Prime Male: Bezos' New Pumped Up Look Is Result of Work Out & Strict Diet, Not HGH - Report
Prime Male: Bezos' New Pumped Up Look Is Result of Work Out & Strict Diet, Not HGH - Report
Throughout his entire life, the one-time richest man on Earth looked like your average nextdoor type sales manager. However, a couple of years ago, the now 57-year-old founder of Amazon apparently decided to add buff to his image, so he went to the gym.
During their Christmas break in St. Barts in the Caribbean over the weekend, Jeff Bezos and his new girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, 52, were caught bathing in the sun, rubbing each other's back while on a yacht.The internet could not help but notice the new buffed looks of Bezos, wearing no shirt and exposing a super-jacked physique. And many have assumed that at his rather considerable age, he could only achieve his current physique through the use of human growth hormones (HGH).However, according to a TMZ report, this is not the case with the world-famous billionaire.Instead, Wes Okerson, a celebrity trainer, has started working out with the Amazon CEO. Bezos had reportedly been on a strict diet and workout routine for months, including that the businessman always manages to sleep at least 8 hours to keep his body in good shape.The outlet's source dismissed the claims of him using hormones to pump up his body, adding that the result everybody was astonished by is purely laborious and painstaking work on himself.According to a recent Page Six report, Bezos' trainer is indeed Wesley Okerson, who even was in St. Barts at the same time as Bezos, also vacationing with his wife, according to his Instagram page.The portfolio of the star trainer includes such adherents of a healthy lifestyle as famous actor Tom Cruise and his ex-wife Katie Holmes, as well as Gerard Butler, Sacha Baron Cohen, and Isla Fisher.Recently, Sanchez herself has praised Okerson's dedication. She posted on Instagram, when he "liked" a photo of her and Bezos paddling a canoe, to which she replied: "Good Job Wes!"Some on social media joked recalling a recent incident at the 10th Annual Los Angeles County Museum of Art and Film Gala, which was also attended by Leonardo DiCaprio, who, at one point, grabbed the attention of Bezos' girlfriend.In response to the big hype this gathered online, Bezos posted a photo on Twitter that showed himself posing behind a sign that reads, "Danger! Steep cliff. Fatal drop", and asked DiCaprio to come to take a look.
04:00 GMT 30.12.2021 (Updated: 04:08 GMT 30.12.2021)
© AP Photo / Richard ShotwellJeff Bezos, left, and Lauren Sanchez arrive at the LACMA Art + Film Gala on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles.
Jeff Bezos, left, and Lauren Sanchez arrive at the LACMA Art + Film Gala on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.12.2021
© AP Photo / Richard Shotwell
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
Throughout his entire life, the one-time richest man on Earth looked like your average nextdoor type sales manager. However, a couple of years ago, the now 57-year-old founder of Amazon apparently decided to add buff to his image, so he went to the gym.
During their Christmas break in St. Barts in the Caribbean over the weekend, Jeff Bezos and his new girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, 52, were caught bathing in the sun, rubbing each other's back while on a yacht.
The internet could not help but notice the new buffed looks of Bezos, wearing no shirt and exposing a super-jacked physique. And many have assumed that at his rather considerable age, he could only achieve his current physique through the use of human growth hormones (HGH).
However, according to a TMZ report, this is not the case with the world-famous billionaire.
Instead, Wes Okerson, a celebrity trainer, has started working out with the Amazon CEO. Bezos had reportedly been on a strict diet and workout routine for months, including that the businessman always manages to sleep at least 8 hours to keep his body in good shape.
The outlet's source dismissed the claims of him using hormones to pump up his body, adding that the result everybody was astonished by is purely laborious and painstaking work on himself.
© AP Photo / GREGORY BULLTennis star Anna Kournikova, left, and Amazon.com's Jeff Bezos pose for photographers during an announcement for a sports bra Kournikova designed Friday, Aug. 22, 2003, in Grand Central Terminal, New York.
Tennis star Anna Kournikova, left, and Amazon.com's Jeff Bezos pose for photographers during an announcement for a sports bra Kournikova designed Friday, Aug. 22, 2003, in Grand Central Terminal, New York. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.12.2021
Tennis star Anna Kournikova, left, and Amazon.com's Jeff Bezos pose for photographers during an announcement for a sports bra Kournikova designed Friday, Aug. 22, 2003, in Grand Central Terminal, New York.
© AP Photo / GREGORY BULL
According to a recent Page Six report, Bezos' trainer is indeed Wesley Okerson, who even was in St. Barts at the same time as Bezos, also vacationing with his wife, according to his Instagram page.
The portfolio of the star trainer includes such adherents of a healthy lifestyle as famous actor Tom Cruise and his ex-wife Katie Holmes, as well as Gerard Butler, Sacha Baron Cohen, and Isla Fisher.
Recently, Sanchez herself has praised Okerson's dedication. She posted on Instagram, when he "liked" a photo of her and Bezos paddling a canoe, to which she replied: "Good Job Wes!"
Some on social media joked recalling a recent incident at the 10th Annual Los Angeles County Museum of Art and Film Gala, which was also attended by Leonardo DiCaprio, who, at one point, grabbed the attention of Bezos' girlfriend.
In response to the big hype this gathered online, Bezos posted a photo on Twitter that showed himself posing behind a sign that reads, "Danger! Steep cliff. Fatal drop", and asked DiCaprio to come to take a look.
