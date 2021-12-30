https://sputniknews.com/20211230/passengers-vandalise-bus-as-delhi-reduces-capacity-on-public-transport-over-omicron---video-1091911561.html

Passengers Vandalise Bus as Delhi Reduces Capacity on Public Transport Over Omicron - Video

Passengers Vandalise Bus as Delhi Reduces Capacity on Public Transport Over Omicron - Video

An agitated crowd on Thursday blocked roads in Delhi and vandalised a bus after passengers were denied boarding in view of a 50 percent capacity limit recently imposed due to the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

2021-12-30T12:49+0000

2021-12-30T12:49+0000

2021-12-30T12:49+0000

new delhi

delhi

india

india

coronavirus

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1e/1091915134_18:0:1417:787_1920x0_80_0_0_0e3ce08ae3a43745157a7dc0f9403618.jpg

An agitated crowd on Thursday blocked roads in Delhi and vandalised a bus after passengers were denied boarding in view of a 50 percent capacity limit recently imposed due to the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.The angry mob resorted to stone-throwing due to which the bus' window panes broke. The Delhi Police said as a preventive measure they detained five people who were released later.

new delhi

delhi

india

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

new delhi, delhi, india, india, coronavirus, covid-19