Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Iranians Hold Pro-Government 'Dey 9' Rally in Tehran
https://sputniknews.com/20211230/migrant-workers-in-panic-after-night-curfew-imposed-in-delhi-over-rising-covid-cases-1091908729.html
Migrant Workers in Panic After Night Curfew Imposed in Delhi Over Rising COVID Cases
Migrant Workers in Panic After Night Curfew Imposed in Delhi Over Rising COVID Cases
With the Delhi government imposing a night curfew due to rising cases of coronavirus in the city, daily wage workers fear if the COVID-19 situation worsens, an announcement of a complete lockdown may not be far away.
2021-12-30T11:44+0000
2021-12-30T11:44+0000
new delhi
delhi
india
corona
india
coronavirus
global covid-19 cases spike to highest level post-lockdown
omicron strain
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/14/1082676957_0:161:3067:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_c007fc7bb243203504111d9855b13bd2.jpg
With the Delhi government imposing a night curfew due to rising cases of coronavirus in the city, daily wage workers fear if the COVID-19 situation worsens, an announcement of a complete lockdown may not be far away."We can't think of returning to our village this time. It's not easy. We're still facing the brunt of last year, and not getting work regularly", Pawan Chand, a painter who was waiting at Labour Chowk in the South Extension area of Delhi, told Sputnik.Labour Chowks are points in any area in India where labourers gather with their tools every day in the hope of getting some temporary work from a customer.Chand also shared that work in general has not really returned to pre-pandemic levels and it has only begun to pick up over the last few weeks. He now fears that in view of the Delhi government's announcement of various curbs, finding daily work will become a major problem."Now, the government has imposed restrictions on marriage gatherings. This will be a brutal blow for us and all the men whom I hired", Kumar added.Talking to Sputnik, a senior government official denied any possibility of a full lockdown in the city in the current scenario.In the past 24 hours, Delhi has reported 923 fresh COVID-19 cases, and the positivity rate jumped to 1.29 percent. This is the highest daily tally recorded since 30 May 2021. On Wednesday, 73 new Omicron patients were detected, taking the capital's tally of the new variant to 238.Earlier this week, the Delhi government announced a "yellow alert" under which shops in malls and markets will open on an odd-even basis, only 50 percent seating is allowed in restaurants and bars and a night curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. will be in place. Besides this, gyms, theatres, and all educational institutes will remain closed.On Wednesday, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, State Chief Arvind Kejriwal along with members of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), held a meeting to discuss further restrictions and the vaccination programme.A senior Delhi government official, who attended the meeting, told Sputnik: "At this moment, our priority is to contain the number of cases. Our other team is also constantly updating on hospital beds, oxygen cylinders — as of now, we have prepared. So far, no talks of lockdown. We are quite confident that we will manage the situation effectively".Over the past 24 hours, India has reported 13,154 COVID cases, which is a 40 percent increase in cases in a day. So far, six states have resorted to night curfew, and market restrictions have been put in place in Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra.
new delhi
delhi
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
Deexa Khanduri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/14/1082676957_168:0:2899:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ae9244891ee5bda71ced28ebed77b9ca.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
new delhi, delhi, india, corona, india, coronavirus, global covid-19 cases spike to highest level post-lockdown, omicron strain

Migrant Workers in Panic After Night Curfew Imposed in Delhi Over Rising COVID Cases

11:44 GMT 30.12.2021
© REUTERS / ADNAN ABIDIMigrant workers arrive at a bus station to board buses to return to their villages after Delhi government ordered a six-day lockdown to limit the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ghaziabad on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, April 19, 2021.
Migrant workers arrive at a bus station to board buses to return to their villages after Delhi government ordered a six-day lockdown to limit the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ghaziabad on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, April 19, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.12.2021
© REUTERS / ADNAN ABIDI
Subscribe
Deexa Khanduri - Sputnik International
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
All materials
In March 2020, millions of daily wage workers, primarily from Delhi and Mumbai, were forced to leave the cities, travelling hundreds of kilometres on foot and lorries to their hometowns as the government announced a national lockdown. Now, as COVID-19 cases across the country are spiking, many state governments have announced fresh curbs.
With the Delhi government imposing a night curfew due to rising cases of coronavirus in the city, daily wage workers fear if the COVID-19 situation worsens, an announcement of a complete lockdown may not be far away.
