expected to cut the period of time after which both, adolescents and adults can get Pfizer's booster shot six months to five months after their second vaccine dose, the report said.In addition, the FDA will also authorize booster shots for children with immune deficiencies in the 5-11 age range, the report said.The vaccine advisory committee of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be meeting next week to vote on the changes in case FDA endorses them.On Wednesday, the US authorities reported nearly 500,000 coronavirus cases amid the growing prevalence of the Omicron variant. Health experts have said the Omicron variant cases are mild and no deaths have so far been reported.
vaccinations, booster, food and drug administration (fda)

US to Clear Pfizer's COVID-19 Booster Vaccine for 12-15 Year Old Adolescents - Reports

17:27 GMT 30.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / MENAHEM KAHANAAn Israeli health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at the Clalit Health Service in Jerusalem on August 1, 2021, as Israel launches its campaign to give booster shots to people aged over 60.
An Israeli health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at the Clalit Health Service in Jerusalem on August 1, 2021, as Israel launches its campaign to give booster shots to people aged over 60.
© AFP 2021 / MENAHEM KAHANA
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is planning to allow the Pfizer coronavirus "booster" vaccines to be used on 12 to 15-year-old adolescents, the New York Times reported on Thursday.
The FDA is also expected to cut the period of time after which both, adolescents and adults can get Pfizer's booster shot six months to five months after their second vaccine dose, the report said.
In addition, the FDA will also authorize booster shots for children with immune deficiencies in the 5-11 age range, the report said.
The vaccine advisory committee of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be meeting next week to vote on the changes in case FDA endorses them.
On Wednesday, the US authorities reported nearly 500,000 coronavirus cases amid the growing prevalence of the Omicron variant. Health experts have said the Omicron variant cases are mild and no deaths have so far been reported.
