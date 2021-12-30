Registration was successful!
LIVE: Iranians Hold Pro-Government 'Dey 9' Rally in Tehran
Passengers Vandalise Bus as Delhi Reduces Capacity on Public Transport Over Omicron - Video
An agitated crowd on Thursday blocked roads in Delhi and vandalised a bus after passengers were denied boarding in view of a 50 percent capacity limit recently imposed due to the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.
2021-12-30T12:49+0000
2021-12-30T12:49+0000
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1e/1091915134_18:0:1417:787_1920x0_80_0_0_0e3ce08ae3a43745157a7dc0f9403618.jpg
An agitated crowd on Thursday blocked roads in Delhi and vandalised a bus after passengers were denied boarding in view of a 50 percent capacity limit recently imposed due to the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.The angry mob resorted to stone-throwing due to which the bus' window panes broke. The Delhi Police said as a preventive measure they detained five people who were released later.
12:49 GMT 30.12.2021
Earlier this week, the Delhi government announced a "yellow alert" in the city restricting public gatherings and allowing only 50 percent of crowds inside public transport — metro trains and buses.
An agitated crowd on Thursday blocked roads in Delhi and vandalised a bus after passengers were denied boarding in view of a 50 percent capacity limit recently imposed due to the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

According to a local media report: "Many passengers were waiting for the bus for more than 70 minutes. As one of the buses arrived at the Sangam Vihar bus stop, only 17 passengers were allowed inside a bus, driver and conductor denied entry citing COVID protocol, which infuriated the daily commuters".

The angry mob resorted to stone-throwing due to which the bus' window panes broke.
The Delhi Police said as a preventive measure they detained five people who were released later.
