CDC Admits to Overcounting Omicron Cases

On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events including former US Senate majority leader Harry...

The CDC Admits to Over Counting Omicron Cases On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events including former U.S. Senate majority leader Harry Reid dying at 82, and Hall of Fame NFL coach John Madden passing at 85.

GUESTRobert Bridge - Author, Columnist | NATO Betraying Russia, Wokeism, and The President Biden 2021 Report CardTed Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | The Yellow Vest Movement, Sexualized Commercials Targeting Children, and COVID-19 in New YorkIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Robert Bridge about Russian culture, American hypocrisy, and the military-industrial complex. Robert discussed the hypocrisy of America's COVID-19 policies and the failure of President Biden on immigration. Robert talked about the culture of people in Russia and how America's culture has shifted in recent years.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Ted Rall about lockdowns in New York, French politics, and the Ghislaine Maxwell verdict. Ted spoke on the 2021 version of lockdowns in New York and Bill de Blasio finished as New York City Mayor. Ted talked about the Omicron variant in New York City and how New York tourism has been affected by COVID-19.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

