Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211230/richmonds-confederate-statues-to-be-moved-to-black-history-museum-in-january-1091923608.html
Richmond's Confederate Statues to Be Moved to Black History Museum in January
Richmond's Confederate Statues to Be Moved to Black History Museum in January
Virginia authorities will relocate eight confederate statues to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia (BMHVA) in late January, the museum’s legal counsel Greg Werkheiser told Sputnik on Thursday.
2021-12-30T20:25+0000
2021-12-30T20:25+0000
us
virginia
statue
museum
black lives matter
slavery
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1e/1091923574_0:129:3187:1921_1920x0_80_0_0_2ed1b0db53bc9cbef0b811db6954cbc0.jpg
“The museum will receive eight statues and a couple of cannons. Ownership will transfer them in late January,” Werkheiser said.All of the artifacts will be secured and will remain city-owned property until their future is decided, he added. “Some may end up at the facility while others may end up elsewhere," he said.Asked how the museum would explain to visitors why it decided to accept the confederate statues, the legal counsel said there would be a lengthy, thoughtful and inclusive public process to determine that question. That process may take between six months and a year, he added.Any public display would include descriptions that elaborate on the statues' controversial history, he said. "It is going to be a very open and public process," he said.Governor Ralph Northam and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney on Thursday announced plans to transfer ownership of the statues and pedestals of Richmond’s Confederate monuments to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia. The complete list includes monuments of Robert E. Lee, J.E.B. Stuart, Stonewall Jackson, Jefferson Davis, Matthew Fontaine Maury, Joseph Bryan, Fitzhugh Lee, Confederate soldier and sailors, and a ceremonial cannon.During the Civil War in the United States, Lee led the forces of the Confederacy - a group of southern states that sided with the preservation of the institution of slavery. Richmond was the capital of the Confederacy for most of the Civil War.Calls for the removal of monuments honoring Confederate figures became widespread following nationwide protests against systemic racism in the aftermath of the 2020 killing of George Floyd, a Black man who died in police custody.But several past attempts to remove Confederate statues in Virginia have ignited controversy, and at times violence. Plans to remove a monument of General Lee in August 2017 drew both protesters and counter-protesters who engaged in violent street brawls. The rival demonstrations turned deadly when a self-professed Nazi sympathizer drove his car into a crowd of counter-protesters, killing one person and leaving dozens of others injured.
https://sputniknews.com/20211228/second-box-found-under-gen-lee-statue-appears-to-be-real-1887-time-capsule-virginia-gov-says-1091848176.html
virginia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1e/1091923574_227:0:2958:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9c994bb6df5dcd4c1a8609f01ee23422.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, virginia, statue, museum, black lives matter, slavery

Richmond's Confederate Statues to Be Moved to Black History Museum in January

20:25 GMT 30.12.2021
© REUTERS / JULIA RENDLEMANWork crews erect scaffolding to begin the removal of the plinth where a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee once stood before it was taken down in Richmond, Virginia, U.S. December 6, 2021.
Work crews erect scaffolding to begin the removal of the plinth where a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee once stood before it was taken down in Richmond, Virginia, U.S. December 6, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.12.2021
© REUTERS / JULIA RENDLEMAN
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Authorities in the US state of Virginia will relocate eight confederate statues, including a controversial statue of General Robert E. Lee, to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia (BMHVA) in late January, the museum’s legal counsel Greg Werkheiser told Sputnik on Thursday.
“The museum will receive eight statues and a couple of cannons. Ownership will transfer them in late January,” Werkheiser said.
All of the artifacts will be secured and will remain city-owned property until their future is decided, he added. “Some may end up at the facility while others may end up elsewhere," he said.
Asked how the museum would explain to visitors why it decided to accept the confederate statues, the legal counsel said there would be a lengthy, thoughtful and inclusive public process to determine that question. That process may take between six months and a year, he added.
“I do not think it will be too difficult. A lot has happened in the US," Werkheiser said, adding that people are now aware that the statues were erected for various reasons.
