https://sputniknews.com/20211230/ex-austrian-chancellor-kurz-to-join-us-company-owned-by-trump-supporter-reports-say-1091914264.html

Ex-Austrian Chancellor Kurz to Join US Company Owned by Trump Supporter, Reports Say

Ex-Austrian Chancellor Kurz to Join US Company Owned by Trump Supporter, Reports Say

Former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz confirmed on Thursday that he will join an investment company of Peter Thiel, US billionaire businessman and supporter of ex-President Donald Trump, media reported.

2021-12-30T11:31+0000

2021-12-30T11:31+0000

2021-12-30T11:32+0000

austria

europe

us

sebastian kurz

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/02/1080961010_0:0:2989:1682_1920x0_80_0_0_03282a881dbafe18e283f910e3ece12f.jpg

According to the OE24 broadcaster, to which Kurz confirmed his future career plans, the ex-chancellor will work as a "global strategist" for the US-based Thiel Capital firm. Thiel and Kurz met at the Munich Security Conference held in early 2017.Kurz's income at the new workplace will be significantly higher than as the Austrian chancellor, up to 500,000 euros ($565.550) per year as compared to about 300,000 euros he earned as chancellor, according to insiders cited by the outlet. Kurz is expected to live with his family in the United States most of the time.The former chancellor resigned from the post of head of government in October amid a corruption probe and said he was completely quitting politics earlier this month.

austria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

austria, europe, us, sebastian kurz