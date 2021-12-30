Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211230/prince-andrews-lawyers-reportedly-hold-emergency-talks-in-wake-of-ghislaine-maxwell-verdict-1091919865.html
Prince Andrew's Lawyers Reportedly Hold 'Emergency' Talks in Wake of Ghislaine Maxwell Verdict
Prince Andrew's Lawyers Reportedly Hold 'Emergency' Talks in Wake of Ghislaine Maxwell Verdict
Ghislaine Maxwell, the ex-girlfriend and alleged "madame" of late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was found guilty on Wednesday on five sex trafficking counts. Prince Andrew's accuser, Virginia Giuffre, said it was Maxwell who facilitated her sexual abuse.
2021-12-30T16:35+0000
2021-12-30T16:49+0000
The legal team of Prince Andrew has assembled for emergency talks shortly after Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty, The Mirror reported Thursday.According to the report, Maxwell's verdict has sowed fear in Andrew's attorneys, with concerns emerging about the severity of her counts. However, the lawyers think that Maxwell's trial was "disastrous" for the credibility of Virginia Giuffre, who accuses Prince Andrew of sexually abusing her when she was underage. Her credibility, the legal team believes, was severely undermined by the fact that the prosecution refused to call her as a witness despite, being one of Epstein's alleged victims.Nevertheless, many experts have already said that Prince Andrew's chances to win the civil case may now shrink due to the guilty verdict of Maxwell, with whom he was friends.She has been found guilty on five out of six sex trafficking counts, only being acquitted of enticing a minor to travel. Lisa Bloom, the lawyer who represented several victims of Epstein in the case against Maxwell, said that the verdict should serve as a warning to Prince Andrew.According to her, Prince Andrew "should be quaking in his boots because this shows that a jury is willing to come back with a guilty verdict even if the accusers are not perfect, as no human being is".Maxwell's verdict was met with enthusiasm and joy by Epstein's alleged victims. Among those who celebrated the decision was Giuffre, who took to Twitter to say that she will remember the day of the verdict for her entire life.Maxwell's legal team, along with members of her family, has already vowed to appeal the guilty verdict, with her lead defence attorney "confident that she will be vindicated".Prince Andrew has vehemently denied Giuffre's accusations, claiming that he does not recall meeting her and blasting her legal efforts against him as an effort to make money. He has already challenged the legal mechanism that Giuffre refers to in her lawsuit, and requested the court investigate her residency status in his attempts to overthrow the case.
So, let's ask the obvious question...wasn't Ghislaine ever asked during this trial about the prince and Giuffre, the encounters, the photograph?
0
Maxwell's legal team plan to contest the decision on the Island of Sodor, where the Fat Controller is known to be sympathetic to the Prince, although Mrs Kindly and Thomas have already appeared on news reports suggesting that his citizenship of the island be revoked with immediate effect. "We do not wish to have paedophiles living on this island, which generations of children have called home" Thomas said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
0
4
16:35 GMT 30.12.2021 (Updated: 16:49 GMT 30.12.2021)
Ghislaine Maxwell, the ex-girlfriend and alleged "madame" of late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was found guilty on Wednesday on five sex trafficking counts. Prince Andrew's accuser, Virginia Giuffre, said it was Maxwell who facilitated her sexual abuse.
The legal team of Prince Andrew has assembled for emergency talks shortly after Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty, The Mirror reported Thursday.
According to the report, Maxwell's verdict has sowed fear in Andrew's attorneys, with concerns emerging about the severity of her counts.
However, the lawyers think that Maxwell's trial was "disastrous" for the credibility of Virginia Giuffre, who accuses Prince Andrew of sexually abusing her when she was underage. Her credibility, the legal team believes, was severely undermined by the fact that the prosecution refused to call her as a witness despite, being one of Epstein's alleged victims.
Nevertheless, many experts have already said that Prince Andrew's chances to win the civil case may now shrink due to the guilty verdict of Maxwell, with whom he was friends.
She has been found guilty on five out of six sex trafficking counts, only being acquitted of enticing a minor to travel. Lisa Bloom, the lawyer who represented several victims of Epstein in the case against Maxwell, said that the verdict should serve as a warning to Prince Andrew.
According to her, Prince Andrew "should be quaking in his boots because this shows that a jury is willing to come back with a guilty verdict even if the accusers are not perfect, as no human being is".
Maxwell's verdict was met with enthusiasm and joy by Epstein's alleged victims. Among those who celebrated the decision was Giuffre, who took to Twitter to say that she will remember the day of the verdict for her entire life.

"I hope that today is not the end but rather another step in justice being served. Maxwell did not act alone. Others must be held accountable. I have faith that they will be", she continued in another tweet.

Maxwell's legal team, along with members of her family, has already vowed to appeal the guilty verdict, with her lead defence attorney "confident that she will be vindicated".
Prince Andrew has vehemently denied Giuffre's accusations, claiming that he does not recall meeting her and blasting her legal efforts against him as an effort to make money. He has already challenged the legal mechanism that Giuffre refers to in her lawsuit, and requested the court investigate her residency status in his attempts to overthrow the case.
Popular comments
So, let's ask the obvious question...wasn't Ghislaine ever asked during this trial about the prince and Giuffre, the encounters, the photograph?
44Justice
30 December, 19:55 GMT
000000
Maxwell's legal team plan to contest the decision on the Island of Sodor, where the Fat Controller is known to be sympathetic to the Prince, although Mrs Kindly and Thomas have already appeared on news reports suggesting that his citizenship of the island be revoked with immediate effect. "We do not wish to have paedophiles living on this island, which generations of children have called home" Thomas said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
ttim
30 December, 19:58 GMT
000000
