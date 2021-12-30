Registration was successful!
Omicron COVID Strain
The new COVID variant was initially detected in South Africa and Botswana and sparked major concerns due to its high number of mutations (32). The WHO dubbed the strain Omicron and warned it may prove to be more transmissible and dangerous than other coronavirus variants.
UK COVID-19 Cases Soar as Deaths Slump — Is This The Omicron Effect?
UK COVID-19 Cases Soar as Deaths Slump — Is This The Omicron Effect?
More than half the known worldwide cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus are in the UK, with 210,000 confirmed as of Tuesday.
omicron covid strain
britain
great britain
uk
coronavirus
covid-19
boris johnson
national health service (nhs)
sajid javid
New COVID-19 cases in the UK have hit a record high since the new Omicron variant arrived — but the number of deaths has plummeted.The daily figure of positive tests hit 183,000 on Wednesday, far above anything seen before in Britain and four to five times the daily averages seen in the autumn. But the average number of deaths within four weeks of a positive test dipped way below 100 per day for the first time since August, down to 88, with the downward trend appearing to steepen.The latest statistics backed up expert assessments that the new Omicron variant, which the UK Health Security Agency estimates now accounts for 93 per cent of new infections, has far milder symptoms than the Delta variant it has supplanted.More than half the known cases of the new strain worldwide are in the UK, with over 210,000 confirmed cases as of Tuesday.But Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government has yet to order measures beyond requiring face masks in communal indoor spaces and on public transport, along with requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test to enter venues that hold more than 500 people.Some media commentators questioned the need for government warnings and a return to lockdown restrictions in light of the figures — with some arguing that the virus has already mutated from a deadly pandemic into a common seasonal malady.Government scientific advisory committee SAGE confirmed observations from South Africa that Omicron patients spend less time in hospital on average than those with previous variants.Health Secretary Sajid Javid repeated the Government's mantra, urging those already vaccinated to join the 33 million who have already had a third booster jab — for the sake of the National Health Service.Over 148,000 people in the UK have died after contracting COVID-19 since the virus reached its shores in January 2020, out of 12.5 million people known to have been infected.
This good news confirming earlier information that omicron is changing covid-19 from a killer to a much more milder disease that can be managed like the yearly flu manifestation.
britain
great britain
UK COVID-19 Cases Soar as Deaths Slump — Is This The Omicron Effect?

30.12.2021
More than half the known worldwide cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus are in the UK, with 210,000 confirmed as of Tuesday. But the government, after raising the alarm in early December, has held back from ordering a fourth national lockdown.
New COVID-19 cases in the UK have hit a record high since the new Omicron variant arrived — but the number of deaths has plummeted.
The daily figure of positive tests hit 183,000 on Wednesday, far above anything seen before in Britain and four to five times the daily averages seen in the autumn.
But the average number of deaths within four weeks of a positive test dipped way below 100 per day for the first time since August, down to 88, with the downward trend appearing to steepen.
The latest statistics backed up expert assessments that the new Omicron variant, which the UK Health Security Agency estimates now accounts for 93 per cent of new infections, has far milder symptoms than the Delta variant it has supplanted.
More than half the known cases of the new strain worldwide are in the UK, with over 210,000 confirmed cases as of Tuesday.
But Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government has yet to order measures beyond requiring face masks in communal indoor spaces and on public transport, along with requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test to enter venues that hold more than 500 people.
Omicron COVID Strain
From Pandemic Plague to Seasonal Sniffle: How Viruses Mutate Into Milder Strains to Survive
28 December, 18:42 GMT
Some media commentators questioned the need for government warnings and a return to lockdown restrictions in light of the figures — with some arguing that the virus has already mutated from a deadly pandemic into a common seasonal malady.
Government scientific advisory committee SAGE confirmed observations from South Africa that Omicron patients spend less time in hospital on average than those with previous variants.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid repeated the Government's mantra, urging those already vaccinated to join the 33 million who have already had a third booster jab — for the sake of the National Health Service.
Over 148,000 people in the UK have died after contracting COVID-19 since the virus reached its shores in January 2020, out of 12.5 million people known to have been infected.
Popular comments
Meri Brown
30 December, 17:05 GMT
This good news confirming earlier information that omicron is changing covid-19 from a killer to a much more milder disease that can be managed like the yearly flu manifestation.
vtvot tak
30 December, 17:13 GMT
