Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Omicron COVID Strain
The new COVID variant was initially detected in South Africa and Botswana and sparked major concerns due to its high number of mutations (32). The WHO dubbed the strain Omicron and warned it may prove to be more transmissible and dangerous than other coronavirus variants.
https://sputniknews.com/20211230/danes-urged-to-refrain-from-large-new-year-parties-amid-world-record-infection-wave-1091903647.html
Danes Urged to Refrain From Large New Year Parties Amid World-Record Infection Wave
Danes Urged to Refrain From Large New Year Parties Amid World-Record Infection Wave
With over 23,000 new cases of COVID-19 in a single day, Denmark is seen as having the highest COVID-19 infection rate in the world.
2021-12-30T05:53+0000
2021-12-30T05:53+0000
omicron covid strain
denmark
news
europe
scandinavia
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/09/1083560331_0:134:3079:1865_1920x0_80_0_0_7b7126305c1ad750bff6aae0604b446a.jpg
Denmark recorded 23,228 new cases of COVID-19 in a single day on Wednesday, 29 December, eclipsing the previous record of 16,164, set on Monday, by over 7,000.Even before the dismal figures posted on Wednesday, Denmark was this week reported to have the highest COVID-19 infection rate in the world. With the new figures, the Scandinavian country of 5.8 million posted even more cases than Russia, a country of 144 million.The State Serum Institute (SSI) attributed the record spike to higher PCR test activity following Christmas. Due to high demand, the authorities are currently prioritising people with symptoms of the virus or those in close contact with confirmed cases. The tests yielded a positivity rate of 12.26 percent, which is considerably higher than earlier in the pandemic.Henrik Nielsen, professor of infectious diseases and senior medical consultant at Aalborg University Hospital, argued that the high numbers reflect widespread community transmission and warned fellow Danes to brace themselves.At the same time, Nielsen found solace in the number of hospitalisations being lower than the peak numbers reached on 4 January 2020 – amid far lower infection and vaccination numbers."But we are starting to get to the level where it begins to hurt", Nielsen argued.Tyra Grove Krause, academic director at the State Serum Institute, emphasised that the Omicron strain is clearly the dominant variant in Denmark."Eighty percent of all positive samples appear to be Omicron now", Grove Krause said. She emphasised that this is not necessarily discouraging news, as studies from South Africa, where the strain was first discovered, England and Scotland, suggest that the Omicron variant is associated with a lower risk of serious disease.Still, the director of the National Board of Health, Søren Brostrøm, urged fellow Danes to refrain from large New Year celebrations and festivities.In September, three months ago, Denmark became the first European country to lift all remaining domestic restrictions, as the government announced that COVID-19 is no longer a "society-critical disease".The optimism, however, appeared rather short-lived, as some of the restrcitions were rolled back. Danish COVID-19 cases have since skyrocketed, from the low 200s in September to over 20,000 today.
https://sputniknews.com/20211217/denmark-seeks-new-covid-19-restrictions-as-cases-soar-1091609102.html
denmark
scandinavia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Igor Kuznetsov
Igor Kuznetsov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/09/1083560331_99:0:2830:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_80eeaeb79259a7d568b1222ffb6b7405.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
denmark, news, europe, scandinavia, covid-19

Danes Urged to Refrain From Large New Year Parties Amid World-Record Infection Wave

05:53 GMT 30.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / PHILIP DAVALIPeople queue outside the vaccination center in Oksnehallen in Copenhagen, Denmark, on April 12, 2021, during the ongoing coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.
People queue outside the vaccination center in Oksnehallen in Copenhagen, Denmark, on April 12, 2021, during the ongoing coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.12.2021
© AFP 2021 / PHILIP DAVALI
Subscribe
Igor Kuznetsov
All materials
With over 23,000 new cases of COVID-19 in a single day, Denmark is seen as having the highest COVID-19 infection rate in the world.
Denmark recorded 23,228 new cases of COVID-19 in a single day on Wednesday, 29 December, eclipsing the previous record of 16,164, set on Monday, by over 7,000.
Even before the dismal figures posted on Wednesday, Denmark was this week reported to have the highest COVID-19 infection rate in the world. With the new figures, the Scandinavian country of 5.8 million posted even more cases than Russia, a country of 144 million.
The State Serum Institute (SSI) attributed the record spike to higher PCR test activity following Christmas. Due to high demand, the authorities are currently prioritising people with symptoms of the virus or those in close contact with confirmed cases. The tests yielded a positivity rate of 12.26 percent, which is considerably higher than earlier in the pandemic.
Henrik Nielsen, professor of infectious diseases and senior medical consultant at Aalborg University Hospital, argued that the high numbers reflect widespread community transmission and warned fellow Danes to brace themselves.

