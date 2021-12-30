Registration was successful!
International
LIVE: Iranians Hold Pro-Government 'Dey 9' Rally in Tehran
https://sputniknews.com/20211230/iranians-hold-pro-government-dey-9-rally-in-tehran-1091908441.html
Iranians Hold Pro-Government 'Dey 9' Rally in Tehran
Iranians Hold Pro-Government 'Dey 9' Rally in Tehran
The original rallies were held in 2009, in response to the Ashura protests by the opposition.
2021-12-30T11:10+0000
2021-12-30T11:10+0000
tehran
protests
iran
Sputnik is live from Tehran, as Iranians gather in the capital for a "Dey 9" pro-government rally. The demonstration marks the 12th anniversary of the original protests, which took place after the Iranian presidential election in 2009.After the opposition started mass demonstrations to protest against the outcome of the vote, pro-government forces organised their own counter-protests, naming them after the ninth day of the Iranian month.Dey is the tenth month of the Solar Hijri calendar, used in the Islamic Republic. It begins in mid-December and ends in January.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Iranians Hold Pro-Government 'Dey 9' Rally in Tehran

11:10 GMT 30.12.2021
CC BY-SA 3.0 / Ninara / North of Tehran Skyline viewNorth of Tehran Skyline view
North of Tehran Skyline view - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.12.2021
CC BY-SA 3.0 / Ninara / North of Tehran Skyline view
The original rallies were held in 2009, in response to the Ashura protests by the opposition.
Sputnik is live from Tehran, as Iranians gather in the capital for a "Dey 9" pro-government rally.
The demonstration marks the 12th anniversary of the original protests, which took place after the Iranian presidential election in 2009.
After the opposition started mass demonstrations to protest against the outcome of the vote, pro-government forces organised their own counter-protests, naming them after the ninth day of the Iranian month.
Dey is the tenth month of the Solar Hijri calendar, used in the Islamic Republic. It begins in mid-December and ends in January.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
© Sputnik
200000
