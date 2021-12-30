https://sputniknews.com/20211230/iraqi-interpreter-working-for-us-troops-says-collaborators-abandoned-like-toys-1091909351.html

Iraqi Interpreter Working for US Troops Says Collaborators 'Abandoned Like Toys'

Iraqi Interpreter Working for US Troops Says Collaborators 'Abandoned Like Toys'

An Iraqi interpreter who collaborated with US troops during their military operation in Iraq told Sputnik that he has not been offered relocation to the US despite facing a daily risk of having his past exposed and being killed in Baghdad.

2021-12-30T08:40+0000

2021-12-30T08:40+0000

2021-12-30T08:40+0000

us

saddam hussein

iraq

iraq war

collaborators

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/1f/1082502101_0:0:2643:1487_1920x0_80_0_0_d0626ae9b9f15d3be76c83ec966fff2b.jpg

He said that he and others in his profession were "let down by the erroneous US policy towards interpreters."He believes he would have died had her accepted the transfer order, as "everyone who worked with the Americans at these bases was killed or kidnapped by Iranian groups, killed after receiving a ransom from the family".Moreover, the company that was hiring the interpreters during the invasion handed all their files with classified data over to the Iraqi Justice Ministry, which was later "hacked by Iranian intelligence and pro-Iranian groups", he added.He noted that his only dream is to leave Iraq, as it ceased to be safe for him and his family in 2003 and remains dangerous even now.On 30 December 2006, Hussein was executed after the US invaded Iraq on the pretext of searching for weapons of mass destruction the country was allegedly hiding. The existence of such weapons was never proved.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, saddam hussein, iraq, iraq war, collaborators