"We can't think of returning to our village this time. It's not easy. We're still facing the brunt of last year, and not getting work regularly", Pawan Chand, a painter who was waiting at Labour Chowk in the South Extension area of Delhi, told Sputnik.
Labour Chowks are points in any area in India where labourers gather with their tools every day in the hope of getting some temporary work from a customer.
Chand also shared that work in general has not really returned to pre-pandemic levels and it has only begun to pick up over the last few weeks.
He now fears that in view of the Delhi government's announcement of various curbs, finding daily work will become a major problem.
Raj Kumar, a tailor in Lajpat Nagar, said: "January and February are the months of marriage as per the Hindu calendar. We were expecting a huge order and revival of our business this year. In fact, we received the order from seven-eight customers, but, before the COVID-era, it was around 120 during January-February".
"Now, the government has imposed restrictions on marriage gatherings. This will be a brutal blow for us and all the men whom I hired", Kumar added.
Talking to Sputnik, a senior government official denied any possibility of a full lockdown in the city in the current scenario.
In the past 24 hours, Delhi has reported 923 fresh COVID-19 cases, and the positivity rate jumped to 1.29 percent. This is the highest daily tally recorded since 30 May 2021.
On Wednesday, 73 new Omicron patients were detected, taking the capital's tally of the new variant to 238.
Earlier this week, the Delhi government announced a "yellow alert" under which shops in malls and markets will open on an odd-even basis, only 50 percent seating is allowed in restaurants and bars and a night curfew from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. will be in place. Besides this, gyms, theatres, and all educational institutes will remain closed.
On Wednesday, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, State Chief Arvind Kejriwal along with members of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), held a meeting to discuss further restrictions and the vaccination programme.
A senior Delhi government official, who attended the meeting, told Sputnik: "At this moment, our priority is to contain the number of cases. Our other team is also constantly updating on hospital beds, oxygen cylinders — as of now, we have prepared. So far, no talks of lockdown. We are quite confident that we will manage the situation effectively".
Over the past 24 hours, India has reported 13,154 COVID cases, which is a 40 percent increase in cases in a day. So far, six states have resorted to night curfew, and market restrictions have been put in place in Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:49 GMTPassengers Vandalise Bus as Delhi Reduces Capacity on Public Transport Over Omicron - Video
12:43 GMTVideo: Peruvian Shamans 'Cleanse' Int'l Relations From Negativity With Portraits of Putin, Biden
12:29 GMTMan Who Shot Two People Over Argument About Hillary Clinton Sentenced to 35 Years, Report Says
12:19 GMTEurotunnel Bans EU-Based Britons Driving Through France to Get Home From UK
12:00 GMTBollywood Actor Naseeruddin Shah in Hot Water for Calling Mughals 'Refugees' - Video
11:45 GMTTrump Asks SCOTUS to Look Into 6 Jan Panel Chair's WaPo Interview, Seeking to Block Records Release
11:44 GMTMigrant Workers in Panic After Night Curfew Imposed in Delhi Over Rising COVID Cases
11:42 GMTNovak Djokovic Set to Skip Australian Open After Medical Exemption Denied, Media Claims
11:41 GMTPhilippines Sets Aside Budget for Acquisition of BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile
11:36 GMTEx-First Lady Melania Trump Returns to Public Eye With NFTs Aimed at Helping Children in Foster Care
11:31 GMTEx-Austrian Chancellor Kurz to Join US Company Owned by Trump Supporter, Reports Say
11:29 GMTChina-Russia Relations Experience Best Period Ever, Ambassador in Moscow Says
11:11 GMTVeteran Indian Air Marshal: China's Rise is 'Important' to Challenge Centuries of Western Dominance
11:10 GMTIranians Hold Pro-Government 'Dey 9' Rally in Tehran
10:54 GMT'Neymar's Injury, Messi's Adaptation': Mbappe Answers Why PSG's Holy Trinity Hasn't Delivered Yet
10:43 GMTBiden Grilled Online for Praising 'Strongest First-Year Economic Track Record'
10:42 GMTIran Launches Three New Satellites Into Low Earth Orbit
10:37 GMTElections, Military Escalations, Attempted Coups & Assassinations: Middle East, North Africa in 2021
10:17 GMTPractical Theologist Reflects on Life of Late South African Archbishop
09:54 GMTChina Warns America's Actions Regarding Taiwan Expose Washington to 'Unbearable Price'