"In my view, that means we should all expect to be infected", Nielsen told TV2.

At the same time, Nielsen found solace in the number of hospitalisations being lower than the peak numbers reached on 4 January 2020 – amid far lower infection and vaccination numbers.
"But we are starting to get to the level where it begins to hurt", Nielsen argued.
Tyra Grove Krause, academic director at the State Serum Institute, emphasised that the Omicron strain is clearly the dominant variant in Denmark.
"Eighty percent of all positive samples appear to be Omicron now", Grove Krause said. She emphasised that this is not necessarily discouraging news, as studies from South Africa, where the strain was first discovered, England and Scotland, suggest that the Omicron variant is associated with a lower risk of serious disease.
Still, the director of the National Board of Health, Søren Brostrøm, urged fellow Danes to refrain from large New Year celebrations and festivities.

"Limit how many you see, make it short, and be careful with the alcohol", Søren Brostrøm said at a press conference, calling to preferably meet people outside of one's circle of friends outdoors.

In September, three months ago, Denmark became the first European country to lift all remaining domestic restrictions, as the government announced that COVID-19 is no longer a "society-critical disease".
The optimism, however, appeared rather short-lived, as some of the restrcitions were rolled back. Danish COVID-19 cases have since skyrocketed, from the low 200s in September to over 20,000 today.
People queue outside the vaccination center in Oksnehallen in Copenhagen, Denmark, on April 12, 2021, during the ongoing coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.12.2021
Denmark Seeks New COVID-19 Restrictions as Cases Soar
17 December, 15:22 GMT
000001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
06:40 GMTWe Won't Stop: Marching Queen's Guard Tramples Careless Child - Video
06:38 GMTCristiano Ronaldo Statue in India's Goa Sparks Twitterstorm
06:36 GMTVirtually Impossible to Tell Apart Omicron and Common Cold, Swedish Professor Says
06:07 GMTCriticism of Russia Verdict on Memorial NGO Shows Disrespect for Judicial System
05:54 GMTReports of Saddam Hussein Hiding in Hole 'Fabricated', Iraqi Interpreter for US Military Says
05:53 GMTDanes Urged to Refrain From Large New Year Parties Amid World-Record Infection Wave
05:48 GMTPrince Andrew 'Should Be Quaking in His Boots' After Ghislaine Maxwell's Guilty Verdict, Lawyer Says
05:28 GMTNorwegian Diplomat Slams NATO Boss Stoltenberg, Urges Him to Ease Russia Tensions
05:25 GMTPrincess Diana Files: Loony Speaker, Loopy Ideas
05:00 GMT'Others Must Be Held Accountable': Epstein Accuser Giuffre Welcomes Guilty Verdict in Maxwell Trial
04:51 GMTBoycott of Beijing Olympics by US Doomed to Failure, As Boycott of Sochi Games, Ambassador Says
04:00 GMTPrime Male: Bezos' New Pumped Up Look Is Result of Work Out & Strict Diet, Not HGH - Report
03:04 GMT'Move It!' Musk Says His 'Tiny' Satellites Can't Block Any Rival Spacecrafts - Report
01:23 GMTFauci's Retirement Package Estimated at $350,000 a Year — Largest in US History, Report Says
00:39 GMTAlmost One-Third of US Adults Claim No Religious Affiliation, A 25% Increase Since 2016
00:30 GMTItaly Cancels Quarantine for Those Vaccinated With 3 Doses After Contacts With Patients
00:25 GMTBiden Admin Asks US Supreme Court to Hear Case Over ‘Remain in Mexico’ Policy
00:16 GMTLockheed Wins $847Mln Deal to Build 105 More F-35 Joint Strike Fighters
00:11 GMTFauci Says COVID-19 Vaccine Approval for Children Under 5 in US May Take Months
00:09 GMTChina to Keep Working With Russia on Vaccines, Including Mutual Recognition, Ambassador Says