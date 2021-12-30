Hillary Clinton Blasts Progressive Democrats as Potential Cause of Party's Loss in Midterms

Former presidential candidate and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton appeared to pique progressive Democrats for the congressional misfortunes and potentially even the midterms loss.Pondering the state of the Democratic Party during an interview with MSNBC's Willie Geist, Clinton said that her party needs to start thinking about how to win elections overall and not just in "deep-blue" districts.While supporting the idea of a "vigorous debate," Clinton also said that the concept of legislative discussions is "nothing" when at the end of the day, the Democrat-controlled Congress does not manage to pass the legislation it deems necessary.Her comments come as Build Back Better, the massive presidential spending agenda that President Biden planned to "save" and "heal" America with, continues to face troubles in Congress. Aside from predictable unanimous opposition from Republicans, the bill has been opposed by moderate Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV).His refusal to back the legislation prompted anger among his progressive colleagues, while top congressional Democrats vowed to again bring the bill on the floor for the vote in early 2022.
The midterm elections in the United States are scheduled for November 2022, and the Democratic Party does not receive a lot of optimistic predictions as of now.
"I think that it is a time for some careful thinking about what wins elections, and not just in deep-blue districts where a Democrat and a liberal Democrat, or so-called progressive Democrat, is going to win," Clinton said. "I understand why people want to argue for their priorities. That’s what they believe they were elected to do."
"But, at the end of the day it means nothing if we don’t have a Congress that will get things done, and we don’t have a White House that we can count on to be sane and sober and stable and productive," she said.
