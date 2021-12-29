Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211229/trump-files-complaint-to-dismiss-jan-6-lawsuit-accusing-him-of-inciting-violence---report-1091874441.html
Trump Files Complaint to Dismiss Jan. 6 Lawsuit Accusing Him of Inciting Violence - Report
Trump Files Complaint to Dismiss Jan. 6 Lawsuit Accusing Him of Inciting Violence - Report
Trump argues that speakers at political rallies do not have a "legally enforceable duty of care" to opponents or others "who might find themselves in the path... 29.12.2021, Sputnik International
Former President Donald Trump has filed a complaint to dismiss the lawsuit filed against him by eight police officers in August, insisting he is not "vicariously liable" for the actions of those who heard him speak at a "Stop the Steal" rally before the siege of the Capitol building on January 6, Bloomberg News reported.Trump reportedly said that his remarks near the White House were in keeping with a president's right to "take advantage of the bully pulpit," as he stands behind the allegations that the 2020 presidential race was stolen by Democrats. In the filing, Trump insists that he "acted responsibly" during the address and that he "simply called for peaceful and patriotic demonstrations." Trump again denied threatening violence when he claimed it's "a very dangerous moment in our history" and that people are "not going to stand having this election stolen from them." It is one of the numerous lawsuits Trump is facing in connection with the unrest that took place on that day. According to the August lawsuit by the eight police officers, many of the defendants "planned, aided, and actively participated in that attack," which also cites right-wing groups like the Proud Boys. "All defendants are responsible for it," it says. The officers accuse them of a conspiracy based on "racism and white supremacy."Trump and right-wing groups "violated the Ku Klux Klan Act, which was designed to prevent precisely the kinds of politically and racially motivated violence they caused and committed on January 6," according to the officers' lawsuit. The 1871 statute prohibits attempts to obstruct Congress's ability to carry out its constitutional responsibilities.The officers claim to have been pummeled, assaulted, and sprayed with mace and bear spray, among other things. The action claims that the defendants "caused" the Capitol attack, which Trump and other defendants refute on First Amendment grounds.
https://sputniknews.com/20211226/trump-faces-slim-chance-of-up-to-20-years-in-jail-if-capitol-riot-probe-slaps-him-with-obstruction-1091819909.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211222/law-professor-january-6-committee-violates-constitutional-rights-of-trump-allies-houses-own-rules-1091728863.html
Where is netanyahoo? Shouldn't he be defending the zio trump toy from these commies? :-D very obvious israel's boi toy was the very engaged active figurehead role used by israelonazia to get the capital storm trooper ball going.
Sputnik International
Kirill Kurevlev
Sputnik International
donald trump, us, court, capitol, capitol building, riot, court case

Trump Files Complaint to Dismiss Jan. 6 Lawsuit Accusing Him of Inciting Violence - Report

02:39 GMT 29.12.2021
© REUTERS / ALEXANDER DRAGOU.S. President Donald Trump departs with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows from the White House to travel to North Carolina for an election rally, in Washington, U.S., October 21, 2020.
U.S. President Donald Trump departs with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows from the White House to travel to North Carolina for an election rally, in Washington, U.S., October 21, 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.12.2021
© REUTERS / ALEXANDER DRAGO
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
Trump argues that speakers at political rallies do not have a "legally enforceable duty of care" to opponents or others "who might find themselves in the path of impassioned supporters" in a lawsuit accusing him of instigating the Capitol mayhem.
Former President Donald Trump has filed a complaint to dismiss the lawsuit filed against him by eight police officers in August, insisting he is not "vicariously liable" for the actions of those who heard him speak at a "Stop the Steal" rally before the siege of the Capitol building on January 6, Bloomberg News reported.
"Speakers at political rallies do not owe a duty of care to members of Congress or Capitol Police Officers not at the rally," the former president's lawyer Jesse Binnall reportedly stated in the filing for the federal court in DC.
Trump reportedly said that his remarks near the White House were in keeping with a president's right to "take advantage of the bully pulpit," as he stands behind the allegations that the 2020 presidential race was stolen by Democrats.
In the filing, Trump insists that he "acted responsibly" during the address and that he "simply called for peaceful and patriotic demonstrations." Trump again denied threatening violence when he claimed it's "a very dangerous moment in our history" and that people are "not going to stand having this election stolen from them."
"Under no stretch of the imagination can those statements be characterized as open threats of violence," he wrote.
It is one of the numerous lawsuits Trump is facing in connection with the unrest that took place on that day.
A protester holds a placard featuring US President Donald Trump behinid bars during the so-called Helsinki Calling march towards the Senate Square to defend the human rights, freedom of speech and democracy on July 15, 2018 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.12.2021
Trump Faces Slim Chance of Up to 20 Years in Jail if Capitol Riot Probe Slaps Him With Obstruction
26 December, 18:25 GMT
According to the August lawsuit by the eight police officers, many of the defendants "planned, aided, and actively participated in that attack," which also cites right-wing groups like the Proud Boys. "All defendants are responsible for it," it says.
The officers accuse them of a conspiracy based on "racism and white supremacy."
The officers reportedly "risked their lives to defend the Capitol from a violent, mass attack [...] in an unlawful effort to use force, intimidation, and threats to prevent Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 Presidential election."
Trump and right-wing groups "violated the Ku Klux Klan Act, which was designed to prevent precisely the kinds of politically and racially motivated violence they caused and committed on January 6," according to the officers' lawsuit.
The 1871 statute prohibits attempts to obstruct Congress's ability to carry out its constitutional responsibilities.
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump talks to members of the media as retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Michael Flynn stands next to him at Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., December 21, 2016 - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.12.2021
Law Professor: January 6 Committee Violates Constitutional Rights of Trump Allies, House's Own Rules
22 December, 17:34 GMT
The officers claim to have been pummeled, assaulted, and sprayed with mace and bear spray, among other things. The action claims that the defendants "caused" the Capitol attack, which Trump and other defendants refute on First Amendment grounds.
Where is netanyahoo? Shouldn't he be defending the zio trump toy from these commies? :-D very obvious israel's boi toy was the very engaged active figurehead role used by israelonazia to get the capital storm trooper ball going.
vtvot tak
29 December, 06:03 GMT
