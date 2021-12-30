https://sputniknews.com/20211230/cdc-recommends-doses-mimosas-champagne-cocaine-twitter-giggles-at-posts-mocking-cdc-guidelines-1091924476.html

‘CDC Recommends Doses, Mimosas Champagne, Cocaine’: Twitter Giggles at Posts, Mocking CDC Guidelines

‘CDC Recommends Doses, Mimosas Champagne, Cocaine’: Twitter Giggles at Posts, Mocking CDC Guidelines

‘CDC Recommends Doses, Mimosas Champagne, Cocaine:’ Twitter Giggles at Posts, Mocking CDC Guidelines

2021-12-30T21:33+0000

2021-12-30T21:33+0000

2021-12-30T21:33+0000

viral

twitter

recommendations

cdc

coronavirus

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/1d/1082483454_0:76:3023:1776_1920x0_80_0_0_ad935d512fea6c77c2a06d22fdc41ad9.jpg

The online tease has come after the health agency shortened the isolation period for people infected with coronavirus from ten to five days if they show no symptoms, as well as renewed mask rules.Shortly before the change, Bloomberg reported that the CDC has overcounted the number of partly-vaccinated Americans. The agency reportedly has lowered the number of people over 65 who received at least one vaccine dose from 99.9 to 95 percent with the total number of distributed vaccines staying unchanged.Confused twitterians have mocked CDC’s bewildering updates, posting parody advice. “CDC now recommends…” immediately started trending on Twitter, with users offering to do obvious or weird things.Some politicians also joined the virtual flash mob.Songs also sound good.One should be particularly careful with some advice.

OLIVER GOZALE Ich möchte jedem empfehlen, der an EBV, Myomen, Arthritis, Blutgerinnung, Eierstock- und Gebärmutterhalskrebs, Herpesvirus, erektiler Dysfunktion, verschiedenen Krebsarten, COPD, Lyme-Borreliose, geringer Spermienzahl, Unfruchtbarkeit, Plaques, chronischer Psoriasis, Cholesterin leidet, Hefe-Infektion, Body Detox oder jede Art von Krankheit zu DR AHMED USMAN, vertrauen Sie mir, dieses Männerheilmittel wirkt wie Magie. Es ist jetzt über 2 Jahre her, dass ich mit seinen natürlichen Kräutern vollständig von Herpes geheilt wurde. Seit 2 Jahren keine Schmerzen oder Anzeichen eines Ausbruchs mehr. Email; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com oder WhatsApp +12143027366 0

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Alexandra Kashirina

Alexandra Kashirina

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Alexandra Kashirina

viral, twitter, recommendations, cdc, coronavirus