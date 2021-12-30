Registration was successful!
Amsterdam Prohibits Sunday Protest Against COVID-19 Lockdown
Amsterdam authorities have banned an anti-coronavirus lockdown rally that the organizers said would bring tens of thousands onto the streets of the Dutch capital on Sunday
The city hall, police and public prosecutors — dubbed "triangle" — said in a joint statement on Thursday that organizers of the Together for NL protest refused to cut the attendance to 3,500 people from 25,000 and keep the rally within central Museum Square. Police said they had been tipped off about preparations for violence.The Netherlands went into another lockdown on December 19, closing cafes, bars, restaurants, museums, theaters, sports venues and all but essential stores in a bid to limit the spread of the Omicron variant. Halsema said the situation was "exceptional" because the new strain was spreading fast.
14:52 GMT 30.12.2021
PARIS (Sputnik) - Amsterdam authorities have banned an anti-coronavirus lockdown rally that the organizers said would bring tens of thousands onto the streets of the Dutch capital on Sunday.
The city hall, police and public prosecutors — dubbed "triangle" — said in a joint statement on Thursday that organizers of the Together for NL protest refused to cut the attendance to 3,500 people from 25,000 and keep the rally within central Museum Square. Police said they had been tipped off about preparations for violence.
"We are faced with a really irresponsible situation. The triangle is not confident that the organizers will manage the demonstration and we have no other choice but to ban the demonstration," Mayor Femke Halsema said in a statement.
The Netherlands went into another lockdown on December 19, closing cafes, bars, restaurants, museums, theaters, sports venues and all but essential stores in a bid to limit the spread of the Omicron variant. Halsema said the situation was "exceptional" because the new strain was spreading fast.
Confront these bastards head on, Dutch friends. The world looks on, and will remember your courage in the face of a triangular tyranny.
