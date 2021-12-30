Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211230/cdc-recommends-doses-mimosas-champagne-cocaine-twitter-giggles-at-posts-mocking-cdc-guidelines-1091924476.html
‘CDC Recommends Doses, Mimosas Champagne, Cocaine’: Twitter Giggles at Posts, Mocking CDC Guidelines
‘CDC Recommends Doses, Mimosas Champagne, Cocaine’: Twitter Giggles at Posts, Mocking CDC Guidelines
‘CDC Recommends Doses, Mimosas Champagne, Cocaine:’ Twitter Giggles at Posts, Mocking CDC Guidelines
2021-12-30T21:33+0000
2021-12-30T21:33+0000
viral
twitter
recommendations
cdc
coronavirus
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/1d/1082483454_0:76:3023:1776_1920x0_80_0_0_ad935d512fea6c77c2a06d22fdc41ad9.jpg
The online tease has come after the health agency shortened the isolation period for people infected with coronavirus from ten to five days if they show no symptoms, as well as renewed mask rules.Shortly before the change, Bloomberg reported that the CDC has overcounted the number of partly-vaccinated Americans. The agency reportedly has lowered the number of people over 65 who received at least one vaccine dose from 99.9 to 95 percent with the total number of distributed vaccines staying unchanged.Confused twitterians have mocked CDC’s bewildering updates, posting parody advice. “CDC now recommends…” immediately started trending on Twitter, with users offering to do obvious or weird things.Some politicians also joined the virtual flash mob.Songs also sound good.One should be particularly careful with some advice.
Ich möchte jedem empfehlen, der an EBV, Myomen, Arthritis, Blutgerinnung, Eierstock- und Gebärmutterhalskrebs, Herpesvirus, erektiler Dysfunktion, verschiedenen Krebsarten, COPD, Lyme-Borreliose, geringer Spermienzahl, Unfruchtbarkeit, Plaques, chronischer Psoriasis, Cholesterin leidet, Hefe-Infektion, Body Detox oder jede Art von Krankheit zu DR AHMED USMAN, vertrauen Sie mir, dieses Männerheilmittel wirkt wie Magie. Es ist jetzt über 2 Jahre her, dass ich mit seinen natürlichen Kräutern vollständig von Herpes geheilt wurde. Seit 2 Jahren keine Schmerzen oder Anzeichen eines Ausbruchs mehr. Email; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com oder WhatsApp +12143027366
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Alexandra Kashirina
Alexandra Kashirina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/1d/1082483454_35:0:2766:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_74cd49d2955084bae3cb6110666bfcf8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
viral, twitter, recommendations, cdc, coronavirus

‘CDC Recommends Doses, Mimosas Champagne, Cocaine’: Twitter Giggles at Posts, Mocking CDC Guidelines

21:33 GMT 30.12.2021
© REUTERS / Kevin LamarqueDr. Rochelle Walensky, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's appointee to run the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), listens as Biden announces nominees and appointees to serve on his health and coronavirus response teams during a news conference at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., December 8, 2020
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's appointee to run the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), listens as Biden announces nominees and appointees to serve on his health and coronavirus response teams during a news conference at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., December 8, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.12.2021
© REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque
Subscribe
Alexandra Kashirina
All materialsWrite to the author
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recently reviewed its coronavirus policies and adjusted some recommendations amid the rapidly growing Omicron variant.
The online tease has come after the health agency shortened the isolation period for people infected with coronavirus from ten to five days if they show no symptoms, as well as renewed mask rules.
Shortly before the change, Bloomberg reported that the CDC has overcounted the number of partly-vaccinated Americans. The agency reportedly has lowered the number of people over 65 who received at least one vaccine dose from 99.9 to 95 percent with the total number of distributed vaccines staying unchanged.
Confused twitterians have mocked CDC’s bewildering updates, posting parody advice. “CDC now recommends…” immediately started trending on Twitter, with users offering to do obvious or weird things.
Some politicians also joined the virtual flash mob.
Songs also sound good.
One should be particularly careful with some advice.
000000
Discuss
Popular comments
Ich möchte jedem empfehlen, der an EBV, Myomen, Arthritis, Blutgerinnung, Eierstock- und Gebärmutterhalskrebs, Herpesvirus, erektiler Dysfunktion, verschiedenen Krebsarten, COPD, Lyme-Borreliose, geringer Spermienzahl, Unfruchtbarkeit, Plaques, chronischer Psoriasis, Cholesterin leidet, Hefe-Infektion, Body Detox oder jede Art von Krankheit zu DR AHMED USMAN, vertrauen Sie mir, dieses Männerheilmittel wirkt wie Magie. Es ist jetzt über 2 Jahre her, dass ich mit seinen natürlichen Kräutern vollständig von Herpes geheilt wurde. Seit 2 Jahren keine Schmerzen oder Anzeichen eines Ausbruchs mehr. Email; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com oder WhatsApp +12143027366
OGOLIVER GOZALE
31 December, 00:41 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:52 GMTPutin-Biden Call Came to End, Kremlin Spokesman Confirms
21:46 GMTVideos: Four Protesters Reportedly Shot by Soldiers at Sudan’s 11th ‘March of Millions’ Against Coup
21:40 GMTPentagon Chief Austin Now Sole National Guard Director in DC
21:39 GMTKaty Beer-y: Netizens Mock Singer's Racy Outfit at Vegas Residency Concert
21:33 GMT‘CDC Recommends Doses, Mimosas Champagne, Cocaine’: Twitter Giggles at Posts, Mocking CDC Guidelines
20:53 GMTOver 11,200 Migrants Tried to Cross Into Germany From Belarus Via Poland in 2021
20:46 GMTUS Air Force Flew Second Spy Plane Over Eastern Ukraine Just Hours Before Putin-Biden Call - Reports
20:39 GMTEstonia Plans to Supply Ukraine With Javelin Anti-Tank Missiles, Howitzers
20:34 GMTCDC Recommends Avoiding Cruise Ship Travel Regardless of Vaccination Status
20:30 GMTChildren 5-11 Years of Age Report Systemic Reactions to Pfizer Vaccine
20:25 GMTRichmond's Confederate Statues to Be Moved to Black History Museum in January
20:20 GMTTwo Injured in North Carolina High School Basketball Tournament Shooting, Police Say
20:17 GMTHead of Iranian Delegation Says Progress Made in JCPOA Talks in Vienna
20:10 GMTUkrainian Businessman Who Rescued Rocket Startup 'Firefly' to Sell His Stake in Firm on US' Demand
19:53 GMTGOP Pennsylvania Gubernatorial Hopeful Slams 'Secret' Flights Carrying Unaccompanied Minors to State
19:41 GMTHillary Clinton Blasts Progressive Democrats as Potential Cause of Party's Loss in Midterms
19:00 GMTIsraeli Pharma Giant Teva Found Responsible for Opioid Addiction Epidemic in New York Trial
18:57 GMTUntil Votes Do Us Part: Rep. Taylor-Greene Offers 'National Divorce' of Blue and Red States
18:34 GMTSatellite Images of India's Third Strategic Strike Nuclear Submarine Emerge
18:02 GMTPutin Grants Russian Citizenship to Reagan's Adviser Massie