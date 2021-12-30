Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211230/israeli-pharma-giant-teva-found-responsible-for-opioid-addiction-epidemic-in-new-york-trial-1091922535.html
Israeli Pharma Giant Teva Found Responsible for Opioid Addiction Epidemic in New York Trial
Israeli Pharma Giant Teva Found Responsible for Opioid Addiction Epidemic in New York Trial
A New York jury ruled on Thursday that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and some of its units had helped to create the opioid addiction epidemic in the United States through its marketing and distribution of painkillers.
2021-12-30T19:00+0000
2021-12-30T19:00+0000
new york
us
lawsuit
teva
opioid crisis
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1e/1091922459_0:0:2047:1151_1920x0_80_0_0_2c7880eb9dc1e1b7437fd2cee20c3c3d.jpg
A New York jury ruled on Thursday that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and some of its units had helped to create the opioid addiction epidemic in the United States through its marketing and distribution of painkillers.The ruling did not address the subject of damages, but it opens the Petah Tikva-based corporation up to lawsuits by claimants.While other companies in the case reached separate settlements with the State of New York, which required them to pay a total of $1.7 billion in fines, Teva and its subsidiary, including Anda and Cephalon, remained defiant until the end.In turn, Teva argued it had followed existing state and federal regulations on drug marketing and distribution, and that tracking pharmacists’ behavior was the state’s job, not theirs.“While no amount of money will ever compensate for the human suffering, the addiction, or the lives lost due to opioid abuse, this money will be essential in helping every corner of the state - from the North Country to Western New York, from the Southern Tier to Long Island, and up and down the Hudson - recover from this epidemic,” New York Attorney General Leticia James said in a statement following conclusion of the trial on December 14.However, health experts say the drug addiction is a symptom of a much larger problem: painkillers have become a stopgap measure for millions of poorer Americans unable to afford expensive treatments for chronic illnesses.Unique among industrialized nations, the US has no public health care or insurance system, beyond the truncated Medicaid program for the extremely poor and the Medicare system that provides elderly care. According to Census statistics, 28 million Americans, or 8.6% of the population, have no health insurance, and several times that number have inadequate insurance.That decision came just days after a California court ruled the same in a case involving J&amp;J as well as Teva, Endo, and Allergan.Also in November, a federal jury in Ohio found three of the nation’s biggest pharmacy chains - CVS, Walgreens and Walmart - guilty of fueling the epidemic, as well.
new york
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1e/1091922459_127:0:1935:1356_1920x0_80_0_0_d4d8b92692ef8f92eb5d864a1e1ebc0d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
new york, us, lawsuit, teva, opioid crisis

Israeli Pharma Giant Teva Found Responsible for Opioid Addiction Epidemic in New York Trial

19:00 GMT 30.12.2021
© Flickr / Open Grid Scheduler / Grid EngineTeva Pharmaceutical Industries building in Markham, Ontario, Canada
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries building in Markham, Ontario, Canada - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.12.2021
© Flickr / Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine
Subscribe
Sputnik News reporter Morgan Artyukhina - Sputnik International
Morgan Artyukhina
All materialsWrite to the author
The explosion of powerful, readily available painkillers on the US market has helped drive a massive increase in overdose deaths as Americans attempt to self-medicate chronic illnesses. Half a million have died in the past 20 years from opioid overdoses, but only recently has the government attempted to reign in the corporate drug makers.
A New York jury ruled on Thursday that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and some of its units had helped to create the opioid addiction epidemic in the United States through its marketing and distribution of painkillers.
The ruling did not address the subject of damages, but it opens the Petah Tikva-based corporation up to lawsuits by claimants.
While other companies in the case reached separate settlements with the State of New York, which required them to pay a total of $1.7 billion in fines, Teva and its subsidiary, including Anda and Cephalon, remained defiant until the end.
The state argued that by using deceptive advertising and failing to adequately monitor or report suspicious orders of large amounts of opium-based painkillers in New York’s Nassau and Suffolk Counties, Anda caused state and county authorities to divert billions of dollars in spending toward law enforcement, health and welfare costs needed to address various effects of a massive opioid trade.
In turn, Teva argued it had followed existing state and federal regulations on drug marketing and distribution, and that tracking pharmacists’ behavior was the state’s job, not theirs.
