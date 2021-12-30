https://sputniknews.com/20211230/india-mumbai-cancels-holidays-for-police-as-it-sounds-alert-over-terror-threat-1091917615.html

India: Mumbai Cancels Holidays for Police as It Sounds Alert Over Terror Threat

Mumbai Police have cancelled its entire workforce's holidays because of a tip-off about a possible terror attack on Friday.

Mumbai Police have cancelled its entire workforce's holidays because of a tip-off about a possible terror attack on Friday.Intelligence information suggests that "Khalistani elements"— a Sikh movement, are likely to carry out terrorist attacks in the city.With a population of about 20 million, half of them living in congested slums, the city is guarded by just a little over 40,000 police officers.The alert comes days after intelligence information indicated pro-Khalistan elements being behind the bomb blast at the Ludhiana court complex last week. One person was killed and four others were injured in the explosion.Indian security forces had comprehensively defeated the terrorist movement for Khalistan in 1993. Still, intelligence reports believe that the movement h as picked up momentum since 2018 with the help of Pakistan-based outfits and some non-resident Indian Sikh groups who continue to propagate the ideology of Khalistan.

