China Warns America's Actions Regarding Taiwan Expose Washington to 'Unbearable Price'

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi has warned that the US may face consequences over its Taiwan-related actions.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi has warned that the US may face consequences over its Taiwan-related actions.The top Chinese diplomat added that Taipei "has no other way forward other than reunification with the mainland".The remarks came after Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian last week accused "some American forces" of stubbornly manipulating the Taiwan issue in a bid "to control China", something that he said had further "aggravated" tensions in the Taiwan Strait.According to the spokesman, Washington should "stop developing military ties with Taipei […] so as not to seriously damage Sino-US relations" and in order to maintain "peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait".He spoke after US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan promised that America would "take every action" to prevent China from forcibly invading Taiwan.In late October, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin responded to US President Joe Biden's previous vow to "defend Taiwan" by urging POTUS not to underestimate China's commitment to its claims to the island."Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory", the spokesman stressed, adding that "the Taiwan issue is purely an internal affair of China that allows no foreign intervention".China-Taiwan Tensions In early October, China sent almost 40 fighter jets into Taiwan's air defence identification zone for two days in a row. The flights came after US and EU delegations visited the island and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen admitted the presence of US troops on Taiwanese territory for training purposes during an interview with CNN.This was preceded by The Wall Street Journal reporting that US Marines and special operations forces had been secretly training Taiwan's soldiers "for more than a year".The situation has been exacerbated by the US repeatedly sending warships to the Taiwan Strait, separating the island from mainland China. Beijing dubs such missions provocations, slamming Washington as "the destroyer of peace and stability" in the Taiwan Strait and "a security risk creator in the region".Taiwan has been governed independently from Beijing since 1949. China views the island as its breakaway province, while the island's authorities maintain that it is an autonomous country. Considering the island an integral part of China, Beijing adheres to a policy of peaceful reunification under the "One China – Two Systems" model.While the US does not have formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, Washington maintains a representative office in Taipei, remaining the island's biggest supplier of military hardware.

