Reports of Saddam Hussein Hiding in Hole 'Fabricated', Iraqi Interpreter for US Military Says

Reports that US troops captured former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein while he was hiding in an underground hole were fabricated, an Iraqi interpreter who worked with the US military at the time told Sputnik.

The interpreter stressed he wanted the world to know that Hussein was in the room, most likely praying as he was wearing a traditional Arab robe, called dishdasha, and the notion that he was cowering in a pit at the time of his arrest was fabricated.Hussein would not have been able to get inside the tunnel, as it was too narrow and the president was already weak at the time, the interpreter added.It was "an ordinary room" with no means of communication, it contained only a wardrobe, two beds, a radio, a voice recorder, a small TV, some clothes and shoes, according to the interpreter.Following Hussein's arrest on 13 December 2003, the Pentagon claimed that the former Iraqi president was found hiding in an eight-foot-deep hole under a farm. In reality, Hussein was in a room at the time of his arrest, was unconscious and did not understand what he was saying nor what was happening, according to the interpreter, who wished to remain anonymous for safety reasons.On 30 December 2006, Hussein was executed after the US invaded Iraq on the pretext of searching for weapons of mass destruction the country was allegedly hiding. The existence of such weapons was never proved.

