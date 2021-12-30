Registration was successful!
Reports of Saddam Hussein Hiding in Hole 'Fabricated', Iraqi Interpreter for US Military Says
Reports of Saddam Hussein Hiding in Hole 'Fabricated', Iraqi Interpreter for US Military Says
Reports that US troops captured former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein while he was hiding in an underground hole were fabricated, an Iraqi interpreter who worked with the US military at the time told Sputnik.
The interpreter stressed he wanted the world to know that Hussein was in the room, most likely praying as he was wearing a traditional Arab robe, called dishdasha, and the notion that he was cowering in a pit at the time of his arrest was fabricated.Hussein would not have been able to get inside the tunnel, as it was too narrow and the president was already weak at the time, the interpreter added.It was "an ordinary room" with no means of communication, it contained only a wardrobe, two beds, a radio, a voice recorder, a small TV, some clothes and shoes, according to the interpreter.Following Hussein's arrest on 13 December 2003, the Pentagon claimed that the former Iraqi president was found hiding in an eight-foot-deep hole under a farm. In reality, Hussein was in a room at the time of his arrest, was unconscious and did not understand what he was saying nor what was happening, according to the interpreter, who wished to remain anonymous for safety reasons.On 30 December 2006, Hussein was executed after the US invaded Iraq on the pretext of searching for weapons of mass destruction the country was allegedly hiding. The existence of such weapons was never proved.
History is written by the winner and more often than not it is fabricated
Great, cant wait to hear the truth about Osama Bin Laden if I live that long.
us, saddam hussein, iraq

Reports of Saddam Hussein Hiding in Hole 'Fabricated', Iraqi Interpreter for US Military Says

05:54 GMT 30.12.2021
Former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein shown in file picture dated 28 May 1990 in Baghdad, addresses the opening session of the Extraordinary Arab Summit called to adopt a unified Arab stance against Soviet Jewish immigration to Israel.
Former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein shown in file picture dated 28 May 1990 in Baghdad, addresses the opening session of the Extraordinary Arab Summit called to adopt a unified Arab stance against Soviet Jewish immigration to Israel. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / Mike Nelson
Subscribe
BAGHDAD (Sputnik) - Reports that US troops captured former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein while he was hiding in an underground hole were fabricated, an Iraqi interpreter who worked with the US military at the time told Sputnik.

"After his arrest, the situation was fabricated so that the American administration, headed by Bush, could get out [unscathed], so that the coalition he had created against Iraq would not be defeated, so that the US authority would not suffer because of the attack on Iraq under the pretext of having weapons of mass destruction and imminent threat to peace," the interpreter said.

The interpreter stressed he wanted the world to know that Hussein was in the room, most likely praying as he was wearing a traditional Arab robe, called dishdasha, and the notion that he was cowering in a pit at the time of his arrest was fabricated.
Hussein would not have been able to get inside the tunnel, as it was too narrow and the president was already weak at the time, the interpreter added.

"I was wearing a bulletproof vest, I took it off and was able to forcefully squeeze myself into the hole, I could also get out with difficulty. Yes, there was a hole, but the information that the president was arrested there... I'm telling you - he was in the room, he was arrested in the room", the interpreter stressed.

It was "an ordinary room" with no means of communication, it contained only a wardrobe, two beds, a radio, a voice recorder, a small TV, some clothes and shoes, according to the interpreter.
In this Dec. 6, 2006 file photo, former Iraq leader Saddam Hussein sits in court in Baghdad, Iraq, during the "Anfal" trial against him
In this Dec. 6, 2006 file photo, former Iraq leader Saddam Hussein sits in court in Baghdad, Iraq, during the Anfal trial against him - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.12.2021
In this Dec. 6, 2006 file photo, former Iraq leader Saddam Hussein sits in court in Baghdad, Iraq, during the "Anfal" trial against him
© AP Photo / Chris Hondros
Following Hussein's arrest on 13 December 2003, the Pentagon claimed that the former Iraqi president was found hiding in an eight-foot-deep hole under a farm. In reality, Hussein was in a room at the time of his arrest, was unconscious and did not understand what he was saying nor what was happening, according to the interpreter, who wished to remain anonymous for safety reasons.
On 30 December 2006, Hussein was executed after the US invaded Iraq on the pretext of searching for weapons of mass destruction the country was allegedly hiding. The existence of such weapons was never proved.
Discuss
Popular comments
History is written by the winner and more often than not it is fabricated
Pantygone General
30 December, 09:32 GMT
Great, cant wait to hear the truth about Osama Bin Laden if I live that long.
RRokenbok
30 December, 09:43 GMT
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
