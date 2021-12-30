Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211230/putin-biden-call-came-to-end-kremlin-spokesman-confirms-1091924744.html
Putin-Biden Call Came to End, Kremlin Spokesman Confirms
Putin-Biden Call Came to End, Kremlin Spokesman Confirms
The two leaders were expected to discuss security and strategic issues including escalating tensions over NATO expansion and Ukraine.
2021-12-30T21:52+0000
2021-12-30T21:58+0000
joe biden
us
russia
putin
phone call
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/07/1091309313_0:42:3000:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_c6794b9eaad3e10db12abd5fbf19005e.jpg
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has confirmed to Sputnik that the phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, had come to an end."They have ended [the conversation]," Peskov said.The phone call ended at 4:25 pm EST (21:25 GMT), lasting about 50 minutes, according to a White House official.Earlier in the day, Puti wished US President Joe Biden Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year and said that Russia and the US can and should interact constructively joining efforts on tackling threats, the Kremlin press service reported.Russian and NATO negotiators are set to meet in Brussels for security talks on January 12, following a strategic stability dialogue between senior Russian and US diplomats in Geneva.Tensions have been high over Ukraine in the past couple of months amid accusations of an alleged Russian troop buildup at the Ukrainian border and claims of preparations for an invasion. Moscow has repeatedly denied the accusations, arguing that Russia has the right to relocate troops within its sovereign territory at its own discretion, while saying that NATO's military activity near Russia's borders poses a threat to its national security.On Tuesday, a US defense official told Sputnik that the United States is retaining a nuclear aircraft carrier in the Mediterranean instead of sending it on to the Middle East in order to reassure allies.The aircraft carrier Harry S. Truman and its escorts are now operating in the Ionian Sea between Greece and Italy rather than sailing through the Suez Canal into the Red Sea in support of the US Central Command, according to media reports.
https://sputniknews.com/20211229/us-spy-plane-reporteldy-conducts-first-flight-over-eastern-ukraine-to-gather-intelligence-1091894674.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/07/1091309313_166:0:2833:2000_1920x0_80_0_0_16200ef735f4c256d183a96c8f3581a5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, us, russia, putin, phone call

Putin-Biden Call Came to End, Kremlin Spokesman Confirms

21:52 GMT 30.12.2021 (Updated: 21:58 GMT 30.12.2021)
© Sputnik / U.S. President Joe Biden and Russia's President Vladimir Putin
U.S. President Joe Biden and Russia's President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.12.2021
© Sputnik /
Subscribe
Being updated
The two leaders were expected to discuss security and strategic issues including escalating tensions over NATO expansion and Ukraine, as well as the upcoming US-Russia negotiations.
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has confirmed to Sputnik that the phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, had come to an end.
"They have ended [the conversation]," Peskov said.
The phone call ended at 4:25 pm EST (21:25 GMT), lasting about 50 minutes, according to a White House official.
Earlier in the day, Puti wished US President Joe Biden Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year and said that Russia and the US can and should interact constructively joining efforts on tackling threats, the Kremlin press service reported.
In a congratulatory message, Putin stressed that "Russian and the United States bearing a specific responsibility for regional and international security can and should interact constructively, joining efforts against numerous challenges and threats the humanity faces."
Russian and NATO negotiators are set to meet in Brussels for security talks on January 12, following a strategic stability dialogue between senior Russian and US diplomats in Geneva.
Tensions have been high over Ukraine in the past couple of months amid accusations of an alleged Russian troop buildup at the Ukrainian border and claims of preparations for an invasion. Moscow has repeatedly denied the accusations, arguing that Russia has the right to relocate troops within its sovereign territory at its own discretion, while saying that NATO's military activity near Russia's borders poses a threat to its national security.
An E8-C Joint Surveillance and Target Attack Radar System aircraft takes off at Robins Air Force Base, Ga., Feb. 13, 2013. JSTARS provides an airborne, stand-off range, surveillance and target acquisition radar and command and control center. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.12.2021
US Spy Plane Reporteldy Conducts First Flight Over Eastern Ukraine to Gather Intelligence
Yesterday, 18:51 GMT
On Tuesday, a US defense official told Sputnik that the United States is retaining a nuclear aircraft carrier in the Mediterranean instead of sending it on to the Middle East in order to reassure allies.
The aircraft carrier Harry S. Truman and its escorts are now operating in the Ionian Sea between Greece and Italy rather than sailing through the Suez Canal into the Red Sea in support of the US Central Command, according to media reports.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:52 GMTPutin-Biden Call Came to End, Kremlin Spokesman Confirms
21:46 GMTVideos: Four Protesters Reportedly Shot by Soldiers at Sudan’s 11th ‘March of Millions’ Against Coup
21:40 GMTPentagon Chief Austin Now Sole National Guard Director in DC
21:39 GMTKaty Beer-y: Netizens Mock Singer's Racy Outfit at Vegas Residency Concert
21:33 GMT‘CDC Recommends Doses, Mimosas Champagne, Cocaine’: Twitter Giggles at Posts, Mocking CDC Guidelines
20:53 GMTOver 11,200 Migrants Tried to Cross Into Germany From Belarus Via Poland in 2021
20:46 GMTUS Air Force Flew Second Spy Plane Over Eastern Ukraine Just Hours Before Putin-Biden Call - Reports
20:39 GMTEstonia Plans to Supply Ukraine With Javelin Anti-Tank Missiles, Howitzers
20:34 GMTCDC Recommends Avoiding Cruise Ship Travel Regardless of Vaccination Status
20:30 GMTChildren 5-11 Years of Age Report Systemic Reactions to Pfizer Vaccine
20:25 GMTRichmond's Confederate Statues to Be Moved to Black History Museum in January
20:20 GMTTwo Injured in North Carolina High School Basketball Tournament Shooting, Police Say
20:17 GMTHead of Iranian Delegation Says Progress Made in JCPOA Talks in Vienna
20:10 GMTUkrainian Businessman Who Rescued Rocket Startup 'Firefly' to Sell His Stake in Firm on US' Demand
19:53 GMTGOP Pennsylvania Gubernatorial Hopeful Slams 'Secret' Flights Carrying Unaccompanied Minors to State
19:41 GMTHillary Clinton Blasts Progressive Democrats as Potential Cause of Party's Loss in Midterms
19:00 GMTIsraeli Pharma Giant Teva Found Responsible for Opioid Addiction Epidemic in New York Trial
18:57 GMTUntil Votes Do Us Part: Rep. Taylor-Greene Offers 'National Divorce' of Blue and Red States
18:34 GMTSatellite Images of India's Third Strategic Strike Nuclear Submarine Emerge
18:02 GMTPutin Grants Russian Citizenship to Reagan's Adviser Massie