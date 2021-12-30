Boycott of Beijing Olympics by US Doomed to Failure, As Boycott of Sochi Games, Ambassador Says
© REUTERS / TINGSHU WANGSkiing - Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics - FIS Ski Cross World Cup - Genting Snow Park, Zhangjiakou, China - November 27, 2021 Spectators hold Chinese flags before the competition
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics by the United States is doomed to failure, as the boycott of the Games in Sochi, while China and Russia are ready to resist the politicisation of sports, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui said in an interview with Sputnik.
“The US boycott of the Sochi Winter Olympics failed, and this political manoeuvre of refusing to send officials to the Beijing Winter Olympics is doomed to failure. All those who oppose the true spirit of democracy and unity of all mankind will eventually reap the bitter fruit", Zhang said.
© AFP 2021 / NOEL CELISA worker paints a part of a building where the Olympic Rings are located in Shougang Park, one of the sites for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, in December 1, 2021
A worker paints a part of a building where the Olympic Rings are located in Shougang Park, one of the sites for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, in December 1, 2021
"The Winter Olympic Games in Beijing are a significant event for athletes and sports fans around the world and not a stage for the show of politicians of separate countries. We are ready, together with the wider international community, including Russia, to resolutely resist the politicisation of sports", the Chinese ambassador said.
Earlier, the US authorities said they would not send an official delegation to Beijing for the Winter Olympics. As explained by the US side, the reason was the violation of human rights in China. These accusations have been repeatedly denied by Beijing. The diplomatic boycott does not apply to the participation of American athletes. The administration vowed to support them from home. The US decision was supported by the UK, Australia and Canada.
The Beijing Winter Olympics will be held on 4-20 February 2022.
The Sochi Games took place in Russia in 2014.