Until Votes Do Us Part: Rep. Taylor-Greene Offers 'National Divorce' of Blue and Red States

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene took to Twitter to flirt with the idea of a so-called "national divorce", suggesting that American states should separate by political affiliation.
Responding to a tweet posted by a man who was moving from the San Francisco Bay Area to Miami who shared his concerns about politics in Florida, Taylor-Greene said that a "national divorce" would make "all possible".
"After Democrat voters and big donors ruin a state like California, you would think it wise to stop them from doing it to another great state like Florida. Brainwashed people that move from CA and NY really need a cooling off period", she asserted.
This is not the first time the outspoken GOP conservative rolls out the idea of a "national divorce". In October, she launched a Twitter poll to see how netizens felt about the idea to split red and blue states. The responses were almost even, with a slight majority sticking with the desire to "save the marriage".
Taylor-Greene immediately used the results to blast US President Joe Biden, saying that his policies had "ruined so many people’s lives and destroyed our country so badly that 43% of Americans want a #NationalDivorce and want to split btw Republican and Democrat states".
"With nearly $30 Trillion in debt & more on the way, a serious border invasion, repulsive moral decline, uncontrollable inflation, & Democratic Communism, I too might agree", she tweeted in October.
When Taylor-Greene brought up the idea again on Thursday, she immediately faced backlash, something she felt the urge to respond to in a Twitter thread. She argued that a national divorce is not a "civil war", but rather "a wake up call to the one offending the other that they’ve had enough".
"I don’t want a National Divorce, but I not [sic] will tolerate is Democratic Communism", Taylor-Greene went on. "Leave your blue votes in your blue states. If you move to a red state, learn from your blue state experience that your Democrat ways failed. Then we welcome you".
While the "colour" scheme for the election maps of the states in the United States is quite changeable, with states sometimes changing their voting preferences, some states are considered traditionally "blue" (largely voting Democrat), or "red" (mostly supporting Republicans).
The idea of splitting the country along this scheme appears to be more popular among right-leaning voters, but a September survey by the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia found that about 50 percent of Donald Trump voters and 40 percent of Joe Biden voters agreed to some extent that this idea might work for the US.