US Air Force Flew Second Spy Plane Over Eastern Ukraine Just Hours Before Putin-Biden Call - Reports

The US Air Force has conducted a second overflight over eastern Ukraine just hours before the planned phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden, US media reported on Thursday.

The overflight was carried out on Thursday morning to collect intelligence about the Russian military situation on the ground, CNN reported, citing a source close familiar with the mission.On Wednesday, CNN reported citing European Command (EUCOM) spokesperson Lt. Cmdr. Russ Wolfkiel that the US spy plane JSTARS E-8 had conducted its first flight over eastern Ukraine to collect ground intelligence.The first overflight in Ukrainian airspace took place on December 27 and was done with the permission of the Ukrainian government, the report said.

