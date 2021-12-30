https://sputniknews.com/20211230/sirens-activated-in-baghdads-green-zone---reports-1091927019.html

Sirens Activated in Baghdad's Green Zone - Reports

Warning sirens were heard sounding in the Green Zone in central Baghdad, Iraq, early on Friday morning. The area comprises the massive US embassy and several... 30.12.2021, Sputnik International

No explosions or firing of air defense systems have been reported. Online observers suggested it could either be a test, or caused by an intrusive drone.The area has been targeted for bombardment numerous times in recent years, becoming a focal point for militants angered by the continued US presence in the country.

