Sirens Activated in Baghdad's Green Zone - Reports
Sirens Activated in Baghdad's Green Zone - Reports
Warning sirens were heard sounding in the Green Zone in central Baghdad, Iraq, early on Friday morning. The area comprises the massive US embassy and several...
No explosions or firing of air defense systems have been reported. Online observers suggested it could either be a test, or caused by an intrusive drone.The area has been targeted for bombardment numerous times in recent years, becoming a focal point for militants angered by the continued US presence in the country.
Sirens Activated in Baghdad's Green Zone - Reports 23:02 GMT 30.12.2021 (Updated: 23:07 GMT 30.12.2021) Being updated
Warning sirens were heard sounding in the Green Zone in central Baghdad, Iraq, early on Friday morning. The area comprises the massive US embassy and several other diplomatic buildings.
No explosions or firing of air defense systems have been reported. Online observers suggested it could either be a test, or caused by an intrusive drone.
The area has been targeted for bombardment numerous times in recent years, becoming a focal point for militants angered by the continued US presence in the country.