Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211230/no-10-feared-tony-blairs-visit-to-us-amid-clinton-sex-scandal-could-taint-his-image-1091905623.html
No 10 Feared Tony Blair's Visit to US Amid Clinton Sex Scandal Could Taint His Image
No 10 Feared Tony Blair's Visit to US Amid Clinton Sex Scandal Could Taint His Image
The so-called Monicagate scandal involved revelations that the 42nd president of the US had an extramarital affair with a 22-year-old White House intern, Monica Lewinsky.
2021-12-30T07:16+0000
2021-12-30T07:16+0000
tony blair
bill clinton
us
monica lewinsky
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103284/74/1032847416_0:0:1917:1079_1920x0_80_0_0_e2ead8769f722f0b6f9d179b66c389f8.jpg
British officials feared that former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair's visit to the United States amid Bill Clinton's sex scandal could damage his reputation, The Guardian has reported, citing documents released by The National Archives. According to the outlet, Downing Street hired US lawyers to assess the gravity of Clinton's case and whether it could have implications on Tony Blair's image.The visit was scheduled for February 1998 right at the height of special prosecutor Kenneth Starr's investigation into Bill Clinton, including his relationship with White House intern Monica Lewinsky. After assessing the situation, lawyer John McInespie wrote the following to Mr Blair's chief of staff:Mr McInespie stressed that if Ms Lewinsky's lawyer got her full immunity then "this strategy is highly dangerous to President Clinton".Downing Street dropped plans for UK First Lady Cherie Blair to attend a meeting on the White House intern scheme, but decided to go ahead with the prime minister's visit to the United States.During a joint press conference Tony Blair praised Bill Clinton, describing him as "someone I am proud to call not just a colleague, but a friend".Sir Christopher Meyer, then UK ambassador to the United States, wrote in a cable that "the tension shown by Clinton and his staff before the press conference was matched only by their relief afterwards". Sir Christopher added that officials from the Clinton administration were grateful for Blair's remarks.The so-called Monicagate scandal (also known as Zippergate and Lewinskygate) centered on the revelations that the 42nd president of the United States, who back then was in his late 40s, had an extramarital affair with a 22-year-old White House intern named Monica Lewinsky. Ms Lewinsky claimed that their relationship lasted for two years between 1995 and 1997.Bill Clinton categorically denied the allegation. The president also denied having ever slept with Lewinsky when testifying under oath in a sexual harassment case filed against him by Paula Jones, a former Arkansas state employee.Yet, a subsequent investigation, which saw Lewinsky turn over her dress stained with Clinton's semen, proved that the president lied. Clinton went on to admit that he had engaged in an "improper physical relationship". He was subsequently impeached on charges of perjury and obstruction of justice, but was acquitted.
In any civilised nation, Blair would be arrested and tried in court of law for war crimes and crimes against humanity. Unfortunately, the war criminal is visiting his bosses in barbaric Washington.
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103284/74/1032847416_0:0:1917:1437_1920x0_80_0_0_879de0ca1f08e4ffb5ec3e21c586755f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tony blair, bill clinton, us, monica lewinsky, uk

No 10 Feared Tony Blair's Visit to US Amid Clinton Sex Scandal Could Taint His Image

07:16 GMT 30.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / Richard LewisFormer US President Bill Clinton speaks with then British Prime Minister Tony Blair at the Guildhall in London, before a Banquet dinner hosted by the Mayor of the City of London, 11 July, 2003.
Former US President Bill Clinton speaks with then British Prime Minister Tony Blair at the Guildhall in London, before a Banquet dinner hosted by the Mayor of the City of London, 11 July, 2003. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / Richard Lewis
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
The so-called Monicagate scandal involved revelations that the 42nd president of the US had an extramarital affair with a 22-year-old White House intern, Monica Lewinsky. Clinton under oath denied ever having a sexual relationship with the woman and was impeached on perjury after evidence of the affair was exposed.
British officials feared that former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair's visit to the United States amid Bill Clinton's sex scandal could damage his reputation, The Guardian has reported, citing documents released by The National Archives. According to the outlet, Downing Street hired US lawyers to assess the gravity of Clinton's case and whether it could have implications on Tony Blair's image.

The visit was scheduled for February 1998 right at the height of special prosecutor Kenneth Starr's investigation into Bill Clinton, including his relationship with White House intern Monica Lewinsky. After assessing the situation, lawyer John McInespie wrote the following to Mr Blair's chief of staff:

"So far our people say that there is no 'smoking gun' to charge Clinton with anything, but that might not be the case by the time of the forthcoming visit of the prime minister. You remember that Al Capone was eventually convicted of tax evasion. It is no different in this case".

