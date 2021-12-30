https://sputniknews.com/20211230/faucis-retirement-package-estimated-at-350000-a-year--largest-in-us-history-report-says-1091899892.html
Fauci's Retirement Package Estimated at $350,000 a Year — Largest in US History, Report Says
The doctor, who de facto became the nation's public health spokesman during the pandemic that broke out almost two years ago, has a career in the federal government lasting more than 50 years.
If Dr. Anthony Fauci were to resign as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, he would be eligible for the highest federal retirement package in American history, Forbes analysts estimated.According to the report, based on the audit at OpenTheBooks.com, a long career qualifies Fauci for an annual retirement payment of more than $350,000, which would increase with annual cost-of-living adjustments.This overlaps the fact that the 81-year-old top infectious diseases expert is currently the highest-paid federal employee for the second year in a row, outearning the president, four-star generals, and almost 4.3 million of his peers. Fauci received $434,312 as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) in 2020, up from $417,608 the previous year.According to the report, Fauci, who is now the President's Chief Medical Advisor, obtained a "permanent pay adjustment" for his biodefense efforts in 2004 during the George W. Bush administration.Moreover, he was also named to the Ready Reserve Corps in January 2000, a group of "officers on full-time extended active duty."The Formula Behind Fauci's PensionAccording to the US Office of Personnel Management information, federal employees with Fauci's length of service can retire earning "80% of high-3 average income, plus credit for sick leave."And the data from OpenTheBooks.com showed that Fauci earned a total of $1.252 million in pay from 2018 to 2020. If he left federal service at the end of FY2020, he would have received a federal pension of $333,745 per year, according to Forbes estimations, plus cost-of-living increases, based on 80% of his best three-year average.Additionally, Fauci is expected to be eligible for a federally funded annuity. Federal employees are entitled to "2% of high-3 average salary for each year" after service for ten years. And in accordance with this regulation, the doctor could reportedly have an additional $8,300 to $8,500 to his income each year, if his salary is not cut, of course.'No Way' Fauci Is Stepping DownEarlier this month, the often televised doctor claimed that there was "no way I’m going to walk away from this until we get this under control" when discussing the possibility of his resignation while the pandemic still rages on.Over the past couple of years, after arguing for tight lockdown measures during the COVID-19 pandemic, Fauci has become one of the most divisive political personalities in the country, drawing much criticism from conservatives who accuse him of taking contradictory views.Republicans have chastised Fauci over his agency's ties to taxpayer money that sponsored gain-of-function studies on bats infected with coronaviruses at a lab in Wuhan, China, most notably Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, a medical doctor himself.
https://sputniknews.com/20211229/fauci-floats-never-ending-covid-19-testing-fourth-jabs--no-new-year-revels-1091895382.html
TruePatriot
This insipid clown should have been fired long ago and occupying a jail cell awaiting his trials for his multitude of crimes against humanity. And, for ANY government worker to be making more than $50-60K a year at the management level is absurd.
1
1
Fauci's Retirement Package Estimated at $350,000 a Year — Largest in US History, Report Says
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
The doctor, who became the nation’s de facto public health spokesman during the pandemic that broke out almost two years ago, has had a career in the federal government lasting more than 50 years, leading many government actions over the years, including the fight against the HIV epidemic in the 1980s.
If Dr. Anthony Fauci were to resign as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, he would be eligible for the highest federal retirement package in American history, Forbes analysts estimated
.
According to the report, based on the audit at OpenTheBooks.com, a long career qualifies Fauci for an annual retirement payment of more than $350,000, which would increase with annual cost-of-living adjustments.
This overlaps the fact that the 81-year-old top infectious diseases expert is currently the highest-paid federal employee for the second year in a row, outearning the president, four-star generals, and almost 4.3 million of his peers. Fauci received
$434,312 as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) in 2020, up from $417,608 the previous year.
According to the report, Fauci, who is now the President's Chief Medical Advisor, obtained a "permanent pay adjustment" for his biodefense efforts in 2004 during the George W. Bush administration.
Moreover, he was also named
to the Ready Reserve Corps in January 2000, a group of "officers on full-time extended active duty."
The Formula Behind Fauci's Pension
According to the US Office of Personnel Management information,
federal employees with Fauci's length of service can retire earning "80% of high-3 average income, plus credit for sick leave."
And the data from OpenTheBooks.com showed that Fauci earned a total of $1.252 million in pay from 2018 to 2020. If he left federal service at the end of FY2020, he would have received a federal pension of $333,745 per year, according to Forbes estimations, plus cost-of-living increases, based on 80% of his best three-year average.
Additionally, Fauci is expected to be eligible for a federally funded annuity. Federal employees are entitled to "2% of high-3 average salary for each year" after service for ten years. And in accordance with this regulation, the doctor could reportedly have an additional $8,300 to $8,500 to his income each year, if his salary is not cut, of course.
'No Way' Fauci Is Stepping Down
Earlier this month, the often televised doctor claimed that
there was "no way I’m going to walk away from this until we get this under control" when discussing the possibility of his resignation while the pandemic still rages on.
"It’s kind of like we’re halfway through World War II, and you decide, well, I think I’ve had enough of this. I’m walking away," he explained in an interview with ABC. "You can’t do that. You’ve got to finish it — and we’re going to finish this and get back to normal."
Over the past couple of years, after arguing for tight lockdown measures during the COVID-19 pandemic, Fauci has become one of the most divisive
political personalities in the country, drawing much criticism from conservatives who accuse him of taking contradictory views.
Republicans have chastised Fauci over his agency's ties to taxpayer money that sponsored
gain-of-function studies on bats infected with coronaviruses at a lab in Wuhan, China, most notably Sen. Rand Paul
of Kentucky, a medical doctor himself.