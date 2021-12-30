Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211230/us-and-uk-backed-al-qaeda-in-syria-dems-heading-for-midterm-defeat-us-protects-ukraine-nazis-1091900199.html
US and UK Backed Al-Qaeda in Syria; Dems Heading for Midterm Defeat; US Protects Ukraine Nazis
US and UK Backed Al-Qaeda in Syria; Dems Heading for Midterm Defeat; US Protects Ukraine Nazis
The lack of accomplishment on either domestic or foreign policy seems to portend significant midterm losses for the Democratic Party. 30.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-30T08:50+0000
2021-12-30T08:50+0000
julian assange
neo-nazis
ukraine
syria
domestic politics
africom
nato
the critical hour
juan guaido
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1e/1091900079_46:0:1290:700_1920x0_80_0_0_0140fcced38fe8d88870cb9fadd002d6.png
US and UK Backed Al-Qaeda in Syria; Dems Heading for Midterm Defeat; US Protects Ukraine Nazis
The lack of accomplishment on either domestic or foreign policy seems to portend significant midterm losses for the Democratic Party.
Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the NATO crisis on the Russian border. The Kremlin has explained why they made their security demands public. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, “We have made our initiative public, as explained by President Putin and the Foreign Ministry because we are aware of the West’s ability to obfuscate any uncomfortable issues for them.”Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss Syria. There is ample evidence that the US and UK provided material support for jihadist forces during their "dirty war" against the Syrian people. Also, Israel has increased attacks on Syria under the guise of attacking Iran-linked targets.Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Africa. The Ethiopian government was able to turn the tide against TPLF rebel forces using a combination of Turkish and Chinese drones. Also, we discuss the coup in Sudan and the AFRICOM and French connections.Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch and author of "Danger in Society: Against Vaccine Passports,” joins us to discuss Julian Assange. Jonathan Cook argues that the persecution of Julian Assange is a clear and intentional message to all independent journalists. Cook argues that the message is that they must remain silent to the war crimes of the US empire or face the same fate.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss NATO's Waterloo. Patrick Lawrence has a brilliant article in Consortium News in which he reviews the situation on the Russian border. He argues that Europe is now the western end of Eurasia rather than the eastern shore of the Atlantic. Also, we talk about Ukraine as NATO's equivalent to Waterloo.Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice-presidential candidate for the Green Party, joins us to discuss the Global South. In a move of comedic farce, US puppet Juan Guaido has extended his interim government into 2022. The so-called interim government has been ongoing for two years and has only been used to pilfer money from international financial holdings of the Venezuelan government.Niko House, political activist, independent journalist, and podcaster, joins us to discuss domestic politics. The lack of accomplishment on either domestic or foreign policy seems to portend significant midterm losses for the Democratic Party.Martin Sieff, senior fellow at the American University in Moscow, joins us to discuss Ukraine's infestation with Nazis. Recently, only the US and Ukraine voted against a UN resolution condemning the Nazi ideology. Also, we review the Nazi volunteer battalions of the Ukraine military.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com*Al-Qaeda is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.
ukraine
julian assange, neo-nazis, ukraine, syria, domestic politics, africom, nato, the critical hour, juan guaido

US and UK Backed Al-Qaeda in Syria; Dems Heading for Midterm Defeat; US Protects Ukraine Nazis

08:50 GMT 30.12.2021
US and UK Backed Al-Qaeda in Syria; Dems Heading for Midterm Defeat; US Protects Ukraine Nazis
Garland Nixon - Sputnik International
Garland Nixon
The lack of accomplishment on either domestic or foreign policy seems to portend significant midterm losses for the Democratic Party.
Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the NATO crisis on the Russian border. The Kremlin has explained why they made their security demands public. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, “We have made our initiative public, as explained by President Putin and the Foreign Ministry because we are aware of the West’s ability to obfuscate any uncomfortable issues for them.”
Dan Kovalik, writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss Syria. There is ample evidence that the US and UK provided material support for jihadist forces during their "dirty war" against the Syrian people. Also, Israel has increased attacks on Syria under the guise of attacking Iran-linked targets.
Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss Africa. The Ethiopian government was able to turn the tide against TPLF rebel forces using a combination of Turkish and Chinese drones. Also, we discuss the coup in Sudan and the AFRICOM and French connections.
Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch and author of "Danger in Society: Against Vaccine Passports,” joins us to discuss Julian Assange. Jonathan Cook argues that the persecution of Julian Assange is a clear and intentional message to all independent journalists. Cook argues that the message is that they must remain silent to the war crimes of the US empire or face the same fate.
Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss NATO's Waterloo. Patrick Lawrence has a brilliant article in Consortium News in which he reviews the situation on the Russian border. He argues that Europe is now the western end of Eurasia rather than the eastern shore of the Atlantic. Also, we talk about Ukraine as NATO's equivalent to Waterloo.
Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice-presidential candidate for the Green Party, joins us to discuss the Global South. In a move of comedic farce, US puppet Juan Guaido has extended his interim government into 2022. The so-called interim government has been ongoing for two years and has only been used to pilfer money from international financial holdings of the Venezuelan government.
Niko House, political activist, independent journalist, and podcaster, joins us to discuss domestic politics. The lack of accomplishment on either domestic or foreign policy seems to portend significant midterm losses for the Democratic Party.
Martin Sieff, senior fellow at the American University in Moscow, joins us to discuss Ukraine's infestation with Nazis. Recently, only the US and Ukraine voted against a UN resolution condemning the Nazi ideology. Also, we review the Nazi volunteer battalions of the Ukraine military.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
*Al-Qaeda is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.
