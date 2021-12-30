Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Iranians Hold Pro-Government 'Dey 9' Rally in Tehran
https://sputniknews.com/20211230/man-who-shot-two-people-over-argument-about-hillary-clinton-sentenced-to-35-years-report-says-1091915446.html
Man Who Shot Two People Over Argument About Hillary Clinton Sentenced to 35 Years, Report Says
Man Who Shot Two People Over Argument About Hillary Clinton Sentenced to 35 Years, Report Says
A man who shot a husband and wife over an argument about former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, has been sentenced to 35 years in prison, US media outlets have reported
2021-12-30T12:29+0000
2021-12-30T12:29+0000
us
murder
argument
2016 presidential election
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/19/1090185634_0:13:1921:1093_1920x0_80_0_0_5cbe1182a6801858a4693b124a279bcc.jpg
A man who shot a husband and wife over an argument about former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, has been sentenced to 35 years in prison, US media outlets have reported. The incident occurred on 10 January 2017, when a band was rehearsing in a garage. Victor Garcia, one of the victims, got into an argument with John Kevin McVoy Jr over the 2016 presidential election during which the latter revealed that he had voted for Hillary Clinton.Garcia and his wife started teasing McVoy Jr. Fox News writes, citing court documents, that at one point he was told to "get the f**k out" of the house. Reports differ as to what happened next. Some outlets report that McVoy pulled a gun and started shooting after he was told to leave the house, others write that the 40-year-old attacked the couple after they began teasing him. The bullet hit Victor Garcia in the head and he spent months in a coma and required two brain surgeries, which left him re-learning basic skills such as to how to feed and take care of himself. McVoy then fired another shot, which killed Susan Garcia, who was holding the couple's 2-year-old son. Some outlets say the second shot occurred when the other two bandmates tried to disarm McVoy.During the trial the perpetrator's attorney insisted that his client fired the gun in self-defence, claiming that Victor Garcia made threats and grabbed a can opener from a table, which McVoy thought was a knife. The jury found him not guilty on two counts of murder regarding Garcia and one count of child endangerment, but found him guilty of murdering Susan Garcia. The defendant's sister asked the judge for leniency, saying McVoy was a good person and his family was shocked when they learned about the shooting. Judge Laura Laesekce sentenced the 40-year-old to 15 years in prison for the murder charge in addition to 20 years for firearm enhancement."There's no reason to be pointing a gun. Mr Garcia should not bear the weight of this crime", the judge said.John Kevin McVoy Jr said he didn't intend to hurt anyone and apologised to the Garcia family. "As far as my remorse, I think about this every day", he said.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/19/1090185634_46:0:1753:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_c36bd088088c9d4e9cf8efcda128e968.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, murder, argument, 2016 presidential election

Man Who Shot Two People Over Argument About Hillary Clinton Sentenced to 35 Years, Report Says

12:29 GMT 30.12.2021
CC0 / / a revolver
a revolver - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.12.2021
CC0 / /
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
During the trial the man's attorney argued that he shot one of his bandmates in self-defence, claiming the latter made threats and grabbed a can opener from a table, which the defendant thought was a knife.
A man who shot a husband and wife over an argument about former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, has been sentenced to 35 years in prison, US media outlets have reported. The incident occurred on 10 January 2017, when a band was rehearsing in a garage. Victor Garcia, one of the victims, got into an argument with John Kevin McVoy Jr over the 2016 presidential election during which the latter revealed that he had voted for Hillary Clinton.

Garcia and his wife started teasing McVoy Jr. Fox News writes, citing court documents, that at one point he was told to "get the f**k out" of the house. Reports differ as to what happened next. Some outlets report that McVoy pulled a gun and started shooting after he was told to leave the house, others write that the 40-year-old attacked the couple after they began teasing him.

The bullet hit Victor Garcia in the head and he spent months in a coma and required two brain surgeries, which left him re-learning basic skills such as to how to feed and take care of himself. McVoy then fired another shot, which killed Susan Garcia, who was holding the couple's 2-year-old son. Some outlets say the second shot occurred when the other two bandmates tried to disarm McVoy.

During the trial the perpetrator's attorney insisted that his client fired the gun in self-defence, claiming that Victor Garcia made threats and grabbed a can opener from a table, which McVoy thought was a knife. The jury found him not guilty on two counts of murder regarding Garcia and one count of child endangerment, but found him guilty of murdering Susan Garcia.

The defendant's sister asked the judge for leniency, saying McVoy was a good person and his family was shocked when they learned about the shooting. Judge Laura Laesekce sentenced the 40-year-old to 15 years in prison for the murder charge in addition to 20 years for firearm enhancement.
"There's no reason to be pointing a gun. Mr Garcia should not bear the weight of this crime", the judge said.

John Kevin McVoy Jr said he didn't intend to hurt anyone and apologised to the Garcia family. "As far as my remorse, I think about this every day", he said.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:49 GMTPassengers Vandalise Bus as Delhi Reduces Capacity on Public Transport Over Omicron - Video
12:43 GMTVideo: Peruvian Shamans 'Cleanse' Int'l Relations From Negativity With Portraits of Putin, Biden
12:29 GMTMan Who Shot Two People Over Argument About Hillary Clinton Sentenced to 35 Years, Report Says
12:19 GMTEurotunnel Bans EU-Based Britons Driving Through France to Get Home From UK
12:00 GMTBollywood Actor Naseeruddin Shah in Hot Water for Calling Mughals 'Refugees' - Video
11:45 GMTTrump Asks SCOTUS to Look Into 6 Jan Panel Chair's WaPo Interview, Seeking to Block Records Release
11:44 GMTMigrant Workers in Panic After Night Curfew Imposed in Delhi Over Rising COVID Cases
11:42 GMTNovak Djokovic Set to Skip Australian Open After Medical Exemption Denied, Media Claims
11:41 GMTPhilippines Sets Aside Budget for Acquisition of BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile
11:36 GMTEx-First Lady Melania Trump Returns to Public Eye With NFTs Aimed at Helping Children in Foster Care
11:31 GMTEx-Austrian Chancellor Kurz to Join US Company Owned by Trump Supporter, Reports Say
11:29 GMTChina-Russia Relations Experience Best Period Ever, Ambassador in Moscow Says
11:11 GMTVeteran Indian Air Marshal: China's Rise is 'Important' to Challenge Centuries of Western Dominance
11:10 GMTIranians Hold Pro-Government 'Dey 9' Rally in Tehran
10:54 GMT'Neymar's Injury, Messi's Adaptation': Mbappe Answers Why PSG's Holy Trinity Hasn't Delivered Yet
10:43 GMTBiden Grilled Online for Praising 'Strongest First-Year Economic Track Record'
10:42 GMTIran Launches Three New Satellites Into Low Earth Orbit
10:37 GMTElections, Military Escalations, Attempted Coups & Assassinations: Middle East, North Africa in 2021
10:17 GMTPractical Theologist Reflects on Life of Late South African Archbishop
09:54 GMTChina Warns America's Actions Regarding Taiwan Expose Washington to 'Unbearable Price'