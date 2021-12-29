Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211229/washington-requires-students-to-provide-negative-covid-19-test-to-attend-classes-1091895210.html
Washington Requires Students to Provide Negative COVID-19 Test to Attend Classes
Washington Requires Students to Provide Negative COVID-19 Test to Attend Classes
Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser announced on Wednesday that schools in the city will require all students to provide a negative COVID-19 test in order to attend classes in person.
2021-12-29T19:42+0000
2021-12-29T19:42+0000
us
washington dc
muriel bowser
schools
classes
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1d/1091895185_0:212:3071:1939_1920x0_80_0_0_bc7cbcba677377e98e79a9bfbebc4dfe.jpg
"All students will need to provide proof of a negative test result before returning to school," Bowser said via Tweeter.The measure is one of several that Bowser has introduced as the coronavirus Omicron variant spreads in the US capital just days are scheduled to open for the 2022 school year.According to data from the US Census Bureau and Johns Hopkins University, Washington, DC has reported the highest rate of coronavirus infection in the United States with an average of 1,192 cases per day over the past week.US health officials, however, have acknowledged that the Omicron cases are mild and have so far not reported any deaths.
why ? what a farce. there’s that many in the US with omicron that a couple of sick students ain’t going to make a jot !!
0
1
washington dc
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/1d/1091895185_215:0:2946:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4019beac65cb29d08e4a263321c04d5a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, washington dc, muriel bowser, schools, classes

Washington Requires Students to Provide Negative COVID-19 Test to Attend Classes

19:42 GMT 29.12.2021
© AP Photo / Andrew HarnikIn this Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, photo social distancing information and health warnings are posted on the window of the main door as a student arrives at Meridien Public Charter School, in Washington.
In this Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, photo social distancing information and health warnings are posted on the window of the main door as a student arrives at Meridien Public Charter School, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.12.2021
© AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser announced on Wednesday that schools in the city will require all students to provide a negative COVID-19 test in order to attend classes in person.
"All students will need to provide proof of a negative test result before returning to school," Bowser said via Tweeter.
The measure is one of several that Bowser has introduced as the coronavirus Omicron variant spreads in the US capital just days are scheduled to open for the 2022 school year.
According to data from the US Census Bureau and Johns Hopkins University, Washington, DC has reported the highest rate of coronavirus infection in the United States with an average of 1,192 cases per day over the past week.
US health officials, however, have acknowledged that the Omicron cases are mild and have so far not reported any deaths.
701001
Discuss
Popular comments
why ? what a farce. there’s that many in the US with omicron that a couple of sick students ain’t going to make a jot !!
Tom One
29 December, 22:48 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:42 GMTWashington Requires Students to Provide Negative COVID-19 Test to Attend Classes
19:33 GMTNorth Korea’s Kim Jong-un Barely Recognizable After Losing More Weight - Photo
19:32 GMTMTG Calls African American Festival Kwanzaa a ‘Fake Religion Created by a Psychopath’
19:16 GMTHillary-Kamala Sismance? Why Asking Clinton's Counsel May Not Have Been Harris' Best Idea
19:05 GMTSouth Africa U-Turns on Lifting COVID Rules Under ‘Political Pressure’
18:51 GMTUS Spy Plane Reporteldy Conducts First Flight Over Eastern Ukraine to Gather Intelligence
18:50 GMTJames Webb Telescope is 'Blooming Like a Flower' in Space, NASA Says
18:20 GMTPutin: Russia Will Start Gas Supplies Via Nord Stream 2 as Soon as Europe Decides
18:16 GMTEx-UN Expert: Stop Lying, Pentagon's War Budget Has Nothing to Do With US 'Defence'
17:59 GMTBiden, Putin Will Have Phone Call on Thursday
17:54 GMTKamala Harris Reportedly Seeks Policy Advice From Financial, Tech CEOs
17:51 GMTBlinken: US to Consult Closely With Ukraine, NATO on Diplomatic Engagements With Russia
17:44 GMTCDC Chief Says US Halved COVID-19 Quarantine Time as That's What People Will Tolerate
16:30 GMTHindu Army Warns US Food Chain KFC Against Serving Only Halal Food in India - Video
16:21 GMTElon Musk Reveals Who Mysterious Creator of Bitcoin Might Be
16:18 GMTCDC: US to Decide in 'Days or Weeks Ahead' on COVID Booster Shots for 12-15 Year Olds
16:11 GMTJohnson Claims 9 in 10 Critical Patients Have Not Had COVID-19 Booster
16:11 GMTBrent Crude Tops $80 Per Barrel First Time Since November 26
15:21 GMTPsaki Attempts to Explain Biden's 'No Federal Solution' Remarks But Only Seems to Make Matters Worse
15:05 GMTMexico Mulls Halting Crude Exports in 2023