“While no amount of money will ever compensate for the human suffering, the addiction, or the lives lost due to opioid abuse, this money will be essential in helping every corner of the state - from the North Country to Western New York, from the Southern Tier to Long Island, and up and down the Hudson - recover from this epidemic,” New York Attorney General Leticia James said in a statement following conclusion of the trial on December 14.
The growing epidemic of opioid addiction and associated death, which has topped 500,000 over the last two decades, has led to both state and federal pushback on the pharmaceutical giants who produce them.
However, health experts say the drug addiction is a symptom of a much larger problem: painkillers have become a stopgap measure for millions of poorer Americans unable to afford expensive treatments for chronic illnesses.
© AP Photo / Toby TalbotOxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy.
OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.12.2021
OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy.
© AP Photo / Toby Talbot
Unique among industrialized nations, the US has no public health care or insurance system, beyond the truncated Medicaid program for the extremely poor and the Medicare system that provides elderly care. According to Census statistics, 28 million Americans, or 8.6% of the population, have no health insurance, and several times that number have inadequate insurance.
In one case in 2019, an Oklahoma judge found Johnson & Johnson guilty of driving the opioid epidemic in the Sooner State, fining the company $475 million. However, last month, the state’s supreme court threw the ruling out following an appeal by J&J, saying the company couldn’t be held liable for the public health disaster.
That decision came just days after a California court ruled the same in a case involving J&J as well as Teva, Endo, and Allergan.
However, earlier this month a federal judge in New York threw out the bankruptcy plan by Purdue Pharma, makers of the popular opioid drug OxyContin, which threatened to shield the company’s owners from thousands of liability lawsuits for opioid deaths.
Also in November, a federal jury in Ohio found three of the nation’s biggest pharmacy chains - CVS, Walgreens and Walmart - guilty of fueling the epidemic, as well.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:00 GMTIsraeli Pharma Giant Teva Found Responsible for Opioid Addiction Epidemic in New York Trial
18:57 GMTUntil Votes Do Us Part: Rep. Taylor-Greene Offers 'National Divorce' of Blue and Red States
18:34 GMTSatellite Images of India's Third Strategic Strike Nuclear Submarine Emerge
18:02 GMTPutin Grants Russian Citizenship to Reagan's Adviser Massie
17:36 GMTSatellite Images Reveal 'Aftermath of Israeli Airstrike at Syria's Latakia Port'
17:35 GMTVirat Kohli Makes History as Indian Cricket Team Storms to Victory Against South Africa in Centurion
17:27 GMTUS to Clear Pfizer's COVID-19 Booster Vaccine for 12-15 Year Old Adolescents - Reports
17:23 GMTUS Sanctions Chinese Institutes Reportedly Working on 'Brain-Control Weaponry'
17:17 GMTPrince Andrew's Accuser Says Ghislaine Maxwell 'More Evil' Than Epstein
16:45 GMTBBC Says Interview With Epstein’s Lawyer Accused of Sexual Abuse Did Not 'Meet Editorial Standards'
16:35 GMTPrince Andrew's Lawyers Reportedly Hold 'Emergency' Talks in Wake of Ghislaine Maxwell Verdict
16:02 GMTPA President Reportedly Warns Benny Gantz of 'Unstoppable' Escalation If Mount Temple Rules Violated
15:57 GMTUS Jobless Claims Hit Near 50-Year Low During Christmas Week
15:37 GMTDowning Street Officials 'P**sing Themselves' Amid Probe Into Illegal Parties During Pandemic
15:31 GMTSouth Korean Presidential Hopeful Seeks US Support to Build Nuclear Subs in Wake of AUKUS Tensions
14:52 GMTAmsterdam Prohibits Sunday Protest Against COVID-19 Lockdown
14:50 GMTOver 30,000 French Police Officers Reportedly Contracted COVID-19 Since Start of Pandemic
14:49 GMTUK Advises Government Officials Against Using Word 'Brexit'
14:06 GMTIndia: Mumbai Cancels Holidays for Police as It Sounds Alert Over Terror Threat
14:00 GMTUK COVID-19 Cases Soar as Deaths Slump — Is This The Omicron Effect?