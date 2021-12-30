Registration was successful!
International
Lockheed Wins $847Mln Deal to Build 105 More F-35 Joint Strike Fighters
Lockheed Wins $847Mln Deal to Build 105 More F-35 Joint Strike Fighters
Lockheed Martin Aeronautics has won an $847,025,000 US Navy modification contract to provide long lead components for production of 105 more F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft for the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps.
2021-12-30T00:16+0000
2021-12-30T00:33+0000
"Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company [of] Fort Worth, Texas is awarded a not-to-exceed $847,025,000 ... modification contract," the release said on Wednesday.The agreement increases the scope to procure long lead materials, parts, components, and efforts associated with the production of 105 Lot 17 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft for the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps participants and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers, the release said.Work on the contract will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (57%); El Segundo, California (14%); Warton, United Kingdom (9%) and other locations in the United States, Italy and Japan, the release added.
The bare bones article advertising this contract doesn't go into any detail. That 800 mil is for usn decals and labels so the delivery drivers will know which service to deliver the hanger queens to. ;-D
2021
News
military & intelligence, us, pentagon, f-35 ii joint strike fighter program, f-35

Lockheed Wins $847Mln Deal to Build 105 More F-35 Joint Strike Fighters

00:16 GMT 30.12.2021 (Updated: 00:33 GMT 30.12.2021)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Lockheed Martin Aeronautics has won an $847,025,000 US Navy modification contract to provide long lead components for production of 105 more F-35 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft for the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, the US Defense Department said in a press release.
"Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company [of] Fort Worth, Texas is awarded a not-to-exceed $847,025,000 ... modification contract," the release said on Wednesday.
The agreement increases the scope to procure long lead materials, parts, components, and efforts associated with the production of 105 Lot 17 Joint Strike Fighter aircraft for the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps participants and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers, the release said.
Work on the contract will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas (57%); El Segundo, California (14%); Warton, United Kingdom (9%) and other locations in the United States, Italy and Japan, the release added.
The bare bones article advertising this contract doesn't go into any detail. That 800 mil is for usn decals and labels so the delivery drivers will know which service to deliver the hanger queens to. ;-D
vtvot tak
30 December, 03:26 GMT
