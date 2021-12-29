https://sputniknews.com/20211229/who-holds-briefing-on-second-anniversary-of-covid-19-pandemic-1091886010.html

WHO Holds Briefing on Second Anniversary of COVID-19 Pandemic

According to the Johns Hopkins University, the global coronavius tally surpassed 282 million cases, while the death toll reached 5.4 million.

2021-12-29T14:18+0000

Sputnik is live from Geneva, Switzerland, where the World Health Organisation is holding a weekly briefing on the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, marking the second anniversary.The first outbreak was registered in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the capital of Hubei Province, at the very end of December 2019, with the WHO declaring the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic in March 2020.According to Johns Hopkins University, after two years of the pandemic, the global coronavirus tally has surpassed 282 million cases, while the death toll has reached 5.4 million.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

2021

News