Any public display would include descriptions that elaborate on the statues' controversial history, he said. "It is going to be a very open and public process," he said.
Governor Ralph Northam and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney on Thursday announced plans to transfer ownership of the statues and pedestals of Richmond’s Confederate monuments to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia. The complete list includes monuments of Robert E. Lee, J.E.B. Stuart, Stonewall Jackson, Jefferson Davis, Matthew Fontaine Maury, Joseph Bryan, Fitzhugh Lee, Confederate soldier and sailors, and a ceremonial cannon.
During the Civil War in the United States, Lee led the forces of the Confederacy - a group of southern states that sided with the preservation of the institution of slavery. Richmond was the capital of the Confederacy for most of the Civil War.
A pile of rubble is all that is left after the removal of the pedestal that once held the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Ave., Thursday Dec. 23, 2021, in Richmond, Va. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.12.2021
Second Box Found Under Gen. Lee Statue Appears to Be Real 1887 Time Capsule, Virginia Gov. Says
28 December, 00:19 GMT
Calls for the removal of monuments honoring Confederate figures became widespread following nationwide protests against systemic racism in the aftermath of the 2020 killing of George Floyd, a Black man who died in police custody.
But several past attempts to remove Confederate statues in Virginia have ignited controversy, and at times violence. Plans to remove a monument of General Lee in August 2017 drew both protesters and counter-protesters who engaged in violent street brawls. The rival demonstrations turned deadly when a self-professed Nazi sympathizer drove his car into a crowd of counter-protesters, killing one person and leaving dozens of others injured.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
20:25 GMTRichmond's Confederate Statues to Be Moved to Black History Museum in January
20:20 GMTTwo Injured in North Carolina High School Basketball Tournament Shooting, Police Say
20:17 GMTHead of Iranian Delegation Says Progress Made in JCPOA Talks in Vienna
20:10 GMTUkrainian Businessman Who Rescued Rocket Startup 'Firefly' to Sell His Stake in Firm on US' Demand
19:53 GMTGOP Pennsylvania Gubernatorial Hopeful Slams 'Secret' Flights Carrying Unaccompanied Minors to State
19:41 GMTHillary Clinton Blasts Progressive Democrats as Potential Cause of Party's Loss in Midterms
19:00 GMTIsraeli Pharma Giant Teva Found Responsible for Opioid Addiction Epidemic in New York Trial
18:57 GMTUntil Votes Do Us Part: Rep. Taylor-Greene Offers 'National Divorce' of Blue and Red States
18:34 GMTSatellite Images of India's Third Strategic Strike Nuclear Submarine Emerge
18:02 GMTPutin Grants Russian Citizenship to Reagan's Adviser Massie
17:36 GMTSatellite Images Reveal 'Aftermath of Israeli Airstrike at Syria's Latakia Port'
17:35 GMTVirat Kohli Makes History as Indian Cricket Team Storms to Victory Against South Africa in Centurion
17:27 GMTUS to Clear Pfizer's COVID-19 Booster Vaccine for 12-15 Year Old Adolescents - Reports
17:23 GMTUS Sanctions Chinese Institutes Reportedly Working on 'Brain-Control Weaponry'
17:17 GMTPrince Andrew's Accuser Says Ghislaine Maxwell 'More Evil' Than Epstein
16:45 GMTBBC Says Interview With Epstein’s Lawyer Accused of Sexual Abuse Did Not 'Meet Editorial Standards'
16:35 GMTPrince Andrew's Lawyers Reportedly Hold 'Emergency' Talks in Wake of Ghislaine Maxwell Verdict
16:02 GMTPA President Reportedly Warns Benny Gantz of 'Unstoppable' Escalation If Mount Temple Rules Violated
15:57 GMTUS Jobless Claims Hit Near 50-Year Low During Christmas Week
15:37 GMTDowning Street Officials 'P**sing Themselves' Amid Probe Into Illegal Parties During Pandemic