Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211230/india-declares-border-state-a-disturbed-area-as-botched-army-ambush-triggers-outrage-1091902371.html
India Declares Border State a 'Disturbed Area' as Botched Army Ambush Triggers Outrage
India Declares Border State a 'Disturbed Area' as Botched Army Ambush Triggers Outrage
The Indian Home Ministry on Thursday declared the northeastern state of Nagaland a "disturbed area" and extended the army's special powers in the region by another six months.
2021-12-30T07:01+0000
2021-12-30T07:01+0000
myanmar
bharatiya janata party (bjp)
india
indian army
nagaland
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/15/1091688406_0:0:3037:1708_1920x0_80_0_0_4b835d7a1b4ab4b6baee11e8a4b3dc79.jpg
The Indian Home Ministry on Thursday declared the northeastern state of Nagaland a "disturbed area" and extended the army's special powers in the region by another six months.The AFSPA has been in place in Nagaland since it acquired statehood in 1963. It was last extended by a period of six months in June of this year. The state of Nagaland has been grappling with a secessionist insurgency for decades. In fact, the Naga insurgency has been dubbed India's oldest. The AFSPA is viewed as necessary for the military to effectively operate in insurgency-hit areas of the nation.The federal decision to extend the AFSPA for another six months comes after Nagaland State Chief Neiphiu Rio, a political ally of the governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), announced at a press conference on Sunday, 26 December, that the Narendra Modi government had constituted a high-level committee to look into the repeal of the AFSPA from the entire northeastern region, and not just Nagaland.Anger against the 50s-era AFSPA reignited in Nagaland and neighbouring states after an ambush laid against separatist militants from the Nationalist Social Council of Nagaland (NSCN-K Yung faction) by the Indian Army's 21st Para Special Forces in the Mon district on 4 December went wrong and resulted in the deaths of six villagers.After the firing incident, local villagers clashed with the army over the botched ambush operation, leading to the deaths of seven more locals and one soldier. On 5 December, clashes erupted again between the army and local residents, which led to the death of one civilian. Overall, the ambush and the subsequent violence resulted in the deaths of 14 civilians and one Indian Army soldier.Carving out a separate homeland for the Nagas, a potential territory comprising even parts of Myanmar, has been a longstanding demand of the rebel groups in the state.Gov't Clarification on ViolenceMeanwhile, federal Home Minister Amit Shah said in a parliamentary statement on 6 December that the ambush was a case of "mistaken identity" and also announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident.Shah claimed in his statement that the army asked the truck carrying the killed people to stop just before the ambush took place around 4:30 p.m. on 4 December, but it sped away which led to the firing by the forces.Protests and Political CriticismProtests have been taking place in Nagaland since the incidents, with even allies of the Modi government slamming Shah for "twisting" the facts during his parliamentary statement.The Naga People's Front (NPF) later stated that the "heartless" act by the Indian Armed Forces is meant to "provoke the peace-loving people of Nagaland".The federal opposition party Congress has meanwhile demanded the resignation of Home Minister Shah over the incident and for “lying” about the events in the Parliament.
https://sputniknews.com/20211221/indian-state-of-nagaland-passes-resolution-against-armed-forces-act-seeks-apology-1091685300.html
myanmar
india
nagaland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Dhairya Maheshwari
Dhairya Maheshwari
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/15/1091688406_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_15e624f3fed52d67b5ee37a2759579cd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
myanmar, bharatiya janata party (bjp), india, indian army, nagaland

India Declares Border State a 'Disturbed Area' as Botched Army Ambush Triggers Outrage

07:01 GMT 30.12.2021
© AP Photo / Yirmiyan ArthurSoldiers stand guard on a street in Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
Soldiers stand guard on a street in Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.12.2021
© AP Photo / Yirmiyan Arthur
Subscribe
Dhairya Maheshwari
All materials
The Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) allows the Indian military to shoot to kill or carry out searches without warrants in those regions classified as a "disturbed area" by the federal Home Ministry. The act also bestows legal immunity to the forces for their actions in these areas.
The Indian Home Ministry on Thursday declared the northeastern state of Nagaland a "disturbed area" and extended the army's special powers in the region by another six months.

"… the whole of the state of Nagaland is in such a disturbed and dangerous condition that the use of armed forces in aid of the civil power is necessary", said the Home Ministry gazette, thus extending the federal Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the state by another six months beginning today (30 December).

The AFSPA has been in place in Nagaland since it acquired statehood in 1963. It was last extended by a period of six months in June of this year.
The state of Nagaland has been grappling with a secessionist insurgency for decades. In fact, the Naga insurgency has been dubbed India's oldest.
The AFSPA is viewed as necessary for the military to effectively operate in insurgency-hit areas of the nation.
Soldiers stand guard on a street in Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.12.2021
Indian State of Nagaland Passes Resolution Against Armed Forces Act, Seeks Apology
21 December, 08:52 GMT
The federal decision to extend the AFSPA for another six months comes after Nagaland State Chief Neiphiu Rio, a political ally of the governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), announced at a press conference on Sunday, 26 December, that the Narendra Modi government had constituted a high-level committee to look into the repeal of the AFSPA from the entire northeastern region, and not just Nagaland.

