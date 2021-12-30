Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211230/estonia-plans-to-supply-ukraine-with-javelin-anti-tank-missiles-howitzers-1091924173.html
Estonia Plans to Supply Ukraine With Javelin Anti-Tank Missiles, Howitzers
Estonia Plans to Supply Ukraine With Javelin Anti-Tank Missiles, Howitzers
The Estonian Defense Ministry intends to provide Ukraine with Javelin anti-tank missiles and 122 mm howitzers, Peeter Kuimet, the Estonian Ministry of Defence said on Thursday.
According to the official, Estonia has been assisting Ukraine in the training of military medical personnel, artillerymen, and soldiers of special forces since 2014. Kuimet said that since Russia has allegedly been building up its military forces on the border with Ukraine, Estonia plans to significantly increase its support to Kiev.The official explained that before making a final decision, Estonia has to obtain permission from the country of origin of the missiles — the United States — as well as from the former owners of howitzers — Finland and Germany. Thus, the timing of the assistance largely depends on how the negotiations with the allies progresses.Estonia has received Javelin missiles from the United States. The cost of one missile ranges from 75,000 to 130,000 euros ($84,856-$147,084), depending on the terms of contracts and on the specific type of the weapon. Estonia plans to supply Ukraine with several dozens of such missiles.
military & intelligence, ukraine, us, weapons, estonia, howitzer, javelin anti-tank missiles

Estonia Plans to Supply Ukraine With Javelin Anti-Tank Missiles, Howitzers

20:39 GMT 30.12.2021
Ukrainian servicemen fire from a 152-mm D-20 howitzer cannon at an artillery range in the village of Devichki, Kiev region.
Ukrainian servicemen fire from a 152-mm D-20 howitzer cannon at an artillery range in the village of Devichki, Kiev region. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.12.2021
© Sputnik / Stringer
/
Go to the photo bank
HELSINKI (Sputnik) - The Estonian Defense Ministry intends to provide Ukraine with Javelin anti-tank missiles and 122 mm howitzers, Peeter Kuimet, the head of the international cooperation department of the Estonian Ministry of Defence said on Thursday.
According to the official, Estonia has been assisting Ukraine in the training of military medical personnel, artillerymen, and soldiers of special forces since 2014. Kuimet said that since Russia has allegedly been building up its military forces on the border with Ukraine, Estonia plans to significantly increase its support to Kiev.
"What we are are currently considering or working on are Javelin missiles for anti-tank missile systems, and we are considering, or planning, to provide 122 mm howitzers together with their ammunition," Kuimet told the Estonian broadcaster ERR.
In this image released by Ukrainian Defense Ministry Press Service, Ukrainian soldiers use a launcher with US Javelin missiles during military exercises in Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.12.2021
Excess Military Equipment? Kiev, Washington ‘Working’ on Deal to Supply More US Arms to Ukraine
28 December, 16:50 GMT
The official explained that before making a final decision, Estonia has to obtain permission from the country of origin of the missiles — the United States — as well as from the former owners of howitzers — Finland and Germany. Thus, the timing of the assistance largely depends on how the negotiations with the allies progresses.
Estonia has received Javelin missiles from the United States. The cost of one missile ranges from 75,000 to 130,000 euros ($84,856-$147,084), depending on the terms of contracts and on the specific type of the weapon. Estonia plans to supply Ukraine with several dozens of such missiles.
© 2021 Sputnik.
