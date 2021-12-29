https://sputniknews.com/20211229/washington-requires-students-to-provide-negative-covid-19-test-to-attend-classes-1091895210.html

Washington Requires Students to Provide Negative COVID-19 Test to Attend Classes

Washington Requires Students to Provide Negative COVID-19 Test to Attend Classes

Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser announced on Wednesday that schools in the city will require all students to provide a negative COVID-19 test in order to attend classes in person.

2021-12-29T19:42+0000

2021-12-29T19:42+0000

2021-12-29T19:42+0000

us

washington dc

muriel bowser

schools

classes

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1d/1091895185_0:212:3071:1939_1920x0_80_0_0_bc7cbcba677377e98e79a9bfbebc4dfe.jpg

"All students will need to provide proof of a negative test result before returning to school," Bowser said via Tweeter.The measure is one of several that Bowser has introduced as the coronavirus Omicron variant spreads in the US capital just days are scheduled to open for the 2022 school year.According to data from the US Census Bureau and Johns Hopkins University, Washington, DC has reported the highest rate of coronavirus infection in the United States with an average of 1,192 cases per day over the past week.US health officials, however, have acknowledged that the Omicron cases are mild and have so far not reported any deaths.

Tom One why ? what a farce. there’s that many in the US with omicron that a couple of sick students ain’t going to make a jot !! 0

1

washington dc

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, washington dc, muriel bowser, schools, classes