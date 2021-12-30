Passengers Vandalise Bus as Delhi Reduces Capacity on Public Transport Over Omicron - Video
Passengers Vandalise Bus as Delhi Reduces Capacity on Public Transport Over Omicron - Video
An agitated crowd on Thursday blocked roads in Delhi and vandalised a bus after passengers were denied boarding in view of a 50 percent capacity limit recently imposed due to the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.The angry mob resorted to stone-throwing due to which the bus' window panes broke. The Delhi Police said as a preventive measure they detained five people who were released later.
Earlier this week, the Delhi government announced a "yellow alert" in the city restricting public gatherings and allowing only 50 percent of crowds inside public transport — metro trains and buses.
This happened today in Delhi's Sangam Vihar bus stand! Delhi govt reduced the sitting capacity in buses due to Covid spike. Only 17 passengers are now allowed in DTC buses. But offices are opened. Later, Delhi police registered a case against the commuters only. pic.twitter.com/iKNjxBu3QC
According to a local media report: "Many passengers were waiting for the bus for more than 70 minutes. As one of the buses arrived at the Sangam Vihar bus stop, only 17 passengers were allowed inside a bus, driver and conductor denied entry citing COVID protocol, which infuriated the daily commuters".