Mr McInespie stressed that if Ms Lewinsky's lawyer got her full immunity then "this strategy is highly dangerous to President Clinton".

Downing Street dropped plans for UK First Lady Cherie Blair to attend a meeting on the White House intern scheme, but decided to go ahead with the prime minister's visit to the United States.

During a joint press conference Tony Blair praised Bill Clinton, describing him as "someone I am proud to call not just a colleague, but a friend".

Sir Christopher Meyer, then UK ambassador to the United States, wrote in a cable that "the tension shown by Clinton and his staff before the press conference was matched only by their relief afterwards". Sir Christopher added that officials from the Clinton administration were grateful for Blair's remarks.

"Your prime minister didn't have to say what he did at the press conference. We owe you big time", Jim Steinberg, the deputy national security adviser said as per the UK ambassador

The so-called Monicagate scandal (also known as Zippergate and Lewinskygate) centered on the revelations that the 42nd president of the United States, who back then was in his late 40s, had an extramarital affair with a 22-year-old White House intern named Monica Lewinsky. Ms Lewinsky claimed that their relationship lasted for two years between 1995 and 1997.

Bill Clinton categorically denied the allegation.

"I want to say one thing to the American people. I want you to listen to me. I'm going to say this again: I did not have sexual relations with that woman, Miss Lewinsky. I never told anybody to lie, not a single time; never. These allegations are false", the Democrat said in a televised speech.

The president also denied having ever slept with Lewinsky when testifying under oath in a sexual harassment case filed against him by Paula Jones, a former Arkansas state employee.

Yet, a subsequent investigation, which saw Lewinsky turn over her dress stained with Clinton's semen, proved that the president lied. Clinton went on to admit that he had engaged in an "improper physical relationship". He was subsequently impeached on charges of perjury and obstruction of justice, but was acquitted.
000000
Discuss
Popular comments
In any civilised nation, Blair would be arrested and tried in court of law for war crimes and crimes against humanity. Unfortunately, the war criminal is visiting his bosses in barbaric Washington.
HHess
30 December, 10:35 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:59 GMTMan on a Mission to Kill Joe Biden in Order to Rid White House of 'Evil Demons' Arrested in Iowa
07:51 GMTIraq Invader George Bush Once Admitted He 'Didn't Know Much About International Affairs'
07:25 GMTHindu Seer Arrested for Insulting India's Independence Leader Mahatma Gandhi
07:16 GMTNo 10 Feared Tony Blair's Visit to US Amid Clinton Sex Scandal Could Taint His Image
07:01 GMTIndia Declares Border State a 'Disturbed Area' as Botched Army Ambush Triggers Outrage
06:40 GMTWe Won't Stop: Marching Queen's Guard Tramples Careless Child - Video
06:38 GMTCristiano Ronaldo Statue in India's Goa Sparks Twitterstorm
06:36 GMTVirtually Impossible to Tell Apart Omicron and Common Cold, Swedish Professor Says
06:07 GMTCriticism of Russia's Verdict on Memorial NGO Shows Disrespect for Judicial System
05:54 GMTReports of Saddam Hussein Hiding in Hole 'Fabricated', Iraqi Interpreter for US Military Says
05:53 GMTDanes Urged to Refrain From Large New Year Parties Amid World-Record Infection Wave
05:48 GMTPrince Andrew 'Should Be Quaking in His Boots' After Ghislaine Maxwell's Guilty Verdict, Lawyer Says
05:28 GMTNorwegian Diplomat Slams NATO Boss Stoltenberg, Urges Him to Ease Russia Tensions
05:25 GMTPrincess Diana Files: Loony Speaker, Loopy Ideas
05:00 GMT'Others Must Be Held Accountable': Epstein Accuser Giuffre Welcomes Guilty Verdict in Maxwell Trial
04:51 GMTBoycott of Beijing Olympics by US Doomed to Failure, As Boycott of Sochi Games, Ambassador Says
04:00 GMTPrime Male: Bezos' New Pumped Up Look Is Result of Work Out & Strict Diet, Not HGH - Report
03:04 GMT'Move It!' Musk Says His 'Tiny' Satellites Can't Block Any Rival Spacecrafts - Report
01:23 GMTFauci's Retirement Package Estimated at $350,000 a Year — Largest in US History, Report Says
00:39 GMTAlmost One-Third of US Adults Claim No Religious Affiliation, A 25% Increase Since 2016