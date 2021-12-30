https://sputniknews.com/20211230/others-must-be-held-accountable-epstein-accuser-giuffre-welcomes-guilty-verdict-in-maxwell-trial-1091901490.html

'Others Must Be Held Accountable': Epstein Accuser Giuffre Welcomes Guilty Verdict in Maxwell Trial

Virginia Giuffre, an alleged victim of paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, has hailed the guilty verdict in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial, calling it "another step towards justice" and adding that more people must be held accountable, as Epstein's "madam" did not act alone.

Virginia Giuffre, an alleged victim of paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, has hailed the guilty verdict in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial, calling it "another step towards justice" and adding that more people must be held accountable, as Epstein's "madam" did not act alone.On Wednesday, the jury found Ghislaine Maxwell guilty of sex trafficking of a minor, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and three counts of conspiracy.Giuffre, who now lives in Australia with her family, said she had met Maxwell in 2000 while working as a spa attendant at the Mar-a-Lago club in Florida. Giuffre, who was 17 years old at the time, was offered a potential job working for Epstein as a travelling masseuse, which she accepted.The woman said she was then groomed by Epstein and Giuffre to offer sexual services to rich and powerful clients. According to Giuffre, she was forced to have sex with UK Queen Elizabeth II's son, Prince Andrew, on at least three occasions, including when she was underage. Earlier this year, she filed a civil lawsuit against the Duke of York in the Southern District Court of New York under the state's NY Child Victims Act. Prince Andrew has denied ever meeting the woman, saying that her accusations are baseless.

