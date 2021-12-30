https://sputniknews.com/20211230/cdc-recommends-doses-mimosas-champagne-cocaine-twitter-giggles-at-posts-mocking-cdc-guidelines-1091924476.html
‘CDC Recommends Doses, Mimosas Champagne, Cocaine’: Twitter Giggles at Posts, Mocking CDC Guidelines
‘CDC Recommends Doses, Mimosas Champagne, Cocaine’: Twitter Giggles at Posts, Mocking CDC Guidelines
‘CDC Recommends Doses, Mimosas Champagne, Cocaine:’ Twitter Giggles at Posts, Mocking CDC Guidelines
The online tease has come after the health agency shortened the isolation period for people infected with coronavirus from ten to five days if they show no symptoms, as well as renewed mask rules.Shortly before the change, Bloomberg reported that the CDC has overcounted the number of partly-vaccinated Americans. The agency reportedly has lowered the number of people over 65 who received at least one vaccine dose from 99.9 to 95 percent with the total number of distributed vaccines staying unchanged.Confused twitterians have mocked CDC’s bewildering updates, posting parody advice. “CDC now recommends…” immediately started trending on Twitter, with users offering to do obvious or weird things.Some politicians also joined the virtual flash mob.Songs also sound good.One should be particularly careful with some advice.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recently reviewed its coronavirus policies and adjusted some recommendations amid the rapidly growing Omicron variant.
