Amsterdam Prohibits Sunday Protest Against COVID-19 Lockdown

Amsterdam authorities have banned an anti-coronavirus lockdown rally that the organizers said would bring tens of thousands onto the streets of the Dutch capital on Sunday

The city hall, police and public prosecutors — dubbed "triangle" — said in a joint statement on Thursday that organizers of the Together for NL protest refused to cut the attendance to 3,500 people from 25,000 and keep the rally within central Museum Square. Police said they had been tipped off about preparations for violence.The Netherlands went into another lockdown on December 19, closing cafes, bars, restaurants, museums, theaters, sports venues and all but essential stores in a bid to limit the spread of the Omicron variant. Halsema said the situation was "exceptional" because the new strain was spreading fast.

tim Confront these bastards head on, Dutch friends. The world looks on, and will remember your courage in the face of a triangular tyranny. 0

