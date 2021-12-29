https://sputniknews.com/20211229/who-holds-briefing-on-second-anniversary-of-covid-19-pandemic-1091886010.html
According to the Johns Hopkins University, the global coronavius tally surpassed 282 million cases, while the death toll reached 5.4 million.
WHO Holds Briefing on Second Anniversary of COVID-19 Pandemic
The event is being held as the number of Omicron variant cases grows across the world, with the strain becoming dominant in the United States and many other countries.
Sputnik is live from Geneva, Switzerland, where the World Health Organisation is holding a weekly briefing on the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, marking the second anniversary.
The first outbreak was registered in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the capital of Hubei Province, at the very end of December 2019, with the WHO declaring the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic in March 2020.
According to Johns Hopkins University, after two years of the pandemic, the global coronavirus tally has surpassed 282 million cases, while the death toll has reached 5.4 million.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!