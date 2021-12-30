https://sputniknews.com/20211230/ex-first-lady-melania-trump-returns-to-public-eye-with-nfts-aimed-at-helping-children-in-foster-1091913167.html

Ex-First Lady Melania Trump Returns to Public Eye With NFTs Aimed at Helping Children in Foster Care

Ex-First Lady Melania Trump Returns to Public Eye With NFTs Aimed at Helping Children in Foster Care

Former First Lady Melania Trump has returned to the public eye in an unusual fashion – by selling non-fungible tokens (NFT) in order to help children in the foster care system. The first NFT in the series, entitled "Melania's Vision", features a watercolour image of the ex-model's eyes created by artist Marc-Antoine Coulon. The NFT costs 1 SOL, a cryptocurrency from the Solana blockchain platform, which at the moment of writing is $172.

2021-12-30T11:36+0000

2021-12-30T11:36+0000

2021-12-30T11:40+0000

donald trump

us

melania trump

charity

cryptocurrency

nft

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/1d/1081307440_0:168:2664:1667_1920x0_80_0_0_11e256df6978cc800ee721814d1247fe.jpg

Former First Lady Melania Trump has returned to the public eye in an unusual fashion – by selling non-fungible tokens (NFT) in order to help children in the foster care system. The first NFT in the series, entitled "Melania's Vision", features a watercolour image of the ex-model's eyes created by artist Marc-Antoine Coulon. The NFT costs 1 SOL, a cryptocurrency from the Solana blockchain platform, which at the moment of writing is $172.In a statement posted on her social media the former first lady said that the new project will further the initiative she began during her White House tenure, namely Be Best, which focused on physical and emotional well-being, and also advocates against cyberbullying and opioid abuse. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to charity, but there was no mention of the amount. It seems "Melania's Vision", whose sale ends on 31 December, is one of many NFTs the 51-year-old plans to sell, another one will be revealed on 4 January, with the former first lady saying she plans to sell digital artwork as well as physical artwork and one-of-a-kind physical accessories.From Recluse to Social Media Influencer?Melania Trump's project coincided with her heightened activity on social media. The model-turned-businesswoman has kept a low profile since leaving the White House and the recent stark change has puzzled pundits and former associates. Another person who worked with the ex-first lady said the following: "With Melania's personal wealth, I certainly hope the 'portion of proceeds' going to help kids is significant".Other acquaintances and associates, who too spoke on condition of anonymity, suggested Melania Trump is seeking attention and trying to promote the family's brand.Another acquaintance of the former first lady said the project is not a platform for larger global or domestic impact. "This is ostensibly a quick moneymaker. It's a classic Trump move, using their brand and their supporters to cash in", the person said.Incidentally, Melania Trump's decision to launch an NFT platform is at odds with the stance of her husband. Donald Trump has repeatedly criticised the use of cryptocurrencies, which he called a "scam against the dollar". However, it seems the world of digital currency has started growing on the ex-POTUS. After his wife launched the project he posted the following statement from his office.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Max Gorbachev

Max Gorbachev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Max Gorbachev

donald trump, us, melania trump, charity, cryptocurrency, nft