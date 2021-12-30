Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211230/italy-cancels-quarantine-for-those-vaccinated-with-3-doses-after-contacts-with-patients-1091899481.html
Italy Cancels Quarantine for Those Vaccinated With 3 Doses After Contacts With Patients
Italy Cancels Quarantine for Those Vaccinated With 3 Doses After Contacts With Patients
Italy has revised anti-coronavirus measures in light of the spread of the Omicron strain of COVID-19, among others canceling the quarantine for people inoculated with three doses of vaccines after contacts with COVID-19 patients.
2021-12-30T00:30+0000
2021-12-30T00:30+0000
italy
quarantine
vaccination
regulation
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1e/1091899455_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d8f2889c322ac4d14175036bcbaf6161.jpg
The new regulation was adopted on Wednesday by the Council of Ministers following a meeting of the committee on COVID-19.The quarantine after contacts with COVID-19 patients will not be also mandatory for those who got two doses if the inoculation took place less than 120 days before the contact.The new measures also extended the use of the enhanced green pass, a sanitary document for those fully vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19. Starting from January 10, the enhanced green pass will be mandatory for all types of transport.Italy, like many other countries, is currently facing a new wave of the pandemic linked to the Omicron strain.
italy
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1e/1091899455_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_48f18772bc2e32d2dde57c87240f5a30.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
italy, quarantine, vaccination, regulation, covid-19

Italy Cancels Quarantine for Those Vaccinated With 3 Doses After Contacts With Patients

00:30 GMT 30.12.2021
© REUTERS / REMO CASILLIMen dressed in Santa suits sit in outdoor tables in Trastevere one day before Italy goes back to a complete lockdown as part of efforts put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Rome, Italy, December 23, 2020.
Men dressed in Santa suits sit in outdoor tables in Trastevere one day before Italy goes back to a complete lockdown as part of efforts put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Rome, Italy, December 23, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.12.2021
© REUTERS / REMO CASILLI
Subscribe
ROME (Sputnik) - Italy has revised anti-coronavirus measures in light of the spread of the Omicron strain of COVID-19, among others canceling the quarantine for people inoculated with three doses of vaccines after contacts with COVID-19 patients.
The new regulation was adopted on Wednesday by the Council of Ministers following a meeting of the committee on COVID-19.
The quarantine after contacts with COVID-19 patients will not be also mandatory for those who got two doses if the inoculation took place less than 120 days before the contact.
The new measures also extended the use of the enhanced green pass, a sanitary document for those fully vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19. Starting from January 10, the enhanced green pass will be mandatory for all types of transport.
Italy, like many other countries, is currently facing a new wave of the pandemic linked to the Omicron strain.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
00:30 GMTItaly Cancels Quarantine for Those Vaccinated With 3 Doses After Contacts With Patients
00:25 GMTBiden Admin Asks US Supreme Court to Hear Case Over ‘Remain in Mexico’ Policy
00:16 GMTLockheed Wins $847Mln Deal to Build 105 More F-35 Joint Strike Fighters
00:11 GMTFauci Says COVID-19 Vaccine Approval for Children Under 5 in US May Take Months
00:09 GMTChina to Keep Working With Russia on Vaccines, Including Mutual Recognition, Ambassador Says
00:01 GMTPrincess Di File: Blurred Line Between the Press and the State
YesterdayNo Remorse: Zuckerberg Told Staffers Not to Apologize for Issues Related to Facebook Papers - Report
YesterdayUS Stocks Up Modestly as ‘Santa Claus Rally’ Remains on Pause
YesterdayGhislaine Maxwell Found Guilty on 5 Out of 6 Counts in Sex Trafficking Trial
YesterdayUS’ Africa Chief Meets With Somali PM Roble as Opposition Demands Farmaajo Resign for 'Coup'
YesterdayFauci Floats Never-Ending COVID-19 Testing, Fourth Jabs & No New Year Revels
YesterdayIIHF Cancels World Junior Championship Over Coronavirus Infections in Several Teams
YesterdayIraqi Prime Minister Confirms Complete Pull Out of Int'l Troops From Country
YesterdayGhislaine Maxwell's Trial Judge Asks Jury to Continue Deliberations Through New Year's Day - Report
YesterdayWashington Requires Students to Provide Negative COVID-19 Test to Attend Classes
YesterdayNorth Korea’s Kim Jong-un Barely Recognizable After Losing More Weight - Photo
YesterdayMTG Calls African American Festival Kwanzaa a ‘Fake Religion Created by a Psychopath’
YesterdayHillary-Kamala Sismance? Why Asking Clinton's Counsel May Not Have Been Harris' Best Idea
YesterdaySouth Africa U-Turns on Lifting COVID Rules Under ‘Political Pressure’
YesterdayUS Spy Plane Reporteldy Conducts First Flight Over Eastern Ukraine to Gather Intelligence