https://sputniknews.com/20211230/israeli-pharma-giant-teva-found-responsible-for-opioid-addiction-epidemic-in-new-york-trial-1091922535.html

Israeli Pharma Giant Teva Found Responsible for Opioid Addiction Epidemic in New York Trial

Israeli Pharma Giant Teva Found Responsible for Opioid Addiction Epidemic in New York Trial

A New York jury ruled on Thursday that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and some of its units had helped to create the opioid addiction epidemic in the United States through its marketing and distribution of painkillers.

2021-12-30T19:00+0000

2021-12-30T19:00+0000

2021-12-30T19:00+0000

new york

us

lawsuit

teva

opioid crisis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1e/1091922459_0:0:2047:1151_1920x0_80_0_0_2c7880eb9dc1e1b7437fd2cee20c3c3d.jpg

A New York jury ruled on Thursday that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and some of its units had helped to create the opioid addiction epidemic in the United States through its marketing and distribution of painkillers.The ruling did not address the subject of damages, but it opens the Petah Tikva-based corporation up to lawsuits by claimants.While other companies in the case reached separate settlements with the State of New York, which required them to pay a total of $1.7 billion in fines, Teva and its subsidiary, including Anda and Cephalon, remained defiant until the end.In turn, Teva argued it had followed existing state and federal regulations on drug marketing and distribution, and that tracking pharmacists’ behavior was the state’s job, not theirs.“While no amount of money will ever compensate for the human suffering, the addiction, or the lives lost due to opioid abuse, this money will be essential in helping every corner of the state - from the North Country to Western New York, from the Southern Tier to Long Island, and up and down the Hudson - recover from this epidemic,” New York Attorney General Leticia James said in a statement following conclusion of the trial on December 14.However, health experts say the drug addiction is a symptom of a much larger problem: painkillers have become a stopgap measure for millions of poorer Americans unable to afford expensive treatments for chronic illnesses.Unique among industrialized nations, the US has no public health care or insurance system, beyond the truncated Medicaid program for the extremely poor and the Medicare system that provides elderly care. According to Census statistics, 28 million Americans, or 8.6% of the population, have no health insurance, and several times that number have inadequate insurance.That decision came just days after a California court ruled the same in a case involving J&J as well as Teva, Endo, and Allergan.Also in November, a federal jury in Ohio found three of the nation’s biggest pharmacy chains - CVS, Walgreens and Walmart - guilty of fueling the epidemic, as well.

new york

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

new york, us, lawsuit, teva, opioid crisis