"We are Indians and India is the biggest democratic country in the world. AFSPA is a draconian law and should be removed from our country. Many laws can be handled. But this law has blackened the image of our country. This is my opinion", Rio said.

Anger against the 50s-era AFSPA reignited in Nagaland and neighbouring states after an ambush laid against separatist militants from the Nationalist Social Council of Nagaland (NSCN-K Yung faction) by the Indian Army's 21st Para Special Forces in the Mon district on 4 December went wrong and resulted in the deaths of six villagers.
After the firing incident, local villagers clashed with the army over the botched ambush operation, leading to the deaths of seven more locals and one soldier.
On 5 December, clashes erupted again between the army and local residents, which led to the death of one civilian.
Overall, the ambush and the subsequent violence resulted in the deaths of 14 civilians and one Indian Army soldier.
Carving out a separate homeland for the Nagas, a potential territory comprising even parts of Myanmar, has been a longstanding demand of the rebel groups in the state.

Gov't Clarification on Violence

Meanwhile, federal Home Minister Amit Shah said in a parliamentary statement on 6 December that the ambush was a case of "mistaken identity" and also announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident.
Shah claimed in his statement that the army asked the truck carrying the killed people to stop just before the ambush took place around 4:30 p.m. on 4 December, but it sped away which led to the firing by the forces.

Protests and Political Criticism

Protests have been taking place in Nagaland since the incidents, with even allies of the Modi government slamming Shah for "twisting" the facts during his parliamentary statement.

Temjen Imma Along, who heads the Nagaland chapter of the BJP, has said that the whole affair is "tantamount to war crimes during peace time and amounts to summary execution as well as genocide".

The Naga People's Front (NPF) later stated that the "heartless" act by the Indian Armed Forces is meant to "provoke the peace-loving people of Nagaland".

"We have visited the ambush site. There is no question of any vehicle going at more than 10 kilometres per hour speed; the road is so bad. No vehicle can flee from there. Also, there are bullet holes in the windshield of the vehicle. How can someone be shot from the front if he was fleeing?", the Nationalist People's Party (NPP), an ally of the BJP in Nagaland's neighbour Meghalaya, has claimed.

The federal opposition party Congress has meanwhile demanded the resignation of Home Minister Shah over the incident and for “lying” about the events in the Parliament.
101000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:59 GMTMan on a Mission to Kill Joe Biden in Order to Rid White House of 'Evil Demons' Arrested in Iowa
07:51 GMTIraq Invader George Bush Once Admitted He 'Didn't Know Much About International Affairs'
07:25 GMTHindu Seer Arrested for Insulting India's Independence Leader Mahatma Gandhi
07:16 GMTNo 10 Feared Tony Blair's Visit to US Amid Clinton Sex Scandal Could Taint His Image
07:01 GMTIndia Declares Border State a 'Disturbed Area' as Botched Army Ambush Triggers Outrage
06:40 GMTWe Won't Stop: Marching Queen's Guard Tramples Careless Child - Video
06:38 GMTCristiano Ronaldo Statue in India's Goa Sparks Twitterstorm
06:36 GMTVirtually Impossible to Tell Apart Omicron and Common Cold, Swedish Professor Says
06:07 GMTCriticism of Russia's Verdict on Memorial NGO Shows Disrespect for Judicial System
05:54 GMTReports of Saddam Hussein Hiding in Hole 'Fabricated', Iraqi Interpreter for US Military Says
05:53 GMTDanes Urged to Refrain From Large New Year Parties Amid World-Record Infection Wave
05:48 GMTPrince Andrew 'Should Be Quaking in His Boots' After Ghislaine Maxwell's Guilty Verdict, Lawyer Says
05:28 GMTNorwegian Diplomat Slams NATO Boss Stoltenberg, Urges Him to Ease Russia Tensions
05:25 GMTPrincess Diana Files: Loony Speaker, Loopy Ideas
05:00 GMT'Others Must Be Held Accountable': Epstein Accuser Giuffre Welcomes Guilty Verdict in Maxwell Trial
04:51 GMTBoycott of Beijing Olympics by US Doomed to Failure, As Boycott of Sochi Games, Ambassador Says
04:00 GMTPrime Male: Bezos' New Pumped Up Look Is Result of Work Out & Strict Diet, Not HGH - Report
03:04 GMT'Move It!' Musk Says His 'Tiny' Satellites Can't Block Any Rival Spacecrafts - Report
01:23 GMTFauci's Retirement Package Estimated at $350,000 a Year — Largest in US History, Report Says
00:39 GMTAlmost One-Third of US Adults Claim No Religious Affiliation, A 25% Increase Since 2016