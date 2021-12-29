Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: WHO Holds Briefing on Second Anniversary of COVID-19 Pandemic
- Sputnik International, 1920
Omicron COVID Strain
The new COVID variant was initially detected in South Africa and Botswana and sparked major concerns due to its high number of mutations (32). The WHO dubbed the strain Omicron and warned it may prove to be more transmissible and dangerous than other coronavirus variants.
https://sputniknews.com/20211229/who-holds-briefing-on-second-anniversary-of-covid-19-pandemic-1091886010.html
WHO Holds Briefing on Second Anniversary of COVID-19 Pandemic
WHO Holds Briefing on Second Anniversary of COVID-19 Pandemic
According to the Johns Hopkins University, the global coronavius tally surpassed 282 million cases, while the death toll reached 5.4 million.
2021-12-29T14:18+0000
2021-12-29T14:18+0000
omicron covid strain
world health organization (who)
pandemic
coronavirus
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1d/1091888717_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f4ef7bf36a5fdd76ee7f053b99601665.jpg
Sputnik is live from Geneva, Switzerland, where the World Health Organisation is holding a weekly briefing on the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, marking the second anniversary.The first outbreak was registered in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the capital of Hubei Province, at the very end of December 2019, with the WHO declaring the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic in March 2020.According to Johns Hopkins University, after two years of the pandemic, the global coronavirus tally has surpassed 282 million cases, while the death toll has reached 5.4 million.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
WHO Holds Briefing on Second Anniversary of COVID-19 Pandemic
WHO Holds Briefing on Second Anniversary of COVID-19 Pandemic
2021-12-29T14:18+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1d/1091888717_0:0:1440:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_8c0736acbb561e8be2f2a827548b2375.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world health organization (who), pandemic, coronavirus, covid-19, видео

WHO Holds Briefing on Second Anniversary of COVID-19 Pandemic

14:18 GMT 29.12.2021
© Sputnik
Subscribe
The event is being held as the number of Omicron variant cases grows across the world, with the strain becoming dominant in the United States and many other countries.
Sputnik is live from Geneva, Switzerland, where the World Health Organisation is holding a weekly briefing on the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, marking the second anniversary.
The first outbreak was registered in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the capital of Hubei Province, at the very end of December 2019, with the WHO declaring the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic in March 2020.
According to Johns Hopkins University, after two years of the pandemic, the global coronavirus tally has surpassed 282 million cases, while the death toll has reached 5.4 million.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:21 GMTPsaki Attempts to Explain Biden's 'No Federal Solution' Remarks But Only Seems to Make Matters Worse
15:05 GMTMexico Mulls Halting Crude Exports in 2023
15:02 GMTSeveral Norwegian Newspapers Halt Publication After Cyberattack on Major Media Group
14:55 GMTIsraeli Military Rolls Out Scenarios to Strike Iran, But Doubts Consequences
14:38 GMTIndonesian Military Discovers Replica of Chinese Tank Floating in Sea - Photos, Video
14:20 GMTIran’s Water Problem Led Crocodiles to Turn on Humans, Media Says
14:18 GMTWHO Holds Briefing on Second Anniversary of COVID-19 Pandemic
14:09 GMTCalifornia Becomes First US State to Record Over 5Mln COVID-19 Cases
13:48 GMTRussia Conducts Tests of S-500 Anti-Missile Defence Systems in Arctic Region, Source Says
13:32 GMTFormer US Ambassador to Iraq Admits Trial of Saddam Hussein Was Flawed
13:28 GMTMan in India’s Puducherry Climbs Tree to Avoid COVID Vaccine - Video
13:28 GMTPoll: One Third of Americans Consider Biden's Electoral Victory as Illegitimate
13:24 GMTBeijing Pledges Proactive Fiscal Steps to Shore Up Chinese Economy Next Year
13:23 GMTBelarusian Embassy to Request Information From UK Authorities on Attack Against Diplomat
13:07 GMTUK Labour Party Warns Government Against 'Rushing Into' Cutting COVID-19 Isolation Times
13:06 GMTMoscow Court Dissolves Human Rights Centre Memorial
12:46 GMTDeclassified Docs Reveal Irish Diplomat Said Boris Johnson Had 'Naive Views' of Northern Ireland
12:37 GMTPolish Border Guard Says Gunshots Fired Into Air on Belarusian Side
12:21 GMTGlory, Glory…Barca: Cristiano Ronaldo Contacted Xavi Over Transfer to Barcelona, Media Says
12:15 GMTOpposition, Netizens Mock India's Andhra BJP Chief for Promising Cheap Liquor If Voted Into Power