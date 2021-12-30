Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211230/former-australian-parliament-building-set-on-fire-amid-aboriginal-rights-protest---photo-video-1091916210.html
Former Australian Parliament Building Set on Fire Amid Aboriginal Rights Protest - Photo, Video
Former Australian Parliament Building Set on Fire Amid Aboriginal Rights Protest - Photo, Video
The building was home to the country's federal parliament from 1927 to 1988 and is now listed on the national heritage register
2021-12-30T13:09+0000
2021-12-30T13:09+0000
australia
canberra
fire
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1e/1091915793_0:34:1281:754_1920x0_80_0_0_29392d08e7bbf69f21ee62eaaffe6f7c.jpg
An old building of the parliament in Canberra, which now hosts the Museum of Australian Democracy, caught fire on Thursday amid protests. The incident occurred as indigenous rights activists were gathering outside the museum for an event.According to Australian Capital Territory (ACT) police commander Linda Champion, officials approved a small smoking ceremony as part of the peaceful protest but it had gotten "a little bit out of hand". No casualties were reported, and the fire was swiftly extinguished. It is not clear, however, whether the original 1927 doors can be salvaged, and what the severity of the damage inside the building is.Deputy PM Barnaby Joyce has already called the incident an "absolute disgrace” if the fire was deliberately lit, while Prime Minister Scott Morrison has demanded that those responsible for setting the blaze be found and punished.Protesters had earlier lit a fire at the building on 21 December and there have been daily gatherings outside the museum over the past week.
australia
canberra
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1e/1091915793_114:0:1165:788_1920x0_80_0_0_82b4565d9193195f2e1fd274450e37b3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
australia, canberra, fire

Former Australian Parliament Building Set on Fire Amid Aboriginal Rights Protest - Photo, Video

13:09 GMT 30.12.2021
CC BY-SA 3.0 / JJ Harrison / Old Parliament House CanberraOld Parliament House Canberra
Old Parliament House Canberra - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.12.2021
CC BY-SA 3.0 / JJ Harrison / Old Parliament House Canberra
Subscribe
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
The building was home to the country's federal parliament from 1927 to 1988 and is now listed on the national heritage register.
An old building of the parliament in Canberra, which now hosts the Museum of Australian Democracy, caught fire on Thursday amid protests. The incident occurred as indigenous rights activists were gathering outside the museum for an event.
According to Australian Capital Territory (ACT) police commander Linda Champion, officials approved a small smoking ceremony as part of the peaceful protest but it had gotten "a little bit out of hand".
No casualties were reported, and the fire was swiftly extinguished. It is not clear, however, whether the original 1927 doors can be salvaged, and what the severity of the damage inside the building is.
Deputy PM Barnaby Joyce has already called the incident an "absolute disgrace” if the fire was deliberately lit, while Prime Minister Scott Morrison has demanded that those responsible for setting the blaze be found and punished.

"I am disgusted and appalled by behaviour that would see Australians come and set fire to such a symbol of democracy in this country", he said.

Protesters had earlier lit a fire at the building on 21 December and there have been daily gatherings outside the museum over the past week.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:06 GMTIndia: Mumbai Cancels Holidays for Police as It Sounds Alert Over Terror Threat
14:00 GMTUK COVID-19 Cases Soar as Deaths Slump — Is This The Omicron Effect?
13:59 GMTWorld War II Shell Explodes in Solomon Islands Leaving One Dead and One Injured, Reports Say
13:51 GMTGermany Doesn't Rule Out New Sanctions Against Nord Stream 2
13:38 GMTFrance to Penalise Companies Not Complying With Remote Work Requirement
13:38 GMTAfghanistan's Resistance Movement Calls For 'Global Support' as It Ramps Up Attacks Against Taliban
13:25 GMTWhat Does the Maxwell Verdict Mean for Prince Andrew & Other Alleged High-Profile Sex Abusers?
13:09 GMTFormer Australian Parliament Building Set on Fire Amid Aboriginal Rights Protest - Photo, Video
13:04 GMTTop CNN Producer Resigns Amid Allegations of 'Misconduct Involving Juvenile Victims'
12:49 GMTPassengers Vandalise Bus as Delhi Reduces Capacity on Public Transport Over Omicron - Video
12:43 GMTVideo: Peruvian Shamans 'Cleanse' Int'l Relations From Negativity With Portraits of Putin, Biden
12:29 GMTMan Who Shot Two People Over Argument About Hillary Clinton Sentenced to 35 Years, Report Says
12:19 GMTEurotunnel Bans EU-Based Britons Driving Through France to Get Home From UK
12:00 GMTBollywood Actor Naseeruddin Shah in Hot Water for Calling Mughals 'Refugees' - Video
11:45 GMTTrump Asks SCOTUS to Look Into 6 Jan Panel Chair's WaPo Interview, Seeking to Block Records Release
11:44 GMTMigrant Workers in Panic After Night Curfew Imposed in Delhi Over Rising COVID Cases
11:42 GMTNovak Djokovic Set to Skip Australian Open After Medical Exemption Denied, Media Claims
11:41 GMTPhilippines Sets Aside Budget for Acquisition of BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile
11:36 GMTEx-First Lady Melania Trump Returns to Public Eye With NFTs Aimed at Helping Children in Foster Care
11:31 GMTEx-Austrian Chancellor Kurz to Join US Company Owned by Trump Supporter, Reports Say