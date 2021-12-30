Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211230/us-sanctions-chinese-institutes-reportedly-working-on-brain-control-weaponry-1091920529.html
US Sanctions Chinese Institutes Reportedly Working on 'Brain-Control Weaponry'
US Sanctions Chinese Institutes Reportedly Working on 'Brain-Control Weaponry'
US Department of Commerce has slapped sanctions on China's Academy of Military Medical Sciences over their research of "biotechnology processes" and "purported brain-control weaponry" for the Chinese military.
2021-12-30T17:23+0000
2021-12-30T17:23+0000
human brain
us
china
brain
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0a/1083119344_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_949b393ea2793f06aad2e9a0570e7949.jpg
The US Department of Commerce has imposed sanctions on China's Academy of Military Medical Sciences, as well as 11 other research institutes affiliated with the academy over their research of "biotechnology processes" and "purported brain-control weaponry" for the Chinese military. Such weaponry will supposedly be able to render enemy soldiers unable (or unwilling) to fight or outright control them.US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo claimed that Washington fears that Beijing will use the technology against its own citizens, especially ethnic minorities. However, the US views the technology as a threat to itself as well.The listing of the Academy of Military Medical Sciences and its affiliates bans them from legally acquiring technologies made in the US, among other things. According to a report by the Financial Times, citing a US official, Beijing was seeking to obtain some of the high-end technologies for itself, including technologies for gene editing and human performance enhancement, as well as brain-machine interfaces.The fact that China is working on "brain-control weaponry" was first hinted at in 2019 in the country's official military newspaper the PLA Daily. Three reports published in the newspaper suggested that the People's Liberation Army and its research institutes were looking in the direction of the "intelligentisation" of warfare. This new form of waging war relies not on military forces' ability to "destroy bodies", but on the ability to "paralyze and control the opponent", specifically via the brain.Apart from methods of controlling weapons remotely using one's brain and waging indirect war, the reports in the PLA newspaper mentioned the need to develop the "human brain’s defence towards brain-control attacks". The three reports in the Chinese military's newspaper, however, focused on concepts of possible future methods of warfare and did not reveal whether such weaponry was actually being developed back in 2019.
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0a/1083119344_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_db3adff4b6ccc73e2c91d6869d52546b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
human brain, us, china, brain

US Sanctions Chinese Institutes Reportedly Working on 'Brain-Control Weaponry'

17:23 GMT 30.12.2021
CC BY 2.0 / Media News / Brain WallpaperBrain Wallpaper
Brain Wallpaper - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.12.2021
CC BY 2.0 / Media News / Brain Wallpaper
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
The Financial Times earlier reported, citing a US official, that China was trying to get its hands on advanced technologies developed in the United States, including gene editing and human performance enhancement technologies, as well as brain-machine interfaces.
The US Department of Commerce has imposed sanctions on China's Academy of Military Medical Sciences, as well as 11 other research institutes affiliated with the academy over their research of "biotechnology processes" and "purported brain-control weaponry" for the Chinese military. Such weaponry will supposedly be able to render enemy soldiers unable (or unwilling) to fight or outright control them.
US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo claimed that Washington fears that Beijing will use the technology against its own citizens, especially ethnic minorities. However, the US views the technology as a threat to itself as well.
"We cannot allow US commodities, technologies and software that support medical science and biotechnical innovation to be diverted toward uses contrary to US national security".
Gina Raimondo
US Commerce Secretary
The listing of the Academy of Military Medical Sciences and its affiliates bans them from legally acquiring technologies made in the US, among other things. According to a report by the Financial Times, citing a US official, Beijing was seeking to obtain some of the high-end technologies for itself, including technologies for gene editing and human performance enhancement, as well as brain-machine interfaces.
The fact that China is working on "brain-control weaponry" was first hinted at in 2019 in the country's official military newspaper the PLA Daily. Three reports published in the newspaper suggested that the People's Liberation Army and its research institutes were looking in the direction of the "intelligentisation" of warfare. This new form of waging war relies not on military forces' ability to "destroy bodies", but on the ability to "paralyze and control the opponent", specifically via the brain.

"The focus is to attack the enemy’s will to resist, not physical destruction […] causing the brain to become the main target of offence and defence of new concept weapons. To win without fighting is no longer far-fetched", one of the reports published in the newspaper in 2019 said, as cited by The Washington Times.

Apart from methods of controlling weapons remotely using one's brain and waging indirect war, the reports in the PLA newspaper mentioned the need to develop the "human brain’s defence towards brain-control attacks". The three reports in the Chinese military's newspaper, however, focused on concepts of possible future methods of warfare and did not reveal whether such weaponry was actually being developed back in 2019.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:36 GMTSatellite Images Reveal 'Aftermath of Israeli Airstrike at Syria's Latakia Port'
17:35 GMTVirat Kohli Makes History as Indian Cricket Team Storms to Victory Against South Africa in Centurion
17:27 GMTUS to Clear Pfizer's COVID-19 Booster Vaccine for 12-15 Year Old Adolescents - Reports
17:23 GMTUS Sanctions Chinese Institutes Reportedly Working on 'Brain-Control Weaponry'
17:17 GMTPrince Andrew's Accuser Says Ghislaine Maxwell 'More Evil' Than Epstein
16:45 GMTBBC Says Interview With Epstein’s Lawyer Accused of Sexual Abuse Did Not 'Meet Editorial Standards'
16:35 GMTPrince Andrew's Lawyers Reportedly Hold 'Emergency' Talks in Wake of Ghislaine Maxwell Verdict
16:02 GMTPA President Reportedly Warns Benny Gantz of 'Unstoppable' Escalation If Mount Temple Rules Violated
15:57 GMTUS Jobless Claims Hit Near 50-Year Low During Christmas Week
15:37 GMTDowning Street Officials 'P**sing Themselves' Amid Probe Into Illegal Parties During Pandemic
15:31 GMTSouth Korean Presidential Hopeful Seeks US Support to Build Nuclear Subs in Wake of AUKUS Tensions
14:52 GMTAmsterdam Prohibits Sunday Protest Against COVID-19 Lockdown
14:50 GMTOver 30,000 French Police Officers Reportedly Contracted COVID-19 Since Start of Pandemic
14:49 GMTUK Advises Government Officials Against Using Word 'Brexit'
14:06 GMTIndia: Mumbai Cancels Holidays for Police as It Sounds Alert Over Terror Threat
14:00 GMTUK COVID-19 Cases Soar as Deaths Slump — Is This The Omicron Effect?
13:59 GMTWorld War II Shell Explodes in Solomon Islands Leaving One Dead and One Injured, Reports Say
13:51 GMTGermany Doesn't Rule Out New Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2
13:38 GMTFrance to Penalise Companies Not Complying With Remote Work Requirement
13:38 GMTAfghanistan's Resistance Movement Calls For 'Global Support' as It Ramps Up Attacks Against Taliban