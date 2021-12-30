https://sputniknews.com/20211230/boycott-of-beijing-olympics-by-us-doomed-to-failure-as-boycott-of-sochi-games-ambassador-says-1091901627.html

Boycott of Beijing Olympics by US Doomed to Failure, As Boycott of Sochi Games, Ambassador Says

A diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics by the United States is doomed to failure, as the boycott of the Games in Sochi, while China and Russia are ready to resist the politicisation of sports, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui said in an interview with Sputnik.

Earlier, the US authorities said they would not send an official delegation to Beijing for the Winter Olympics. As explained by the US side, the reason was the violation of human rights in China. These accusations have been repeatedly denied by Beijing. The diplomatic boycott does not apply to the participation of American athletes. The administration vowed to support them from home. The US decision was supported by the UK, Australia and Canada.The Beijing Winter Olympics will be held on 4-20 February 2022. The Sochi Games took place in Russia in 2014.

