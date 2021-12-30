https://sputniknews.com/20211230/putin-biden-call-came-to-end-kremlin-spokesman-confirms-1091924744.html

Putin-Biden Call Came to End, Kremlin Spokesman Confirms

Putin-Biden Call Came to End, Kremlin Spokesman Confirms

The two leaders were expected to discuss security and strategic issues including escalating tensions over NATO expansion and Ukraine.

2021-12-30T21:52+0000

2021-12-30T21:52+0000

2021-12-30T21:58+0000

joe biden

us

russia

putin

phone call

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/07/1091309313_0:42:3000:1730_1920x0_80_0_0_c6794b9eaad3e10db12abd5fbf19005e.jpg

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has confirmed to Sputnik that the phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, had come to an end."They have ended [the conversation]," Peskov said.The phone call ended at 4:25 pm EST (21:25 GMT), lasting about 50 minutes, according to a White House official.Earlier in the day, Puti wished US President Joe Biden Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year and said that Russia and the US can and should interact constructively joining efforts on tackling threats, the Kremlin press service reported.Russian and NATO negotiators are set to meet in Brussels for security talks on January 12, following a strategic stability dialogue between senior Russian and US diplomats in Geneva.Tensions have been high over Ukraine in the past couple of months amid accusations of an alleged Russian troop buildup at the Ukrainian border and claims of preparations for an invasion. Moscow has repeatedly denied the accusations, arguing that Russia has the right to relocate troops within its sovereign territory at its own discretion, while saying that NATO's military activity near Russia's borders poses a threat to its national security.On Tuesday, a US defense official told Sputnik that the United States is retaining a nuclear aircraft carrier in the Mediterranean instead of sending it on to the Middle East in order to reassure allies.The aircraft carrier Harry S. Truman and its escorts are now operating in the Ionian Sea between Greece and Italy rather than sailing through the Suez Canal into the Red Sea in support of the US Central Command, according to media reports.

https://sputniknews.com/20211229/us-spy-plane-reporteldy-conducts-first-flight-over-eastern-ukraine-to-gather-intelligence-1091894674.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

joe biden, us, russia, putin, phone call