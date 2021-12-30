https://sputniknews.com/20211230/until-votes-do-us-part-rep-taylor-greene-offers-national-divorce-of-blue-and-red-states-1091921700.html

Until Votes Do Us Part: Rep. Taylor-Greene Offers 'National Divorce' of Blue and Red States

Until Votes Do Us Part: Rep. Taylor-Greene Offers 'National Divorce' of Blue and Red States

In the US, the states that traditionally support the Republican party are "red", while the states that tend to vote Democrat are coloured "blue".

2021-12-30T18:57+0000

2021-12-30T18:57+0000

2021-12-30T18:57+0000

us

republicans

democrats

marjorie taylor greene

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/1a/1083249436_0:0:2974:1674_1920x0_80_0_0_22207fe47860b63131233483973908c9.jpg

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene took to Twitter to flirt with the idea of a so-called "national divorce", suggesting that American states should separate by political affiliation.Responding to a tweet posted by a man who was moving from the San Francisco Bay Area to Miami who shared his concerns about politics in Florida, Taylor-Greene said that a "national divorce" would make "all possible".This is not the first time the outspoken GOP conservative rolls out the idea of a "national divorce". In October, she launched a Twitter poll to see how netizens felt about the idea to split red and blue states. The responses were almost even, with a slight majority sticking with the desire to "save the marriage".Taylor-Greene immediately used the results to blast US President Joe Biden, saying that his policies had "ruined so many people’s lives and destroyed our country so badly that 43% of Americans want a #NationalDivorce and want to split btw Republican and Democrat states"."With nearly $30 Trillion in debt & more on the way, a serious border invasion, repulsive moral decline, uncontrollable inflation, & Democratic Communism, I too might agree", she tweeted in October.When Taylor-Greene brought up the idea again on Thursday, she immediately faced backlash, something she felt the urge to respond to in a Twitter thread. She argued that a national divorce is not a "civil war", but rather "a wake up call to the one offending the other that they’ve had enough".While the "colour" scheme for the election maps of the states in the United States is quite changeable, with states sometimes changing their voting preferences, some states are considered traditionally "blue" (largely voting Democrat), or "red" (mostly supporting Republicans).The idea of splitting the country along this scheme appears to be more popular among right-leaning voters, but a September survey by the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia found that about 50 percent of Donald Trump voters and 40 percent of Joe Biden voters agreed to some extent that this idea might work for the US.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Daria Bedenko

Daria Bedenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Daria Bedenko

us, republicans, democrats, marjorie taylor greene