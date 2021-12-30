https://sputniknews.com/20211230/hillary-clinton-blasts-progressive-democrats-as-potential-cause-of-partys-loss-in-midterms-1091922281.html

Hillary Clinton Blasts Progressive Democrats as Potential Cause of Party's Loss in Midterms

Hillary Clinton Blasts Progressive Democrats as Potential Cause of Party's Loss in Midterms

The midterm elections in the United States are scheduled for November 2022, and the Democratic Party does not receive a lot of optimistic predictions as of now.

2021-12-30T19:41+0000

2021-12-30T19:41+0000

2021-12-30T19:41+0000

us

hillary clinton

midterms

democratic party

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/01/1082508178_0:132:2500:1538_1920x0_80_0_0_6adf5223ce4fc10a8da90d070449737a.jpg

Former presidential candidate and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton appeared to pique progressive Democrats for the congressional misfortunes and potentially even the midterms loss.Pondering the state of the Democratic Party during an interview with MSNBC's Willie Geist, Clinton said that her party needs to start thinking about how to win elections overall and not just in "deep-blue" districts.While supporting the idea of a "vigorous debate," Clinton also said that the concept of legislative discussions is "nothing" when at the end of the day, the Democrat-controlled Congress does not manage to pass the legislation it deems necessary.Her comments come as Build Back Better, the massive presidential spending agenda that President Biden planned to "save" and "heal" America with, continues to face troubles in Congress. Aside from predictable unanimous opposition from Republicans, the bill has been opposed by moderate Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV).His refusal to back the legislation prompted anger among his progressive colleagues, while top congressional Democrats vowed to again bring the bill on the floor for the vote in early 2022.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Daria Bedenko

Daria Bedenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Daria Bedenko

us, hillary clinton, midterms, democratic party