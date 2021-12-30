Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211230/pa-president-reportedly-warns-benny-gantz-of-unstoppable-escalation-if-mount-temple-rules-violated-1091919071.html
PA President Reportedly Warns Benny Gantz of 'Unstoppable' Escalation If Mount Temple Rules Violated
PA President Reportedly Warns Benny Gantz of 'Unstoppable' Escalation If Mount Temple Rules Violated
President of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, warned Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz that a violence might erupt if the religious status quo on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem is changed by Tel Aviv
2021-12-30T16:02+0000
2021-12-30T16:02+0000
middle east
israel
palestinian authority
temple mount
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1e/1091919022_0:0:2771:1560_1920x0_80_0_0_4a7c62711fb56c67cd13d5b55388d4d5.jpg
President of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas warned Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz that violence might erupt if the religious status quo on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem is changed by Tel Aviv, Israeli Channels 12 and 13 have reported. Abbas reportedly predicted an "unstoppable" escalation if Israel alters the existing rules regarding the site, which is holy to both Jews and Muslims.Neither of the TV channels elaborated on what changes Abbas meant specifically. However, there have been reports lately that Israel has been turning a blind eye to violations of the long-term ban on Jewish prayers on the Temple Mount. The rule was introduced soon after Israel seized Jerusalem from Jordan in the Six-Day War in 1967 as a means of reducing tensions with the Muslim world over the seizure of the holy site.Abbas reportedly issued his warning to Gantz during their bilateral meeting on 29 December at the defence minister's home. During the meeting, the PA leader reportedly said he was committed to ending violence in the West Bank and proposed reducing the IDF presence there. In return, Abbas suggested giving greater freedom to the Palestinian security forces, promising that they would crack down on sources of violence against Israel as well.The meeting between the Palestinian president and Gantz was heavily criticised by Israeli opposition parties as well as some of Gantz's own allies in the governing coalition. Housing Minister Ze’ev Elkin from the New Hope party lambasted the defence minister for inviting Abbas, who is trying to prosecute Israeli servicemen, Gantz included, at the International Criminal Court.On the other hand, some left-wing parties in Israel's governing coalition backed Gantz's efforts. Leader of the Yesh Atid party Foreign Minister Yair Lapid argued that it was essential for Israel's security to coordinate with the PA. Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, leader of the Meretz party, in turn, praised the defence minister's move, underscoring that "strengthening the ties and striving for a diplomatic solution" should be the top priority for both Israel and the Palestinian Authority.
https://sputniknews.com/20211028/hackers-breach-leak-personal-data-of-israeli-defense-ministry-servicemembers-emails-of-benny-gantz-1090265544.html
israel
temple mount
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1e/1091919022_61:0:2524:1847_1920x0_80_0_0_cd63db16e9a17a88650930c76fc744ee.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
middle east, israel, palestinian authority, temple mount

PA President Reportedly Warns Benny Gantz of 'Unstoppable' Escalation If Mount Temple Rules Violated

16:02 GMT 30.12.2021
© REUTERS / Mohamad TorokmanPresident Mahmoud Abbas gestures during a meeting in Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman/Pool/File Photo
President Mahmoud Abbas gestures during a meeting in Ramallah, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman/Pool/File Photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.12.2021
© REUTERS / Mohamad Torokman
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
The Israeli defence minister hosted the president of the Palestinian Authority at his home despite protests from right-wing opposition parties and even criticism from some members of the governing coalition, reportedly including the prime minister.
President of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas warned Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz that violence might erupt if the religious status quo on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem is changed by Tel Aviv, Israeli Channels 12 and 13 have reported. Abbas reportedly predicted an "unstoppable" escalation if Israel alters the existing rules regarding the site, which is holy to both Jews and Muslims.
Neither of the TV channels elaborated on what changes Abbas meant specifically. However, there have been reports lately that Israel has been turning a blind eye to violations of the long-term ban on Jewish prayers on the Temple Mount. The rule was introduced soon after Israel seized Jerusalem from Jordan in the Six-Day War in 1967 as a means of reducing tensions with the Muslim world over the seizure of the holy site.
Abbas reportedly issued his warning to Gantz during their bilateral meeting on 29 December at the defence minister's home. During the meeting, the PA leader reportedly said he was committed to ending violence in the West Bank and proposed reducing the IDF presence there. In return, Abbas suggested giving greater freedom to the Palestinian security forces, promising that they would crack down on sources of violence against Israel as well.
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz adjusts his mask during the weekly cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem August 1, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2021
Hackers Breach, Leak Personal Data of Israeli Defense Ministry Servicemembers, Emails of Benny Gantz
28 October, 01:53 GMT
The meeting between the Palestinian president and Gantz was heavily criticised by Israeli opposition parties as well as some of Gantz's own allies in the governing coalition. Housing Minister Ze’ev Elkin from the New Hope party lambasted the defence minister for inviting Abbas, who is trying to prosecute Israeli servicemen, Gantz included, at the International Criminal Court.
On the other hand, some left-wing parties in Israel's governing coalition backed Gantz's efforts. Leader of the Yesh Atid party Foreign Minister Yair Lapid argued that it was essential for Israel's security to coordinate with the PA. Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, leader of the Meretz party, in turn, praised the defence minister's move, underscoring that "strengthening the ties and striving for a diplomatic solution" should be the top priority for both Israel and the Palestinian Authority.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:02 GMTPA President Reportedly Warns Benny Gantz of 'Unstoppable' Escalation If Mount Temple Rules Violated
15:57 GMTUS Jobless Claims Hit Near 50-Year Low During Christmas Week
15:37 GMTDowning Street Officials 'P**sing Themselves' Amid Probe Into Illegal Parties During Pandemic
15:31 GMTSouth Korean Presidential Hopeful Seeks US Support to Build Nuclear Subs in Wake of AUKUS Tensions
14:52 GMTAmsterdam Prohibits Sunday Protest Against COVID-19 Lockdown
14:50 GMTOver 30,000 French Police Officers Reportedly Contracted COVID-19 Since Start of Pandemic
14:49 GMTUK Advises Government Officials Against Using Word 'Brexit'
14:06 GMTIndia: Mumbai Cancels Holidays for Police as It Sounds Alert Over Terror Threat
14:00 GMTUK COVID-19 Cases Soar as Deaths Slump — Is This The Omicron Effect?
13:59 GMTWorld War II Shell Explodes in Solomon Islands Leaving One Dead and One Injured, Reports Say
13:51 GMTGermany Doesn't Rule Out New Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2
13:38 GMTFrance to Penalise Companies Not Complying With Remote Work Requirement
13:38 GMTAfghanistan's Resistance Movement Calls For 'Global Support' as It Ramps Up Attacks Against Taliban
13:25 GMTWhat Does the Maxwell Verdict Mean for Prince Andrew & Other Alleged High-Profile Sex Abusers?
13:09 GMTFormer Australian Parliament Building Set on Fire Amid Aboriginal Rights Protest - Photo, Video
13:04 GMTTop CNN Producer Resigns Amid Allegations of 'Misconduct Involving Juvenile Victims'
12:49 GMTPassengers Vandalise Bus as Delhi Reduces Capacity on Public Transport Over Omicron - Video
12:43 GMTVideo: Peruvian Shamans 'Cleanse' Int'l Relations From Negativity With Portraits of Putin, Biden
12:29 GMTMan Who Shot Two People Over Argument About Hillary Clinton Sentenced to 35 Years, Report Says
12:19 GMTEurotunnel Bans EU-Based Britons Driving Through France to Get Home From UK